This week’s poll: environmental purchase considerations

What environmental considerations and information are most important when making significant purchases?
A recent survey carried out by YouGov on behalf of the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, En+ Group, suggested that consumers want to know how much carbon had been emitted during the production of vehicles before deciding which to buy. An increasing amount of information about the impact of producing goods is now available, but is this too much information or are these data genuinely useful in making informed purchasing decisions?
We would like to know whether engineer readers take the environmental impact of their purchases into account, and which data is the most influential when it comes to deciding what to buy. The goods we have in mind here are the larger purchases, such as cars and big household appliances, generally known as “white goods”.
The kind of data that is now readily available includes the amount of energy expended by the goods in operation, and the carbon profile of the transport network which carried the goods from the manufacturer to the retailer. If, as the YouGov survey suggests, information on the embedded carbon of the product – that is, a representation of the energy used in its manufacture, which might include that of the supply chain involved in transporting essential components and materials, and even that of materials themselves – would this be more influential, or would it be inconsequential?
As ever, we encourage discussion of this subject but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines on the content of comments before submitting, and remind all commenters the submissions may be edited for length, clarity and style. We will publish the results of this poll on 5th November.
“The kind of data that is now readily available includes …”. In my experience the availability of decent Life-Cycle-Analyses is almost non-existent. For products that I am involved in, the consumer use far outweighs the resourcing, manufacture & delivery from an environmental impact perspective. Hence the emphasis on items that are efficient for the consumer.
The selection of options is a little niaive in that when buying or selling goods or services the specification is the basis of supply. If the spec asks for low NOx burners, we offer low NOx burners, if it does not we offer lower cost units.
I have never seen a spec that asks for / evaluates the carbon footprint or specifies recycleablity other than as broad general principles. Most buyers seem concerned with functional compliance at the lowest price.
The consumer likes simple good/bad labelling: red tractors or Fairtrade logos. I suspect the calculation here is a more nuanced one; if you assess an electric vehicle based on embedded carbon during manufacture you may get a different answer to lifetime energy use
Who would provide impartial, independent assessment of competing products and who pays? If it’s the manufacturers themselves, how independent will the assessment be?
Finally, a compulsory compliance scheme would be bad for smaller businesses that are disproportionately affected by implementation costs
It all depends.
For many products, such as a car with ICE, the carbon consumed in normal use far outweighs that used in manufacture.
For EVs, however, assuming it is powered from green electricity, its carbon footprint is almost entirely from manufacture.
But assessing the carbon used in manufacture is going to involve a lot of guesswork, and will be mostly unverifiable too.
First , we must stop referring to emission of ‘carbon’; it’s not, it’s carbon oxides. We don’t emit elemental carbon except by smuts and smoke particles.
The accounting of ‘ carbon footprint’ is almost impossible to evaluate. We can’t make solar panels without making glass, extracting semiconductor materials, mining copper etc, likewise we can’t make wind turbines without carbon fibres, resin , concrete , steel, digging holes etc.
Measuring the carbon oxides produced during manufacture of a vehicle takes no account of the production sites and processes necessary to produce the glass, plastics, paint, wiring and steel or aluminium .
We have to face it, we are too numerous and we consume too much.