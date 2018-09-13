NASA debuts new foldable carbon fabric heat shield

NASA has undertaken the first flight test of its new carbon fabric foldable heat shield, a technology that could enable more expansive interplanetary missions.
Known as ADEPT ( Adaptable Deployable Entry Placement Technology), the device could replace the rigid plastic aeroshell heat shields that are currently used to protect space vehicles on atmospheric entry. Whereas traditional aeroshells gradually degrade in layers to protect vehicles from temperatures of around 3,000°C, ADEPT uses a flexible carbon fabric skin to deflect this heat. What’s more, the fabric can be folded up like an umbrella around its more rigid deployment system of ribs and struts, allowing much larger heat shields to be deployed within existing rocket systems. According to NASA, the technology could enable larger missions to Venus, Mars or Titan.
“Carbon fabric has been the major recent breakthrough enabling this technology, as it utilises pure carbon yarns that are woven three-dimensionally to give you a very durable surface,” said Paul Wercinski, ADEPT project manager at NASA’s Ames Research Centre in California’s Silicon Valley. “Carbon is a wonderful material for high temperature applications.”
The first test of the system took place this week following a launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico aboard a UP Aerospace suborbital SpaceLoft rocket. ADEPT was launched in a folded configuration then separated from the rocket roughly 60 miles above the Earth. Re-entry speeds from this height only reach around 2,300 mph, which is not enough to really test the device’s shielding abilities. The primary purpose of the launch, however, was to explore ADEPT’s aerodynamic stability and its deployment mechanism.
“For a deployable like ADEPT, you can do ground-based testing, but ultimately, a flight test demonstrates end-to-end functionality – surviving launch environments, deploying in zero gravity and the vacuum of space, holding that rigid shape and then entering, in our case, Earth’s atmosphere,” said Wercinski.
The next steps for ADEPT are to develop and conduct a test for an Earth entry at higher “orbital” speeds, roughly 17,000 miles per hour.
My eyes lit up as I reviewed this article: certainly the potential for major enhancements to dealing with extreme heat and flame situations, and not only in Space and re-entry. Yes, the carbon fabrics are/will be extremely expensive for less hazardous situations: but if the alternative is the death of the individual trapped…what is the issue. There was work (amazingly on behalf of a well know chain of motels) some years ago: to develop a fabric, to be available in all their bedrooms (of course high-rise buildings such as Grenfell Tower? as well) and sufficiently robust to offer the occupant the chance of escape through flames. We estimated it would cost, in large numbers about the same as a short stay in the hotel ! lateral thinking? I hope so. I recall reading about a fireman, who never went on holiday to a hotel without a suitcase, in which he had a long piece of rope. This was attached to the bed leg when he arrived: and was his back-up exit.
One might almost consider the same for this type of anti-flame blanket.
Readers might recall my comments about tri-axial weaving (three ‘warps’ of yarn at 60 degrees to each other, not two at 90 degrees as normal. This is quite different: it is a fabric with depth in the ‘Z’ plane. Indeed it may be actually warp-knitted as the knitted structure is almost by definition three dimensional. Velvet fabrics (often used in furnishings) are three-dimensional woven, thence ‘slit’ to give the pile effect we value. I suspect this product might be from that stable.
I was aware that one of the routes to achieve heat dissipation in ablative structures was by sacrificial loss of the ‘shield’ at its edge: perhaps in the case of a structure with voids, and with flow through these, the dissipation is simply by fluid(air) cooling? There was material (pitch-based carbon fibrils) -spun and knitted/woven into a format which could/would have been ‘stuffed’ into the aperture of a missing protective tile on the Shuttle and driven in by the force of re-entry. Sadly, in both occasions where the tiles were damaged, this was not seen, until it was too late.
