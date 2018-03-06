Last week’s poll: Customs Union

Our Brexit-related poll echoed the EU referendum in that it gave Engineer readers an in/out option in relation to Britain remaining in some form of Customs Union.
Like the referendum, the turnout was high (845 respondents) and the result was close. Unlike the referendum, we did provide a third option for that all important vote in the form of ‘neither of the above’ (16 per cent).
Of the remaining 84 per cent, 43 per cent agreed to negotiating a new treaty replicating the Customs Union, and 41 per cent who opted to leave it.
Comments on the poll have been dominated by those wanting out of the EU and the Customs Union that comes with membership of it, prompting AnActualEngineer to ask: “Is this the Engineer or a UKIP/Daily Mailer Readers forum? Most of the previous commentators clearly have no idea how the EU works, no knowledge of international trade, or of the actual workings of the UK economy.”
Mohammed Abdullah queried whether The Engineer is the right forum for a debate on Brexit, a view backed up by MickM who said: “I sincerely hope that The Engineer…[is] not using a public platform to stoke up discontent with the result of a democratic process with which they may not agree.”
Let’s look at this from the point of view of the automotive sector, which accounts for thousands of direct and indirect engineering jobs in Britain.
The Irish Examiner reports today that Steven Armstrong, Ford’s president of EMEA, told the BBC that any barriers to products crossing borders would inhibit the way the firm operates and that he wants some sort of Customs Union, or at least tariff-free trade.
Last week’s good news from Toyota Motor Europe (TME) – that the third generation Auris will be produced at its Burnaston plant – came with a caveat from Dr Johan van Zyl, president and CEO of TME, that ‘free and frictionless trade must continue between the UK and Europe’.
A select committee report from last week warns that the automotive sector risks losing thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds of inward investment if government proceeds with a hard Brexit.
There may well be positive outcomes from exiting the EU, but until that happens The Engineer will continue to listen to – and report – the concerns of senior figures at the sharp end of the Brexit process.
You clearly have no idea of what the customs union currently is and how it operates. The question is invalid as phrased.
Please enlighten us. Suporting links are welcome.
‘Other’ – stay within the EU.
Like a vote in Parliament and in a possible second referendum, this should be an option.
Correct: Other’ – stay within the EU.
Why on Earth would we want to stay within an un-democratic, bureaucratic , rules for rules sake, authoritarian , protectionist, self serving organisation with which we have a massive trade deficit ? The World has moved on and so should we.
Yes great. Within an even bigger majority to Leave, not Leave has the Status Quo
I find it hard to imagine the EU would allow us to go from 1/28 power within the customs union to be a 50 50 partner. The EU will continue to put up barriers to other countries to preserve the internal market and it is more likely they would veto any agreement the UK would propose to a 3rd country.
In my opinion this is just fiddling with the easy bits while getting on with the hard areas, like coming to agreements is left as too hard or that then general public would not understand. I seriously think politicians have forgotten we all have brains and, unlike some of them, can actually use them to think for ourselves and hear what is actually being said not just the soundbite.
The UK has a massive Trade Deficit with the ” customs union” , and a trade surplus with the ROW , so it would seem that ” free trade ” doesn’t suit the UK. I believe a reason for this could be that our higher value exports ( particularly engineering) are relatively immune to tariffs whereas free trade opens the flood gates to our lucrative market for cheap imports . I’m for free trade , but I don’t think Free Trade is actually the utopia it’s made out to be for the UK at least
Leave. Why on earth would we try to stay in the customs union with all the restrictions and barriers to trade in a 300 million person club when we could manage our own affairs with the remaining 7billion people in the world. Look 20 years hence, Asia is likely to be in the ascendancy and why would we not want to seek opportunities there. I suggest that “stayers” should look to see trade tariffs applicable to other countries. That should put things into perspective.
Well said David. Plus we have a Trade Surplus with the ROW , and a massive trade deficit with the ” customs union” . Our trade with the ROW has increased by 10% of the last decade , whilst our trade with the EU has decreased by around the same amount. The EU is a bureaucratic , protectionist , authoritarian , out dated organisation. That’s why I voted to Leave. The World has moved on, and we need to catch up by leaving
A somewhat naive approach. It will take time to negotiate new treaties, and while it is a nice assumption that they will not want to jeopardise future trade, they are the other party to a negotiation and contrary to statements pre-referendum (and repeated since) we cannot impose anything on the EU. There has to be compromise in order to reach any agreement. And while transporting goods and services to the EU is easy at the moment, it is still easier than reaching the other few billion customers elsewhere!
