Poll: Are EVs the best option for a low carbon transport future?

At a troubling time for the UK car industry, an increase in sales of electric vehicles represents a rare bright spot for the sector. But are you convinced that electric vehicles represent the best way forward?
Whilst the year to date has seen a dramatic year-on-year decline in registrations of conventionally-fuelled vehicles (56.3 per cent for diesel and 40.2 per cent decline for petrol), new registrations of electric vehicles have grown substantially. Indeed, according to the latest figures from the industry trade body SMMT, September saw an 184.3 per cent increase in demand for battery electric vehicle (BEVs) compared with the same month last year.
The increasing appetite for electric vehicles will be a source of relief for the car industry, which has staked its future on the technology, with most major car makers pledging a shift away from new fossil-fuelled vehicles over the course of the next 10 years. Indeed, here in the UK from 2035 manufacturers will not be able to sell new petrol and diesel cars, vans, or even so-called hybrid vehicles.
But whilst there’s now a seeming inevitability about the shift to electric cars, it’s fair to say that many consumers and observers are still wary of the technology. For some, concerns over range and the availability of charging infrastructure are still a sticking point, for others electric cars are simply too expensive. Some also question the decarbonising credentials of the technology, arguing that there’s little point switching to a zero-emissions vehicle if the energy used to charge it up is produced by burning coal or gas (which still accounts for significant chunk of the UK’s energy mix). There are also concerns over the lifecycle costs of electric vehicles. For instance, a wholesale shift to electric vehicles – without the development of more efficient and sustainable methods of manufacturing and recycling lithium-ion batteries – could, some argue, have dire environmental consequences.
In this week’s poll we’re asking readers for your take on the EV revolution. Do you think electric vehicles represent the best option for a sustainable future or are you unconvinced? Let us know by voting below for the option with which you most strongly agree, and join the debate below the line. Please note that all comments are moderated.
Finally, do also join us for this Thursday’s panel discussion on the challenges of transport electrification and the ways in which cross-sector collaboration can help address these challenges. Find out more, and register for free here.
Surely everyone knows 2 things about coal-powered EVs:
1) going electric decouples the car from the power source – so you can add wind power and close a coal power station and get cleaner cars without having to do anything to them. You can alternatively use carbon capture – whatever seems to work for you is fine because the car just needs electricity and doesn’t care where from. Why do people with degree qualifications not get how important this is?
2) Various studies have shown that even with coal power EVs pollute less – so why not mention this instead of inviting people to make all the same thoughtless comments all over again?
Battery storage is not a long term solution even when the infra-structure is in place. More needs to be done with Fuel Cells and hydrogen supply.
I would add that price will also hamper uptake. Also not sure where all the power for these vehicles is going to come from. Interconnectors are going to be busy when the wind doesn’t blow when its supposed to. Everyone will be on Smart meters by that time so it’ll be easier to isolate those who haven’t paid for 24-7.
Range anxiety is often overstated. The advantage of EVs is that you can plug in and charge almost anywhere and so driving 10 miles and then charging is reasonable – you wouldn’t do that with an ICE car stopping at every fuel station. With an EV there is probably a fueling point (electricity point) wherever you go. Only if huge distances are essential does a 300 mile or more range come into question – and again, why not charge whenever you stop.
As Timothy stated earlier if you can find a way of replacing all coal-powered generation with greener sources your already green EV gets greener.
Question for the 42.74% (currently) who voted No. Do you own, or have you ever used an EV for more than an hour?
Question for EV owners – would you ever willingly go back to an ICE vehicle?
The development of batteries and EVs has been terrific and they are now almost economic without subsidy, although the sales have been entirely subsidy dependent so far. It is hard to understand why the hybrid is so detested when it overcomes two of the major limitations of EVs: i.e. low range and total immobility when the battery discharges.
Personally, I’d buy a hybrid (if the price was right) but never an EV. I mainly do short journeys, but occasionally must do several hundred miles in a day, problematic in cold winter or hot summer.
