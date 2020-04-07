This week’s poll: how will Covid19 reshape UK engineering?

What impact will the current crisis have on the manufacturing sector? Will it catalyse the adoption of the tools at the heart of the digital revolution and accelerate reshoring efforts? And will the astonishing levels of cross-sector and collaboration continue?
With the UK Prime Minister fighting for his life in intensive care and the country still thought to be around two weeks away from its Coronavirus peak it’s too early to predict the full impact of the pandemic on our society and our economy.
The only certainty is that the virus will leave a lasting-legacy and that normality, when it does return, will not be the same normality that we enjoyed until recently.
From the frailties of some areas of our supply chains to the irrepressible appetite for collaboration and rapid problem solving, the crisis has bought into sharp relief the many pinch points and strengths of the UK’s different sectors. And across the economy, organisations of every stripe have had to find new ways of working to overcome the challenges they now face – often with striking results.
Will the starring role played by engineers finally elevate the profession into the wider public consciousness?
Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the world of engineering and manufacturing, where the race to supply critical medical equipment has driven unprecedented levels of collaboration and fundamental changes to speed with which new products are designed and manufactured.
Even those organisations not directly involved in developing life-saving technology have had to change working practices to ensure that they can continue to function and help keep the economy afloat.
In this week’s poll we’re asking what readers think will be the most significant legacy of the current crisis for the engineering sector. Will it catalyse the adoption of the tools at the heart of the much-hyped digital revolution? Will it accelerate efforts to build up a stronger domestic supply chain? Will the astonishing levels of cross-sector and collaboration continue? And will the starring role played by engineers finally elevate the profession into the wider public consciousness?
As always, we welcome your comments on this issue. You may think that all of these options apply or have other suggestions – both positive and negative – on how industry will be impacted in the longer term. All comments are moderated, you can read our guidelines here
Actually wanted an ‘all of the above’ option. Hearing pretty amazing tales of companies getting things done in days that would have taken months. From what I have been seeing subcontractors and their suppliers have really stepped up to the mark.
For far too long Engineering & Manufacturing has been overlooked as a vital part of the UK’s genetic make-up, service & financial industries have been prioirtised over the backbone of the UK’s real DNA and it’s way overdue that Engineering & Manufacturing, and all those skilled personnel within the sector are recognised for what they have to offer and how much they contribute. Perhaps the backroom support provided by the manufacturing sector in order to assist the hard working , brave and dedicated NHS staff will now go some way to shine a light on what we have to offer. WWII was won by the factories of the UK, and so will Covid-19 be defeated in a similar way……let’s hope one of the changes evident on the other side of Covid is a new found respect for all those hard working, skilled engineering & manufacturing staff, and the companies they serve
None of the above. This disaster will push the world economy into a major recession. (We were due one soon anyway, just different to have the trigger something natural rather than artificial.) During a recession, firms tend to stifle innovation since it costs money.
The public outpouring of appreciation of health workers shows how much more doctors and nurses are valued compared to engineers.
Covid 19 will prove a catalyst. It will accelerate changes already happening on a number of fronts: bringing manufacturing back to the UK, increasing online business and shopping, home working, video conferencing and much more.
Our pub is closed so we have set up a virtual Royal Oak. We meet at 18:00 to chew the fat for an hour over a glass of beer or so.
The catalyst itself is horrible, the long term result probably not so.
We must take the opportunity to hammer home the engineering content of our hospitals which has contributed so much to the advances of medical science. I jokingly pointed out a few years ago to a friend, who was a Professor at Leeds Teaching Hospital, that was it not for the advances made in the field of medical instrumentation they would still be using leaches!
Not only that but the recent collaborative efforts of the Engineering Industry in developing and producing much needed equipment and material for the present outbreak must to driven home to those who think that an Engineer is the bloke who fixes their washing machine (however skilled he may be in his limited field).
Perhaps the shock administered to the Civil Service will cause a speed up in their reaction time as well.
It could go either way. I heard one commenatator say if individual companies just try to pay of the debt they’ve incurred (a rational response for that one company) instead of investing it could cause a deep recession, so called ” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_thrift ”
On the other hand there has been talk of government-backed write-offs for debt and this could stimulate a sharp bounce back, for what are fundamentally healthy businesses
Option 6: No change.
Let’s hope things do change, but as a cynic I cannot help but think things will return to their old ways when the dust settles. We have an economic environment that is driven by the unsustainable belief that profits can keep on increasing, this has just resulted in lack of investment and poorer work conditions on the shop floor.
During this crisis people have made great sacrifices to help others whether through personal or professional relationships, and a lot of the brilliants efforts can be fairly termed as ‘charity’, ie. doing something for nothing albeit for the common good. Will this continue after we’re through the worst ? Will people realise that a lot of the mess we have been in is because of explicit past choices made by government and industry to maximise profits over investment ?
Will UK Industry change and now invest more, in staff and their businesses ? Will the government and industry change to ensure new projects are costed properly and fully ?
I hope I’m wrong because we have a big opportunity to change for the better.
It is obvious, from this situation we find ourselves in, putting manufacturing and Engineering design off-shore has left this country vulnerable. It is the same with our Utilities, we are dependent of off-shore owned companies. This is not something the UK needs for its future. A more positive aspect of this LOCKDOWN is how people have adapted and adopted Technology to stay in touch with friends and relatives, and enhanced their lives by having virtual party’s and quiz nights.
The follies of bare minimum stock levels and just in time suppliers from overseas are being exposed! We need to have the capability to produce and supply all these things from our own resources where possible. The drive to export this base manufacturing level in order to minimise staff costs is a disaster! Contingency reserves are also a must! We need to return to being a manufacturing economy not one based on financial speculators.
I would have spent the £5 million Boris’s letter will cost on switching a UK paper plant to making masks.
I hope the Government will finally cut business rates on UK industrial sites to the European average, rather than being 2 to 3 times higher, as they are now.
The old saying “that when the tide goes out you see who is swimming naked”. The heavily indebted firms with serious problems are the naked. They will fail in this lockdown. As it goes on, those in thongs (some debt, some problems) will be the next to go down. After that, those in speedos (little debt, few problems) will be next to fail. The crunch is at eight weeks of lockdown, when those in trunks (no debt to speak of, reasonable reserves) start to fail. We need to lift the lockdown, at least in part, before then.
JohnHartley – great analogy !
It makes me wonder when many of the small innovative UK engineering companies go under, who will be left ‘in the bathing huts’ to clean up ? Will we see the big (foreign) multinationals moving in to take over what’s left of the independent UK engineering sector ?