Probably because a lot of our manufacturing industry exports/imports parts and products from/to the EU. Not to mention the parts needed for motor vehicle production, many of which have to be at the production facility as and when needed (JIT), with no space to store the large quantity of items needed. Then there are the problems with food exports…most of which will just cease…that would be easier than having them stuck in a large queue of trucks waiting to pass customs inspection (no customs union means inspecting all products for conformity with EU regulations
🙂 http://eyefidelity.co.uk/BREXITOPTIONS.png
🙂 but no pain once its gone 🙂
Can we just get on with it and stop talking about it in the press?
Oddly, the press reports on new things happening; new things like Labour’s new policy announced yesterday. We call that ‘News’. Maybe you’ve heard of it.
The UK has been trading at various levels for 1000 years. I can’t understand why the “John Bull” British determination has seemingly evaporated with all of this namby pamby self doubt flying about. Leave as quickly as possible. The EU has made it clear “no cherry picking” and that means any Corbyn hint of a bespoke re-negotiation is just political B.S. to get the younger generations — who have no memory of Wilson, Callahan, or Foot left wing Labour governments completely ballsing up this country.
The world – and the nature of international trade – has changed somewhat in the past fifty years. John Bull went out when the UK surrendered the Empire, to the great relief of the vast majority of its former subjects. Realism remains the best way to view the real world. Speaking of realism, there wasn’t a Foot Labour government.
Well said…………
The EU is no more than a trade restricting dictatorship, it’s ststed aim being centralized control.
It restricts and imposes tariffs on countries outside the EU, free trade being restricted to countries within the EU. The EU being a small, and reducing, percentage of world trade, with greater opportunities developing outside the EU, it is very shortsighted to remain in the EU customs union. It is also against the democratic decision of the British people as expressed in the referendum.
Where does the EU state that its aim is centralised control?
The EU has not published that document, but Macron and Schultz have both declared intent to a United states of Europe (one with France leading obviously). This agenda was not made clear to the UK in 1975. The intent was clear with the currency union, which was a step we refused. I voted for EU membership in 1975, but swung to Brexit as I considered the options further: I am still for the Brexit with or without trade agreements in place.
The middle classes see the USE as a good thing, the working classes see it as a threat to their livelihoods, as it has largely transferred jobs (and manufacture of course) to the EU over the last decade.
Why would Martin Schulz have wanted France to take the lead?
Sorry about the bad grammar, I meant one out of Macron and Schultz want France to take the lead: surely I don’t need to say which one?
I hope you took more care with your referendum ballot, Jack.
Pretty obvious from the plethora of rules and regulations . Tens of thousands
So you’re drawing an inference based on flawed evidence. Ever thought of becoming a politician?
Where *is* the Poll?
Usual place: on the homepage and in the story headed ‘This week’s poll”.
Thanks for the reply, however, the link just brings me back here. I’m using Mozilla Firefox (Quantum 58.0.2) and have unblocked all.
‘Here’ is the story with the poll in it! If you’re not seeing it, there’s something wrong with your browser. It’s just below the bold sentence at trhe top of the story.
I’ve found it and voted to leave using Internet Explorer 11. This page ought to work with Firefox.
Thanks for bearing with me.
If the country is to remain a democracy then it has to follow the referendum vote.
We need to leave all the organisations of the European Union and make our way in the world.
A customs union as it is defined now will not allow us to trade freely with the rest of the world.
lets be free to dictate our own terms across the world. if Europe want to hurt themselves they will give us a poor deal, it will be voted down in Parliament and we will be free to leave without any rules, and no financial settlement.
There is no going back for a second set of discussions/ we vote the deal down and we are on our own.
Stay in. Boris said this morning that we were increasing trade hugely with non-EU countries including +100% with S. Korea. So why do we need to leave?