Some recent research from the US suggests EVs (hybrids) are not as energy efficient as their supporters would have us believe. They spend more time on I/c mode and are recharged less frequently. Fleet users are worse offenders than private owners.
It is a matter of time and $$ to place solar panels and windmills all over the Earth to directly convert solar power (sunlight, wind, etc.) to electrical energy. As I recall, our sun during daylight hours provide ~1000W/m^2 of radiant energy on the surface of Earth. Even with inefficient conversion of ~ 10%, this equates to enough energy to power electrically all of our machines, vehicles, boats, etc. several times over.
Issues of limited range batteries, the extremely long re-charge times of them ( from ~ 30min to several hours..) for EV is a problem that must be addressed. Simple solution is wireless inductive (or capacitive ) charging of vehicles while they are moving (or standing still in traffic.) As I understand it, there is really no reason why one cannot imbed power transmitting coils or electrodes in the roadway. There are present-day technologies to accomplish this safely and durably. Just the will power and freedom of interference from the traditional fossil fuel industry. Proof of concept studies have been done or are on-going. I can envision a day where I hop into my EV in San Francisco and use Google Map to set a course for NY City and go to sleep while my vehicle travels at ~ 200 mph for a 20 hr trip that I may stop every 6 hrs or so to visit the sights along the way and not worry about recharging.
Have you ever worried about where the power will come from if others want to have an electric shower (8.5kW – 10.5kW) at the same time you want to? Typical home EV charger power is 7kW, predominantly used overnight when power is cheap.
Wow! I’m astounded. We need to wake up to the fact that ICE cars will soon be dead and lets embrace ev’s we before allow the rest of the world to leave us behind. Battery technology is moving ahead so fast thanks to the likes of Elon Musk and soon many of the legacy car companies will close I’m afraid because they are just too slow. This is much than bigger cars – it’s the whole of the energy industry – oil, gas & coal needed replacing with renewables and cars are just one part of the story!
The car industry should improve engines to run on hydrogen, then we need only water to power them.
Hydrogen is much less efficient than battery for EV cars. It may have other uses.
Ian Cash – the ‘rich’ middle classes can afford to virtue signal/follow fads/follow their beliefs however, I would suggest that the majority of the public would struggle to afford an EV so voting no may be more representative of the real world situation, regardless of pros and cons …
Ownership and use of something is not an indicator of superior knowledge about that thing – for example consider ‘smart’ phones !
The industry is not being honest with people. There may be hidden agendas to accommodate new business opportunities for the scrupulous rich, car companies and energy producers, being masked by so-called, clear at face-value, ‘environmental ‘ concerns.
Understandably, petrol / diesel engines … and including their support industries … are major polluters.
It is also an acceptable argument to state that although current (as in through present production methods) electricity production may be polluting still, this can change in the future with renewables / other systems.
But what about the battery and EV car technologies? How polluting (e.g. extraction technologies to obtain rare earth metals, neodymium, etc. for strong magnets), and how harmful is it to people (e.g. forced child labour in unsafe mines to extract same ) ton produce an electric vehicle?
Unfortunately this argument also applies for other technologies such as Hydrogen, as one still needs strong electric motors and specialised fuel cells to move / power the vehicle.
EV range of 300 miles is not a long journey. 600 mile range with no loss of power or performance whatever the conditions over that distance are a must for greater adoption. Why can’t batteries be standardised and also allow a systemised install procedure so that EV garages could hold a supply of rechargeable / pre-charged batteries and a automated battery exchange system. In this way the vehicle is a simple shell with running gear, and would improve vehicle longevity, and avoid the wasting embedded energy.
There only so much rare earth elements available, so multiple clean solutions are required.
Would that be a “self-charging hybrid” by any chance? Brilliant marketing by Toyota – amazing how many people are still fooled by late 90’s tech badged as the next new thing. For those unfamiliar, a “self-charging” hybrid is 100% powered by fossil petroleum.
FYI – I’m regularly making a 220 mile journey, arriving with 25% battery left (Kona 64kWh)
– Hydrogen fuel cell could be a big player at some point, but seems to have gone quiet recently.
