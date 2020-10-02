Panel discussion: Electrifying transport through cross sector collaboration

Join us on Thursday 15th October at 12.00 to learn from leading industry experts about the latest developments in transport electrification and the importance of cross sector collaboration

With transportation accounting for more than a quarter of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, innovations in electrification across all areas of the sector will be key to enabling the UK to achieve its 2050 net zero ambitions.

Held to coincide with The Engineer’s “Sustainable Mobility” week – a week long programme of content focused low carbon transportation – this special panel discussion will bring together leading engineers from organisations including Ricardo, Rolls-Royce Plc, The Advanced Propulsion Centre and UKRI to discuss UK progress in electrification.

This free to attend session – which is being run in partnership with the engineering consultancy Ricardo – will explore the latest trends and technologies that are driving electrification across different sectors, examine the obstacles to electrification and consider the ways in which cross-sector collaboration can help overcome some of these challenges.