What company, except UK plc, would leave the largest trading Group and set itself against 27 new Competitors? It’s still not too late to call a halt to this ridiculous farce and run with the status quo while inside the tent, instead of sitting on the outside getting frozen out. Jeremy and his henchmen haven’t got any more of a clue than the Govt., all they can do is prevent. They have no idea of what they want, any more than Theresa May and the Three Brexiteers.
Is this the Engineer or a UKIP/Daily Mailer Readers forum? Most of the previous commentators clearly have no idea how the EU works, no knowledge of international trade, or of the actual workings of the UK economy.
A bit more analytical rigour would be welcome, plus the patient use of facts, not unsupported opinions. No wonder the country is falling apart……..
Exactly!!!!
So it really all comes down to the Ireland border issue? without this thorny problem the rest of the negotiations look a piece of cake! I wonder if many English people really care about the ‘soft’ border in Ireland, how many actually knew of its existence. The people have spoken, we are leaving the EU, the fact that nobody mentioned the ramifications of the customs union during the period up to the referendum is irrelevant, there are no doubt many other issues facing us that the masses were not told about, you politicians need to get your act together and sort out the problem with the customs union and the rest of it. You have chosen your careers so prove your worth.
There’s a clue in your comment: English people. The UK is made up of more than English people. Why should the wishes of the English override the very real concerns of Northern Ireland or those of another sovereign nation with which the UK has a great deal of trade? As for who cares about he state of the border in Ireland: a great many people in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow and members of the armed forces, who were impacted by the actions of paramilitaries, in far too many cases at the cost of friends and loved ones’ lives.
What I pick-up from these views and comments is
(i) no-one really knows what would be (before the vote) the full implications of the decision
(ii) the EC is run by civil servants? [who appear to be neither civil nor giving much service)
I am reminded of the mnemonic BLUETIT -before leaping/leaving understand everything: think it through. I suppose having studied Greek or Latin our apparent leaders and betters have no need to follow common sense but blunder on -congratulating each other on how many sound-bytes (if they knew what bytes were!) they have in today’s media.
For those of you who consider the EU to be an ogre, you might like to look at this, about trade negotiations by the EU: http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/negotiations-and-agreements/#_being-negotiated
About the only nations with which the EU is not negotiating are Russia, the Yemen and North Korea. You might be able to work out why. And if all these negotiations are under way, and given the negotiating power of the EU compared to the UK, do you really think we could negotiate a better deal? Please explain, without hyperbole.
The EU population is actually >510 million as of 2017 to which the UK exports 55% of its goods and services, and imports 63% of the goods and services it requires. These percentages are high and it will take a long time to generate new trade to replace EU trade.
Perhaps of interest to all, an interesting little spreadsheet: https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/unitedkingdombalanceofpaymentsthepinkbook2017
From the above it can be determined that, overall, the UK does not produce enough of what it needs/wants, so a surplus on the export of services is wiped out by the considerable deficit on the export of goods.
Hence the uncharacteristic and surprising interest taken by the previous government of Cameron & Osborne, though in reality little has happened to stimulate a new ‘industrial revolution’!
I think the outlook is very gloomy; there is little likelihood of anyone investing in high value R&D, leading to high-value manufacturing, in the UK with Brexit disrupting access to the most proximate high-end market………..
We don’t need a trade deal to continue trading. I do wish Remainers would stop lying about this requirement.
At no point in the comment to which you are replying were the words ‘trade deal’ used.
Yes we’re all doomed as project fear predicted , but alas for Remain it’s still not happened . House prices haven’t collapsed and neither has the Stock Market and even the Governor of the BOE has done a U turn
In one post you write: “A bit more analytical rigour would be welcome, plus the patient use of facts, not unsupported opinions. No wonder the country is falling apart……..”
and then :
“I think the outlook is very gloomy; there is little likelihood of anyone investing in high value R&D, leading to high-value manufacturing, in the UK with Brexit disrupting access to the most proximate high-end market”
What facts are this clearly ridiculous generalisation based on ?
I voted “other” because your poll was so badly worded. There is only one option: stay in! Any other option is certain economic catastrophe.
I switched on the TV news last night when I got home and there was a member of the public (I think in the north east – the part of the UK which will be worst hit) saying “let’s leave right now and get back to the good old days”. I’n not sure what good old days he was talking about but back in 1974 Britain was bankrupt (the IMF had to bail us out, remember?). Just before the referendum the UK was the 5th richest country in the world – now that’s how bad being in the EU has been!
