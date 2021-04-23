Panel discussion: Energy sustainability in defence – why and how?

On Wednesday 19th May, in our latest online panel session, The Engineer will be joined by experts from BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Plc, Supacat and the UK MOD to explore the growing importance of energy sustainability in the defence sector

As the push for net zero is fundamentally reshaping government agendas and many of our key industrial sectors, it’s clear that no one can take a back seat. This includes the world of defence in considering how climate change might impact on issues of national or global security.

As energy sustainability becomes an focus for the sector and a major driver of engineering innovation, this panel discussion we will explore why sustainability and carbon reduction is important to the sector both in terms of minimising its impact on the environment and ensuring that it is resilient to current and future threats.

Key discussion areas / Agenda Why carbon reduction is important to the defence sector

How more efficient use of energy builds resilience and boosts capability

Opportunities for cross sector collaboration

Skills implications

Energy sustainability and legacy assets

Key areas of innovation

The discussion – which will bring together panelists from the defence and low carbon sectors – will look at some of the key areas of low carbon innovation in the defence sector, examine some of the unique challenges posed by the sector, and explore some of the lessons that can be learned from other areas of industry.