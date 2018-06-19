This Week’s Poll: are engineers paid enough?

With the publication this week of The Engineer’s annual salary survey, we’re asking whether engineers are paid enough?

Now in its 4th year, the survey – which we’re running in partnership with Technical Recruitment specialist CBSbutler – attracted a large response from UK engineers of all levels of seniority and across all sectors – and provides a fascinating snapshot of what engineering salaries are looking like in 2018, as well as insight into the issues that are having an impact on the profession.

You can read detailed analysis of this year’s survey results – including average salary breakdowns by sector, region and seniority – here, and you can see how your salary stacks up against that of your industry peers using our online salary benchmarking tool.

As outlined in the full report, average engineering salaries haven’t changed much over the past 12 months. Indeed, the overall mean average salary for engineers taking part in the survey is actually lower than last year, standing at £47,896 in 2018 compared to £48,197 in 2017.

This compares reasonably well with other professions in the UK, sitting below those in strategy and consultancy on £57,554, qualified accountants on £53,887, and those in banking on £52,666, but above those in financial services on £47,250.

Over 50 per cent of engineers in eight of the 11 sectors covered in the report state they are happy in their current jobs, although this level of contentment is not matched in salary satisfaction. At 39.6 per cent, engineers in energy/renewables/nuclear are most satisfied with their remuneration compared to 25.3 per cent of rail/civil & structural engineers.

So for this week’s poll we’d like to ask a simple question: are engineers paid enough? Do you think the profession as a whole is undervalued, or does your salary fairly reflect your skills and experience? Is your remuneration so poor that it is hastening an exit from your current role, or do you think engineering salaries compare favourably to those in other professions?