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/brains-for-brexit-top-academics-and-thinkers-put-the-case-for-leave-d7pzdhb2s
A whole 37 people, some of whom will be posting on the site anonymously, such is the conviction of their views?? Well that’s me convinced.
Have to agree. Any customs union agreement would subject us to EU rules without any say and would require us to continue with freedom of movement, something people voted against. What we need is a free trade agreement like most countries have. A deal on trade and services only. We need to remind the EU that we represent 20% of its GDP, EU27 companies are already worried about loosing our trade, we import far more then we export to them. But in the end trade will continue trade deal or no deal.
To my knowledge, the only deal trade deal in the world that includes services is the one that the UK has decided to turn its back on. Services make up about 3/4 of the UK economy. The EU does not need the UK more than the UK needs it. This myth – upon which so much of the Brexit hubris rests – is so baseless that it would be laughable if not believed by so many.
We’ll be subject to their rules whatever….we cannot import goods to the EU unless they meet the EUs’ regulations. It’s called a “No Tariff” barrier. No customs union-free movement of goods, would mean an end to motor vehicle production in the UK. Jaguar/Land Rover are already moving some production to Austria, Nissan would be hamstrung by customs delays.
The result of blinkered, wishful, rosy tinted thinking!
Obviously a customs agreement will incorporate reciprocal terms and conditions including standards that are inherent in any contract anyway. However as yet there has been no negotiation so assertions that full freedom of mevement etc may or may not be imposed are premature and scare mongering. Instead of negotiating via public media with ever more lurid headlines and predictions of dire doom any public comment is invalid until we know what it is we wish to complain or congratulate about! We should have had far more facts and rational debate before we were asked for the simple yes/no referendum choice.
One of the principal problems with the EU (and life outside it) is that the laws were implemented by our civil service. Unlike many other countries (especially France) they failed to stand up for us or make use of powers to create derogations.
As our trading relationship with the Eu is negative to the tune of between £70 billion and £90 billion/year. And as our export trades with the EU is around 44% of exports not the 55% suggested by a comment posted earlier by someone. I fail to see why the Remainers chose such a feeble cause to base their entire reason to stay in the EU on?
Further more, The value of those total exports to the EU account for roughly 10% of GDP only.
What is all the excitement about.
Here are the figures for those interested.
In 2015, 44% of the UK’s goods and services were exported to the EU, while 53% of our imports came to the UK from the EU. In the same year, UK exports to the EU were valued at £223.3 billion, while UK imports from the EU stood at £291.1 billion.25 May 2016
In reality, of the 27 countries in the EU there are realistically only about four that are of any significance trade wise. The EU has also demonstrated time and again a pig headed inability to be flexible when it comes to freedom of movement and trade. Therefore, it’s they who have backed the UK into it’s current position, so we just need to cut loose and get on with life in the real world.
Works perfectly here in Firefox. Perhaps you have a “Remain” version.
Someone must have posted a link to this poll over on the Daily Fail.
None of the serious engineers I know take such an unthinking stand on the EU as the Brexiteers here. When they do make a case for “Leave” it is more informed and better argued, and more consistent than the hodge podge of inconsistent views you read in this discussion.
The best case for Remain is summed up in the words May, Gove, Johnson, Fox and so on. There idea of negotiating seems to be that the louder they shout, and the more often they repeat the same thing, the more likely the EU is to accede to their daft and internally inconsistent platform.
The poll was quite simple, leave or not. We voted leave, get over it and get on with it. The power of democracy in action.
Out of the CU, single market and ECJ, as the PM stated all the way back in the Lancaster House speech in Jan 2017.
Now, having said that, I don’t think the Engineer – as fine a publication as it is – is the right forum to discuss Brexit.
Can you please explain how the UK can leave the Single Market and the Customs Union and retain the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement? Answers on a postcard.
The GFA says very little about the EU, even less about the customs union and single market. The crux of the matter is that we should avoid – as far as practically possible – any new installation that would stoke tension, e.g., a physical border. Fortunately, there is no need for one as goods can be electronically pre-cleared and rare spot-checks made to verify them. Indeed, the UK already has divergence on a range of matters with RoI, including excise duties.
