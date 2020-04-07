This week’s poll: how will Covid19 reshape UK engineering?

What impact will the current crisis have on the manufacturing sector? Will it catalyse the adoption of the tools at the heart of the digital revolution and accelerate reshoring efforts? And will the astonishing levels of cross-sector and collaboration continue?

With the UK Prime Minister fighting for his life in intensive care and the country still thought to be around two weeks away from its Coronavirus peak it’s too early to predict the full impact of the pandemic on our society and our economy.

The only certainty is that the virus will leave a lasting-legacy and that normality, when it does return, will not be the same normality that we enjoyed until recently.

From the frailties of some areas of our supply chains to the irrepressible appetite for collaboration and rapid problem solving, the crisis has bought into sharp relief the many pinch points and strengths of the UK’s different sectors. And across the economy, organisations of every stripe have had to find new ways of working to overcome the challenges they now face – often with striking results.

Will the starring role played by engineers finally elevate the profession into the wider public consciousness?

Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the world of engineering and manufacturing, where the race to supply critical medical equipment has driven unprecedented levels of collaboration and fundamental changes to speed with which new products are designed and manufactured.

Even those organisations not directly involved in developing life-saving technology have had to change working practices to ensure that they can continue to function and help keep the economy afloat.

In this week’s poll we’re asking what readers think will be the most significant legacy of the current crisis for the engineering sector. Will it catalyse the adoption of the tools at the heart of the much-hyped digital revolution? Will it accelerate efforts to build up a stronger domestic supply chain? Will the astonishing levels of cross-sector and collaboration continue? And will the starring role played by engineers finally elevate the profession into the wider public consciousness?

As always, we welcome your comments on this issue. You may think that all of these options apply or have other suggestions – both positive and negative – on how industry will be impacted in the longer term. All comments are moderated, you can read our guidelines here