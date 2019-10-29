This week’s poll: environmental purchase considerations

What environmental considerations and information are most important when making significant purchases?

A recent survey carried out by YouGov on behalf of the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, En+ Group, suggested that consumers want to know how much carbon had been emitted during the production of vehicles before deciding which to buy. An increasing amount of information about the impact of producing goods is now available, but is this too much information or are these data genuinely useful in making informed purchasing decisions?

We would like to know whether engineer readers take the environmental impact of their purchases into account, and which data is the most influential when it comes to deciding what to buy. The goods we have in mind here are the larger purchases, such as cars and big household appliances, generally known as “white goods”.

The kind of data that is now readily available includes the amount of energy expended by the goods in operation, and the carbon profile of the transport network which carried the goods from the manufacturer to the retailer. If, as the YouGov survey suggests, information on the embedded carbon of the product – that is, a representation of the energy used in its manufacture, which might include that of the supply chain involved in transporting essential components and materials, and even that of materials themselves – would this be more influential, or would it be inconsequential?

We will publish the results of this poll on 5th November.