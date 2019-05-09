National Grid confirms first week of coal-free electricity since 1882

For the first time in more than 130 years the UK has gone for seven consecutive days without using coal to generate electricity.
According to the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) the milestone was reached at 13.24 on Wednesday 8th May (the last coal generator came off the system exactly a week earlier at 13:24hrs on Wednesday 1st May)
This marks the first time since the launch of the UK’s first public coal power station in 1882 (see archive box-out below) that coal has been absent from the energy mix for an entire week.
Coal dominated UK electricity production for much of the 20th century. Indeed, until 1990 it was still responsible for 67 per cent of the UK’s total, But the so-called dash-for-gas, and the more recent emergence of renewable generating capacity has seen coal-use fall dramatically.
According to BEIS figures, in 2017 coal accounted for 4.8 per cent of UK primary energy demand.
The latest news, which has been hailed as a major step towards completely phasing out coal by 2025, builds on a number of recent milestones: in May 2016, solar power produced more electricity than coal for the first time, producing 1.33TWh compared to 0.9TWh from coal, whilst more recently (21 April 2017) had its first coal-free generation day since Victorian times.
ESO Director Fintan Slye said that latest milestone has been achieved through significant investments in low carbon technologies and network infrastructure. “We have been working with industry over the last few years to ensure the services we require to operate the network are not dependent on coal,” he said. “We have been forecasting the closure of coal plant and reduced running for some time – due to us having to manage more renewables on the system. Transmission owners have invested in their networks accordingly and we have refined our operational strategies and real-time operation of the network to ensure continued secure and economic operation.
Slye added that he expects to see many more coal-free periods in the months and years ahead: “As more and more renewables come onto our energy system, coal-free runs like this are going to be a regular occurrence. We believe that by 2025 we will be able to fully operate Great Britain’s electricity system with zero carbon.”
From the Archive: The World’s first coal-fired power station
The Edison Electric Light Station (also known as the Holborn Viaduct Power Station) became the world’s first coal-fired power station when it began operating at 57 Holborn Viaduct, London in January 1882.
Built by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Light Company just three years after the invention of the incandescent light bulb, the plant burnt coal to drive a 92kW, 27-tonne generator which produced DC current at 110 Volts.
Reporting on this landmark development, The Engineer wrote: “This machine is intended to supply the current for 1000 Edison lamps of 16-candle power each and is the largest machine hitherto erected. The new machine has been tried with 1360 lamps running for fifteen hours per day for several consecutive days.”
The facility initially provided power for street lighting, until it was closed in 1886 and the lamps were converted back to gas.
While this is true, renewables made a very small contribution and Drax continued to operate at 4 GW with the carbon-magic wood fuel that apparently emits only renewable CO2.
The true price of coal fired generation is approximately £ 30 / MWh while the next cheapest (gas) is £ 50 / MWh, (renewables £ 140 / MWh) so we are not saving any real money by the switch to gas generation, merely a negligible (in world terms) amount of CO2. The demise of coal fired power is costing the UK very dear, while China, India and Germany take full advantage of the lowest- cost source of power.
It is worth pointing out that the stacks are very clean in the photo all of the visible “emissions” are cooling tower steam. This approach is commonly used by people dedicated to demonising coal fired power. The original Edison system mentioned would have really “smoked” as the boilers would be natural draft and without any gas cleaning. Would be great to see a little more detail on the old Edison system: the power plant was designed without much science and a lot of belief.
Visibly clean. You can’t see CO2, SOx or NOx
Demonising coal for generation has and will cost the economy dear. Gullible politicians and media types have fallen for the myth that coal is the major problem. Cleaning up coal fired plant is a lot easier than trying to fix millions of cars, trucks, buses and trains at source. The gasification of coal is an option that still needs to be explored commercially and technically. various studies have suggested the coal reserves in the Durham field alone could be used and provide enough energy for centuries.
Excessive dependency on natural gas from politically unstable parts of the world is a strategic risk.
Renewables have serious limitations (no wind, excessively high wind speeds, hours of darkness limiting solar). Batteries and fuel cells are proposed as storage options but have yet to make any economic sense. Perhaps those advocating total dependence on renewables would like to live their lives without any grid connections, lighting (no candles or oil lamps as these produce CO2), pumped water and sewage and no transport as an example of how truly awful this would be. Is there an agenda to drive us into some pre-industrial agrarian state?
Your post seems to miss the point. Carbon is being phased out of energy generation to save the planet, not to save money.
Yes, I’m aware that China and India are still building coal fired power stations and I’m also aware that they’re investing heavily in renewables.
I’m a keen watcher of http://gridwatch.co.uk/ and its shows that no coal fired sources were on the grid 1-8 May, but the charts also show we were heavily reliant on Open Cycle Gas Turbine generation which are hardly ‘carbon free’. BTW – I think that bulk battery storage systems are themselves a seriously toxic danger to the planet. Why is no-one developing grain-silo sized high inertia – low RPM flywheel storage systems of perhaps 10GJ capacity optimised to return the power over several hours – I have the designs on my desk. Current flywheels storage designs seem to be all low inertia high RPM for energy release <2mins? The high inertia flywheels could be used totally sustainably, reliably, efficiently and for hundreds of year with no loss of storage capacity or performance.