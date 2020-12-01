Join The Engineer’s free panel discussion on Wednesday 9th December to learn from the experts how to future proof your manufacturing supply chain

The events of this year have highlighted both the critical importance and the frailties of manufacturing supply chains and have prompted organisations across a range of sectors to rethink their supply chain strategies.

This special panel discussion – hosted by The Engineer and RS Components and taking place on Wednesday 9th December from 2 – 3 pm (GMT) will bring together experts from across industry to explore some of the latest thinking around ensuring resilient supply chain management and to examine some of the measures that can be taken to manage supply chain risks and disruption, and to build future fit supply chains.

Key Discussion areas

Short term measures to protect vital manufacturing capability

Designing a resilient future fit manufacturing supply chain through, for example, structural flexibility measures such as multiple suppliers

Innovative approaches to supply chain planning and management (e.g. predicting and anticipating fluctuating demands) to build resilience

Reshoring the supply chain

Growing supply chains in emerging strategic sectors

How the Circular economy can shore up the supply chain (i.e. through repair, remanufacture and redistribution)

The broader opportunities for strengthening the resilience of supply chains in the UK

Index image: j-mel via stock.adobe.com