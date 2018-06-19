This Week’s Poll: are engineers paid enough?

With the publication this week of The Engineer’s annual salary survey, we’re asking whether engineers are paid enough?
Now in its 4th year, the survey – which we’re running in partnership with Technical Recruitment specialist CBSbutler – attracted a large response from UK engineers of all levels of seniority and across all sectors – and provides a fascinating snapshot of what engineering salaries are looking like in 2018, as well as insight into the issues that are having an impact on the profession.
You can read detailed analysis of this year’s survey results – including average salary breakdowns by sector, region and seniority – here, and you can see how your salary stacks up against that of your industry peers using our online salary benchmarking tool.
As outlined in the full report, average engineering salaries haven’t changed much over the past 12 months. Indeed, the overall mean average salary for engineers taking part in the survey is actually lower than last year, standing at £47,896 in 2018 compared to £48,197 in 2017.
This compares reasonably well with other professions in the UK, sitting below those in strategy and consultancy on £57,554, qualified accountants on £53,887, and those in banking on £52,666, but above those in financial services on £47,250.
Over 50 per cent of engineers in eight of the 11 sectors covered in the report state they are happy in their current jobs, although this level of contentment is not matched in salary satisfaction. At 39.6 per cent, engineers in energy/renewables/nuclear are most satisfied with their remuneration compared to 25.3 per cent of rail/civil & structural engineers.
So for this week’s poll we’d like to ask a simple question: are engineers paid enough? Do you think the profession as a whole is undervalued, or does your salary fairly reflect your skills and experience? Is your remuneration so poor that it is hastening an exit from your current role, or do you think engineering salaries compare favourably to those in other professions?
Commenters should take note of our guidelines for comment content, and bear in mind that all comments will be moderated. We may edit for grammar, spelling and clarity, and will try to ensure discussion does not get sidetracked. Results from the Poll will be published on June 26, 2018.
Engineers can not be grouped under one heading. Before any meaningful poll can be taken, Engineers need to be defined. S
Many so called engineers are not worthy of the name.
Just like many other technical and science professions, keeping updated with the industry is a continuous process. A decent salary will keep the professional motivated to be current with the technological trends. In do so, the whole industry including the employer will be uplifted and eventually benefit from knowledgeable workers (engineers). The reality is that this is not always happening because of the poor salary that an engineer takes home as compared to other sectors.
Qualified engineers are little respected in the UK comparing for instance a Chartered Engineer with a Chartered Accountant despite the fact that engineering requires a far wider knowledge base than accountancy. The responsibility is also higher where failure can result in very serious physical consequences , whilst for example accountancy and banking result in less serious financial failure.
What an engineer is paid is dependant on age, experience, location and what field of engineering. That said I’m a poorly paid (by current poll) chartered engineer over 50 working in valves for O&G in Yorkshire: more money would always be nice but I enjoy my work, can’t put a price on that.
We manipulate Nature’s laws…they (the rest of the so-called professions) manipulate man’s to the benefit of whoever can pay the most? So, are we paid enough? As Chris so rightly states: one cannot put a price on the personal stimulation and pleasure received from practising our Noble profession. We spend most of our lives keeping our clients out of trouble: They (the shams) only become active when the ‘s**t has already hit the fan?
I have long thought that engineers should have protected status, but, where do you draw the line?
Chartered as a minimum? but then an engineer (I do mean engineer) with few qualifications but lots of experience would not be eligible! Difficult problem even for engineers, but, I believe it would make the profession better valued and more respected.
I voted “undervalued” because that was my instant gut reaction.
But….thinking about it (i.e., putting realz before feelz), they are not. The market is what sets the salary, so by definition you are not undervalued unless there is something the market has missed. Clearly this is not the case, because people have been saying engineers are undervalued for decades, and the market does not take that long to correct itself.
The fact of the matter is, gents, that smart people are not rare. Good engineers are not rare. We live in a labour market open to 500 million people, many of whom are better trained than us because they have better education (the French engineering schools are amazing). There is just too much supply of engineering talent for the demand, to warrant engineers being paid more than they are being paid now.
I opted for the second category. A few years ago I kicked up a stink when my employers found it difficult to recruit quality candidates. They listened to my grievances admitted there were shortfalls & adjusted accordingly . Everything was fine with regular linked increases up until the whole Brexit nonsense kicked off. In summation I feel my employers pay me fairly for what I do, but the financial stresses of everyday life are a result of a government that cares not one jott about the manufacturing industry, their inability to govern effectively for the good of all & not just a few, results in rising living costs, inflated fuel prices & a devalued pound. I feel it is unfair to expect my employer to pick up the cost of a floundering government as we have all had to pick up the cost of an inept banking industry.
Some good points Alan, though I don’t think the banking industry is inept just greedy. They knew exactly what they were doing and don’t care about the average person trying to make a living. It is about time the Government supported British Manufacturing in Britain instead of giving tax breaks to foreign businesses, who then take all the profit back to their own country. They need to invest in educating British Engineers that hopefully could produce the next iPhone, thus improving our GDP. Then we would not be so reliant on these greedy elitist bankers.
I work in a sales branch of a global manufacturer. The sales people always say they are the most important because without sales everybody would be out of a job. IT will say they are most important because without the systems we would not be able to operate. Accounts say they are most important because we have to adhere to law and control our cash. Logistics say they are most important because they deliver the goods to the customers. Engineers say nothing. They just get on with the business of producing goods. Without those goods there would be nothing to sell, so no need for sales. Without goods there would be nothing to deliver, so no need for logistics. Without sales there would be no cash to worry about, so no need for accountants. Without business there would be no need for IT. So who is King; the engineer. However, we know that sales get paid more. Why? I suspect engineers are not just in it for the money but for the love of the job.
Every time I see the word industry added to anything which isn’t, I reach for my thesaurus .
By definition anything which claims to be something it isn’t must be flawed.
Of all the professions, the engineer is probably the least visible to the world at large. Who has heard someone say “the engineers did a great job on” this new phone screen, road junction, car suspension or whatever. As long as the phones work, the food turns up in the supermarket or the water comes out of the tap, those that made it happen won’t be given a thought whether as an employer (Quote ” I don’t give a ****** as long as the goods go out of the door”) or a consumer.