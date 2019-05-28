This week’s poll: could automation solve UK agriculture’s Brexit problem?

With agriculture strongly dependent on freedom of movement for seasonal labour, could advances in agricultural robotics help fill the gap and keep fresh produce in the shops?

Agriculture may be the sector that is most worried about Brexit. For many years, it has depended on the influx of temporary workers from the European Union – particularly those in eastern member states – to pick seasonal produce, such as soft fruit and salad vegetables. Some producers have warned of crops rotting in the fields if they could not hire the workers they needed, as local labour tends to be unwilling to accept the long hours and relatively low pay.

However, as The Engineer has covered over recent years, advances in robotics have promised to help the sector. Soft robots are designed to be able to handle fragile items such as fruit, and this week a raspberry picking robot has started a trial on a farm near Chichester. The robot, developed by Plymouth University spin-off Fieldwork Robotics in partnership with berry growing company Hall Hunter, uses sensors, 3D cameras, machine learning to identify ripe fruit, and soft grippers to pluck berries and deposit them into punnets. Fieldwork Robotics claims that it will be able to pick 25,000 raspberries per day, compared with humans who can manage about 15,000 in an eight hour shift. Previous field trials have shown that the robot can also pick tomatoes and cauliflower. If the trials are successful, a production model with four grippers will begin production next year.

Is this the answer that hard pressed farmers have been looking for? We would like to know what our readers think. The situation is not simple. Fruit growing is not a high margin business and many farms might not be able to afford the new equipment, even if it can work faster than humans and for more of the day. Might the price hikes on produce be unacceptable to consumers, leaving the farmers unable to invest? Another factor is that robotics are often said to not decrease overall staffing levels, but to create new jobs elsewhere with different skill sets. Might agriculture not be well placed to fill these new vacancies even if the robots take place of the human pickers? On the other hand, could the definite need help spur development in the UK and promote the country to a leading position in agricultural robotics – a field in which there is worldwide demand? Or is likely to be a small beneficial effect?

