This week’s poll: do you expect a return to business as usual?

Do you work in the UK engineering or manufacturing sectors? If so, when – if at all – do you expect a return to “business as usual”?

As the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown continues into its fifth week the public debate has increasingly focused on the need for a so-called “exit strategy” – a plan for an easing of current measures that will help businesses to reopen and the economy to get back on its feet.

In this week’s poll we’d like to hear how those of you working in the UK engineering and manufacturing sectors feel about the impact of the lock down on UK engineering firms and whether you think a return to something approaching “business as usual” is likely in the weeks and months and months ahead.

Does your business anticipate a return to normality sooner rather than later? Will it be several months before you’re fully up and running again? Is the long-term prognosis altogether bleaker? Or perhaps your business has been relatively unaffected or even boosted by recent events?

Whatever your perspective, please let us know by voting for one of the options below, and have your say in the comments section below the line. Please note that all comments are moderated.