Ocean cleanup system sets sail for “Great Pacific garbage patch”

A giant device designed to remove plastic from the sea has begun a three-week voyage from San Franciso to one of the most heavily polluted areas of ocean on the planet.
Developed by Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup, the system is being towed to the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a 1.6 million square kilometre area of ocean halfway between California and Hawaii that contains a concentrated accumulation of an estimated 80,000 metric tons of plastic waste.
Brainchild of Dutch inventor Boyan Slat, the technology consists of a 600-meter-long U-shaped floating barrier with a three-meter skirt attached below. The barrier provides buoyancy and prevents plastic from flowing over it, whilst the skirt stops debris from escaping underneath.
The system – which has attracted more than $31.5 million funding from a host of investors – has no power source, but is instead propelled passively by the wind and the waves, allowing it to catch and concentrate plastic debris in front of it. Due to its shape, debris is funnelled to the centre of the system where it will be scooped up by ships once every six weeks.
Solar-powered and satellite-connected sensors, cameras and navigation lights communicate the position of the device to passing marine traffic and provide the Ocean Cleanup team with data on the system’s performance.
The current trial follows a number of scale model tests, research expeditions, and a trial of a 100-metre segment of the barrier in the North Sea back in 2016.
Whilst some scientists have claimed that the system could prove damaging to sea-life attracted to the algae that grows on the plastic, the group claims that the slow speed of the system and the fact that it doesn’t involve any nets mean that its impact on wildlife will be negligible.
Commenting on the launch of the technology, Boyan Slat said: “Today’s launch is an important milestone, but the real celebration will come once the first plastic returns to shore. For 60 years, mankind has been putting plastic into the oceans; from that day onwards, we’re taking it back out again.”
If the current trials prove successful, the group hopes to put a fleet of around 60 systems in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which it claims would be able to clear up around 50 per cent of the waste within five years.
With an estimated 12.7 million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean each year (profoundly impacting marine life, and ultimately entering human food chains) the group’s ultimate aim is to reduce the amount of plastic in the world’s oceans by at least 90 per cent by 2040.
I am sufficiently old that I can recall the 1966 oil-spill occasioned by the mis-direction of one of the first then super-tankers, the Torray Canyon onto rocks of the Scilly Isles. Wholesale pollution was the result. I believe this was one of the first occasions when pollution of the seas became part of public and media attention. ICI Fibres’ young Engineers (of which I was one!) were invited/instructed/encouraged to offer some solutions : of course based upon the materials (and particularly waste/ off-spec) we were creating. Nylon, Polyester and so-called poromeric material -a start to the manufacture of synthetic shoe leather. I certainly recall ‘booms’ (made of polypropylene fibrils which floated but only a few yards long -not 600m!)) and to be dragged towards concentrations of oil in ‘slicks’: to both concentrate and localise the oil: thence to be sucked-up. I recognise that solid waste (of whatever format) s different: but wonder if this early thinking still has merit?
There are photographs in the archives of
-of ICI I am sure! I do recall that eventually the RAF were instructed to ‘sink’ what was left of the Torray Canyon. There was much humour that they only managed after several attempts. The planes involved (I believe they were Buccaneers from Lossimouth ) did fly directly over our house in Harrogate: which was in the direct line from their base to Cornwall.
An awe-inspiring project. The video is very informative and shows that the ship will have to remove about one piece of plastic every 1000 squ.m of Pacific ocean. The area to be covered is 5 times Frances land area: a mind blowing scale of working. The surface concentration is low, about 50mg / m2 surface.
Looks like a good project for autonomous, solar-powered ships that could roam for years collecting flotsam.
I believe China should be encouraged to fund this and other projects as I believe as much as 80% of the plastic floating in our oceans originates there.
I would also ban the sale of cheap plastic tat that is sold in £/$ stores.
But who purchased the products (in order to sell-on) from China in the first place.
Step forward the Retail Consortia and high-streets and shopping centres of the Western world. Those who add only profit, but little if any value?
A levy on their profits? yes : the chance that this will ever be applied: little or nil as long as they support (by advertisements the popular tame ‘meja’ ) and those political parties which look right rather than left?