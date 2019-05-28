This week’s poll: could automation solve UK agriculture’s Brexit problem?

With agriculture strongly dependent on freedom of movement for seasonal labour, could advances in agricultural robotics help fill the gap and keep fresh produce in the shops?
Agriculture may be the sector that is most worried about Brexit. For many years, it has depended on the influx of temporary workers from the European Union – particularly those in eastern member states – to pick seasonal produce, such as soft fruit and salad vegetables. Some producers have warned of crops rotting in the fields if they could not hire the workers they needed, as local labour tends to be unwilling to accept the long hours and relatively low pay.
However, as The Engineer has covered over recent years, advances in robotics have promised to help the sector. Soft robots are designed to be able to handle fragile items such as fruit, and this week a raspberry picking robot has started a trial on a farm near Chichester. The robot, developed by Plymouth University spin-off Fieldwork Robotics in partnership with berry growing company Hall Hunter, uses sensors, 3D cameras, machine learning to identify ripe fruit, and soft grippers to pluck berries and deposit them into punnets. Fieldwork Robotics claims that it will be able to pick 25,000 raspberries per day, compared with humans who can manage about 15,000 in an eight hour shift. Previous field trials have shown that the robot can also pick tomatoes and cauliflower. If the trials are successful, a production model with four grippers will begin production next year.
Is this the answer that hard pressed farmers have been looking for? We would like to know what our readers think. The situation is not simple. Fruit growing is not a high margin business and many farms might not be able to afford the new equipment, even if it can work faster than humans and for more of the day. Might the price hikes on produce be unacceptable to consumers, leaving the farmers unable to invest? Another factor is that robotics are often said to not decrease overall staffing levels, but to create new jobs elsewhere with different skill sets. Might agriculture not be well placed to fill these new vacancies even if the robots take place of the human pickers? On the other hand, could the definite need help spur development in the UK and promote the country to a leading position in agricultural robotics – a field in which there is worldwide demand? Or is likely to be a small beneficial effect?
As usual, we welcome debate on this subject, but remind readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting. We will show the results of this poll on this page on 4th June.
I picked the “world leading” option, developing automated systems gives the potential for export which would lead to further innovation and competition to keep the prices low. Good to see that trials are well on their way
I suspect only a minor effect, if these prices are representative: https://www.robots.com/faq/how-much-do-industrial-robots-cost
As a very young and in-experienced Engineer, I recall an invitation to visit another Division of ICI (that which made explosives) to see first attempts at ‘automating’ (yes, that was what it was called then) the assembly of items which had a potential to explode prematurely -whilst the fingers of the operatives were within the harm-zone. What was made so clear was that the development had primarily considered the systems to deal with that minor adjustment in position or force of finger and hand that a human recognises by constant inspection as necessary in the conduct of the operation. If I recall the logic was based upon ‘air-flow’ . differences between laminar and turbulent being the mechanism for altering the controls. Has this been forgotten?
It seems to my thinking (albeit 50 years old!) that this might offer some merit in a re-examination?
The excessive reliance on low cost labour is a major concern. Excessive reliance on cheap labour has been a theme through most of Britain’s industrial and commercial past. Unlike other nations which elected not to become excessively dependent on human inputs for very menial and repetitive tasks we still seem hell bent on assuming there will always be a supply of people prepared to undertake such jobs to avoid capital investment. Britain at one time had a major agricultural engineering base. Most kit seen on farms of various types now appears to come from Europe (ironic).
From one website:
“The best quality strawberries are picked into small plastic containers called punnets. These are termed First Class strawberries, and are sold to the major supermarkets. First Class strawberries are a good shape with a nice, even, red colouring. The lower quality and misshapen strawberries are picked into small plastic trays. These are called Second Class strawberries, and are sold for jam, preserve and purée making. Diseased and pest-damaged strawberries cannot be sold, but must still be picked in order to ‘clean’ the plants properly. These are termed waste strawberries, and must be discarded into the furrows between the strawberry beds.”
From another:
“You will be expected to pick to targets to maintain your employment … you will be required to carry loads of over 10 kg for up to 200 meters. Picking fruit is based on piece rates. Your pay depends on the weight of the fruit that you harvest, and is in accordance with the National minimum wage legislation. Currently our pickers earn between £250—£500.”
Say a human picker earns £2,400 over a six week picking season. Even assuming negligible operating costs for the robot, that means the Capex cost would have to come in under £24,000 for a ten-year payback – how realistic is that for the ‘job spec’ described above? (And how many farmers would accept that ROI?)
Horticulture and fruit do rely on hand picking, becasue each fruit can be graded and selected at pick, as opposed to post pick by a (usually unreliable) machine. By and large, most other agriculture is already fully mechanised, and uses very little transient labour. Machinery, especially robotised electronic machinery is very expensive to buy new, and is notoriously unreliable and expensive to repair only a couple of seasons later. The thing for agriculture to consider is to grow only the best produce, make it organic, and charge accordingly. Trying to compete with other european farmers is just a race to the bottom. Compare the taste of a Brtitish strawberry with that of a spanish grown one, and you will soon see that the British product actually has a TASTE! In order to robotically pick any fruit product, the price of machinery needs to come down, and the reliability needs to go up hugely, because unless we learn to produce and sell only a premium product at a premium price, there simply isn’t enough safety margin in the economics to ensure profit every year. The supermarkets must also take some responsibility for this!
Confusing range of options, another case of several good ones and we can only choose one. Who will employ the now unemployed unskilled workers? The machines will only be used during a very short picking season and will lie idle the vast majority of the time. Yes a machine can be created to do this, but is it worth it? Is this yet another case of doing it because we can rather than identifying the real need? How will it be powered, and this type of technology especially if electrically powered is really only applicable to fruit picking. We already use technology on advanced tractors nowadays, but still controlled by a single human being doing the job that used to take teams of horses and many people (men in the old days) on a much smaller ground area. And those tractors use diesel!