– Hybrids are the worst of all worlds – ICE engine, gearbox, electric motor & batteries all adding weight & complexity. Although the range extender version has more merit, as steady state small ICE engines are more efficient & no complex gearbox arrangement needed to share the power.
– Range anxiety is an issue for quite a few people – seems there should be a way to buy or rent an
extra battery pack to put in your boot when you go on a long journey – until either the million mile battery arrives, or in-road charging arrives.
Surely the real solution is to build vehicles like the Ford Nucleon?
Or even adopt a scaled up Scalextric transport System?
EVs probably are the future but they don’t need to be driven by batteries, fuel cells can do that job. Efficiency will remain an issue and it is possible to directly burn hydrogen in an IC engine. Though the mass of the fuel tank will be significant. But, comparing this mass to that of a battery hydrogen starts to draw ahead again, in the practicality stakes. It’s principle advantage is that it only takes minutes to competely refuel unlike a battery which will always take much longer with any practical grid distribution, generation and connector systems. Something else of significance is that liquid hydrogen can be transported very easily to remote and off-grid locations. Battery chargers cannot. And also consider what happens when several thousand EVs get stranded on a snow bound motorway with flat batteries!
Those arguing for the demise of hydrocarbon IC vehicles don’t consider the wider implications. People are not generally against the vehicles themselves but their practical use in normal real world situations. EVs will be mechanically simpler and probably have mroe standard component use. It is the lack of usable and practical charging infrastructure that limits wide spread take up. This translates incorrectly and over simplistically as ‘range anxiety’. If we cannot get to or locate a vacant charging point at a destination, and then be able to hang around for about an hour the radius of action will always be the limiting factor. If there are sufficient charging points woth rest facilities then range is not an issue. The bigger the battery used to increase the range the longer it will take to charge! The instantaneous energy transfer capability is the key. Multi-megawatt grid connections to replace fossil fuel stations, which can handle many vehicles simultaneously in a matter of minutes is what EVs are up against! That is the elephant in the room. The alternative is lack of flexible personal mobility and all the economic benefits we have from the existing free movement of people and goods.
Sam Ochi – perhaps if you own a ranch in Texas, plenty of land and sunshine … ?
Mean insolation at noon in summer in the UK is 700 W/m²; in winter 200 W/m² (figures are for Birmingham, 2016). So if you charged your car from 10:00 to 14:00 under ‘average’ conditions using PV panels @ 15% efficiency and wanted to replicate a 7 kW mains charger (delivering a 28 kW-h charge or 70% of a full charge for a 40 kW-h Nissan Leaf), in round figures you’d need 67 m² of panels for summer charging (700 W/m² * 67 m² * 0.15 = 7035) and 233 m² of panels for winter charging (200 W/m² * 233 m² * 0.15 = 6990 W)
I do fear a ban on petrol/diesel cars will just price the working poor off the roads. Not everyone can afford a Tesla. Or £8000 for a new battery on an 8 year old electric car. Will electric cars be scrapped sooner because of replacement battery costs? They are hardly greener if they have a shorter lifespan. Think of cradle to grave energy costs, building them, operating, recycling & disposal.
Battery EV’s will never be able to re-charge at anywhere near the rate that an IC car can re-fill so will never be a like-for-like replacement where long journeys are concerned. As an example, Hyundai quote an energy consumption of 13.8 kW.hr per 100 km. In order to re-charge for a 500 mile range in 5 minutes (like re-filling your ICE car) you would need a charger capable of delivering 1.3 MW – al least 5 times the highest Tesla supercharger rating. At 1000 V you’d need a cable and connector capable of delivering 1300 A. How big ad clumsy would hat need to be? On the other hand, a green-hydrogen fuel-cell battery hybrid EV would give an energy efficiency approaching that of a battery EV together with much shorter refuelling times. This is surely the way to go. Elon Musk calling them “fool cells” is confirmation that he’s worried that they’ll damage his business. What better evidence is there?