This week’s poll: do you expect a return to business as usual?

Do you work in the UK engineering or manufacturing sectors? If so, when – if at all – do you expect a return to “business as usual”?
As the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown continues into its fifth week the public debate has increasingly focused on the need for a so-called “exit strategy” – a plan for an easing of current measures that will help businesses to reopen and the economy to get back on its feet.
In this week’s poll we’d like to hear how those of you working in the UK engineering and manufacturing sectors feel about the impact of the lock down on UK engineering firms and whether you think a return to something approaching “business as usual” is likely in the weeks and months and months ahead.
MORE FROM THE ENGINEER ON INDUSTRY’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Does your business anticipate a return to normality sooner rather than later? Will it be several months before you’re fully up and running again? Is the long-term prognosis altogether bleaker? Or perhaps your business has been relatively unaffected or even boosted by recent events?
Whatever your perspective, please let us know by voting for one of the options below, and have your say in the comments section below the line. Please note that all comments are moderated.
Other.
As a manufacturer of “critical importance” we’re still up and running. However with some changes. Most of the engineers are working from home. The shop floor are trying to maintain 2m social distancing. Orders are all over the place and the supply chain is “flakey” to say the least.
I’m not exactly sure what you mean by “business as usual”. To some extent I think we won’t ever get back to the way things were. I expect more flexible working hours and more working from home to become the norm. But in terms of the shop floor still building product we’re trying as best we can for “My business has been unaffected by the crisis”
This chaos ‘should’ serve as a wake up call for UK Industry and a demonstration that reliance on the Government’s competence is a lost cause.
“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it”, let’s hope not …
Other
>3 years
The Head of the IMF has said we are facing a global Depression, the worst since 1930’s USA. That crisis took 3 years to bottom out. Manufacturing is heavily correlated to consumerism and thus a healthy global economy.
I think it will take 12-18 months to achieve ‘business as new usual’. I don’t believe we’ll return to all the previous ways of working (nor should we), but I think it will take that time to lose the novelty of the way we’re working now, and to recover from the economic disruption.
There can never be normal again – Even when the contagion has subsided we’ll be in another stupid BrexShit battle and drowning in import-export paperwork – assuming there’s still any sort of market remaining for manufactured goods. Johnson (and his erstwhile chum Trump) should be sent to work in the fields and let industry recover while we are still in EU rules – and long may they continue.