In an alternative timeline where the EU were negotiating in good faith, this topic would have been settled quickly and without much fuss, as there is literally no technical reason that a hard border is necessary. But the EU is not negotiaing in good faith; their aim is to make an example of the UK to other member states to quash any desire amongst other EU populations to leave.
In the end we will leave the CU and single market, and there will be no hard border. The EU will have “demonstrated” that it is a tough guy not to be messed with, and that will be enough for them.
Yes, I too have noticed that there has been a suspiciously high number of articles & polls on this topic recently. I sincerely hope that The Engineer or certain contributing journalists are not using a public platform to stoke up discontent with the result of a democratic process with which they may not agree.
I may not agree with the result of a General Election. I may be annoyed that I wasn’t fully informed in the lead up, or by information lacking in certain manifestos but I would always accept the result without calling for a second election just because I didn’t agree with it. I generally trust the consensus of the British people, so why should the Brexit result be treated differently. There has been smoke & mirrors on both sides of course but that is the nature of politics and probably always will be.
There have been a large number of stories and polls about it because the situation is changing near-constantly and it remains of relevance to engineering and manufacturing.
A plethora of topics remain of relevance to engineering and manufacturing. They are such important sectors that practically every facet of global society is touched by them. To be fair to the Engineer however, you do attempt a broad spectrum in the pages of your publication, which I always enjoy reading.
What I have noticed however is that the scrutiny on Brexit seems to be bordering a bit on the obsessive. I suspect the editorial team of any publication will have a collective corporate stance on most issues and may use their journal as a forum to express those views, whether openly or by stealth.
If you are intending to pursue Brexit until all the negotiations are complete, then please just remember that there will be a lot of sabre rattling and brinkmanship right up until the end and possibly a few years hence.
There is no point getting excited and running polls on all the latest speeches or interventions, as it is all a bit like a game of poker at the moment, with both sides not wishing to show their full hand.
Also, maybe I have missed it but perhaps a focus on the positives may help to show some neutrality. We have had Vince Cable and his views are very clear but perhaps now interview a prominant Brexiteer or two and seek to explore their arguments?
Of course you are entitled to your opinion. However I disagree that we’re obsessive about Brexit. We only mention it when there’s a development of direct relevance to Engineering, and the customs union is an obvious case; especially now it’s the only point of policy divergence between the government and opposition. We have in fact made a point of only running Brexit-related polls when there is a definite reason for doing so, because of the extra time and effort required to properly moderate the comments.
Your point about interviewing Brexiteers is well-made and we have made requests, but have not managed to secure interviews yet. Vince Cable agreed to speak at our conference and we took the opportunity to summarise his speech.
‘The Engineer’ is in my opinion quite correct to maintain the thread on Britain’s Exit from the EU as it is an ongoing development. Engineers do not exist in isolation and ‘The Engineer in Society’ is not just a technical module, but a way of looking at life and our responsibilities to society. In all walks of life, engineers try to make best judgment based on limited information, but the issue of Brexit is mutifactorial and not just one of economics. I thought long and hard over my vote, lost sleep on it ,and my family was still split over it as were many of my respected friends and engineering colleagues. The fact that the vote was close indicates the subtlety of the issue and we can only hope that the wisdom of the swarm (to use a bee analogy) will be vindicated – Also, we must realize we are making history, and interesting history is uncomfortable at the time ( but at least in this case, not overtly lethal) – I would like to think that whatever way people voted, their actions were intended for the long term good of the country as they see it, so really we are all friends here – whatever your views . I tend to think there will be significant pain in the short term and potential gain in the long, but that good relations with the EU can be maintained in the mutual interest. Courage friends ! where there is a will there is usually a way, the future is what we make of it.
After being accosted (during a recent holiday) by no less than four separate German couples , each imploring the UK to ‘stay’ (from perhaps 10 fellow-guests to whom we spoke) their message was in essence the same. We do not want as one country to have to deal with the Italians, French, Spanish, Poles alone! We seek to retain the UK’s traditional international reputation, its wide commercial experience and a lot of experiences, its democratic ideals, even its humour in international dealings with each other and the Rest of the world. I could only tell them “not me, Guv…I didn’t vote for such lunacy”