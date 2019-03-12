Last week’s poll: has Formula E ‘changed the game’ for electric cars?

Formula E is returning to London next year where teams will end season six racing around a 2.4km circuit through the Royal Docks and ExCel Centre.
With 23 corners, the track will take drivers along the waterfront at the docks and through part of the ExCel centre as part of Formula E’s season finale double-header on July 25 & 26.
The chances of thrills and spills will be maximised if the track races as well as Formula E’s urban circuits around the world, which can’t always be said for race days at Monaco and Singapore during the F1 season.
London is no stranger to Formula E, with Battersea hosting the capital’s first foray into the race series. On returning to the city, Alejandro Agag, chief executive and founder of Formula E said: “Formula E coming back to the UK extends beyond pure racing excitement, it’s also a strong message for London to tackle inner-city air pollution by promoting clean technologies and electric sustainable mobility.”
Race sponsor ABB makes no secret of being committed to ‘running the world without consuming the earth’ and sees the race series as ‘one of the most exciting developments in sustainable transport and sport today.’
Excitement was foremost in Agag’s thinking when formulating Formula E, with the onus on electric motors providing instant torque, leading to faster acceleration and potentially more overtaking manoeuvres.
Manufacturers were encouraged to design their own powertrain, after initial launch years when all the teams used essentially the same vehicle. As noted by The Engineer, the idea was to focus on powertrain developments rather than Formula 1’s emphasis on aerodynamics, to encourage development of electric vehicle technology and restore the “race-to-road” link that had always driven motorsport.
But has all this effort in Formula E ‘changed the game’ for electric cars? Nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents to last week’s poll agree that Formula E has encouraged manufacturers to improve electric vehicle technology, followed by 19 per cent who concur with the assertion that Formula E has changed the image of EVs.
A total of 32 per cent of the vote is split equally between those that think Formula E can’t compete with Formula 1, and those who don’t think the electric race series has made an impression. The remaining three per cent opted for none of the above.
Formula E needs to be road-racing from A to B, to encourage charging points along the routes and enhance the infrastructure for the average Electric car user. Make it an E-Tour of Britain and we might see something of value.
I agree.
I also think we should ignore the question of whether or not it competes with F1. There may still be life in the IC engine and developments should and do continue.
However, we can’t deny that developing EVs is vital and indulging in a sport related aspect has to be good for entertainment and development for the future.
That’s an interesting idea… Maybe even throw in some smooth gravel forestry roads! I’d be up for that. (Will some one lend me one of those electric Jags?)
Formula-E has now overtaken Formula 1 in my opinion as it is now more exciting to watch, this season has had a different winner at every race. The last race at Mexico had the newer teams miscalculate their energy usage because of a red flag caused by Nelson Piquet’s crash with Jean-Eric Vergne. The Nissan cars both ran out of energy on the last lap as the race format is 45 min + lap and the leader Pascal Wehrlein crossed the line on 44:58 and they had to do another 2 laps. This allowed Di-Grassi to get up to 2nd place and start pressuring the leader Wehrlein who was having to lift and coast as he was running out of energy. The more experienced DiGrassi had saved enough energy to lunge for the win 40ft from the line when Wehrlein’s car ran out, was an amazing finish to an amazing race compared to the procession which is F1!
Electric vehicles ‘Achilles heel’ is range anxiety. Until they get that sorted they will struggle to get most away from ICE power……added to range anxiety is the ridiculous range of charging stations needing different apps or cards and different connections. What were they think of…..or more likely showed a massive lack of joined up thinking for a new technology. ICE have one for petrol, one for diesel and one for Autogas…..simples!
To make new ideas work they have to be easy to understand and not confuse.
How about Le Mans 24 hour – now that would prove the point!
Do you want to watch cars being recharged or having batteries changed every 45 minutes? Bit like paint drying!
Exactly! EV is nowhere compared to ICE vehicles.
It would be like watching the milk floats come out of our local express dairy
I used to enjoy F1 many years ago, but now it’s over priced and boring to watch. With the cars being far more important than driver ability, something like a 90/10 split with the drive being the lesser percent. Real racing can still be seen but in the classic sector, where the driver has the most input to the out come. Or Moto-GP bike racing!
Formula E, will never compete with F1 for the simple fact it doesn’t have a internal combustion engines! The sound of a noisy transmission and tyre’s just won’t cut it.
It is a completely different form of Racing!, particularly if the punters can influence out comes with the gimmicks. You may as well do away with the driver as this is the natural course that this is following.
But that said of course it needs to happen as with us all being forced to buy the gross polluting electric cars of the future, with their need for charging points on every street corner and dirty battery tech! There is a need to push the tech developments faster and since government is (as usual) in capable of supporting R&D in this country FE may be the only way forward.
But for as long as the clean internal combustion engine is alive there is no substitute!
Jeremy, You might be interested to read this Government Investment – inhttps://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/jul/24/business-secretary-to-announce-investment-in-battery-technology
If government (UK and/or EU) were to bring in a standard for battery packs, we could kill range anxiety and on street parking issues with one blow. On a long journey, one could book a battery change (discharged for fully charged) at an appropriate station. Using something like a modified FLT, the battery could be exchanged in little more than the time taken to refuel a conventional vehicle. Stations could be located near grid nodes so power distribution would be less of a problem.
First, yes the progress with battery range, energy-reducing tyres for both dry and wet combined and power to weight gains have all contributed to the conversion to private electric vehicles.
There is much more strategy involved in e-racing as the cars are all initially to the same specification and driver skill is far more evident, compared to the inevitable F1 train where the race is decided, bar accidents, by the first 60 miles.
I must agree with the Battersea residents, from a spectators point of view as the Battersea Park circuit was rubbish; the sight screens gave no level view and the overhanging trees gave no overview.
Going ‘road-racing ‘ is clearly nonsense as races like the Mille Miglia were banned years ago.
What would really make a difference to the popularity of e-racing would be the TV coverage and showing it on terrestrial TV on a Sunday Afternoon, instead of the early hours on a dusty channel- or it being hidden away on Sky.
You can watch formula-E live on BBC Red Button, would be nice to have it on the main channels but will probably happen in a couple of years.
I enjoyed watching the racing at Battersea Park in London but agree it was hard to see the cars because of the concrete barriers blocking the view. I am looking forward to the return of formula-E in London next year at the Docklands / Stadium complex, will be very interesting how the cars cope in a wet race when half of the track will be dry inside the stadium!
It’s a long way from attracting drivers ahead of F1. It’s a distinct second choice for a driver who can’t get a seat in F1 or looses a seat on F1. Until that changes, I don’t think it can compete.
Can’t agree more with (Bill Church) the exchange battery principle. This would allow users to leap-frog the technically challenging / slow improvements needed to extend battery range. The improvements needed will take years. Exchange battery vehicles would encourage more people to make the switch to electric and that will have a positive impact on the environment. An exchange battery vehicle won’t be written off by the cost of replacement batteries. Perhaps formula E could take the lead on this; A pit stop for a battery change?
There is nothing better than sporting competition to get engineers scratching their heads and coming up with better ideas. The number of major manufacturers joining battle is evidence that they see this: that and the marketing potential, of course. Already design philosophy is beginning to align between different teams as ways of achieving the best results are found and, as long as the regulations keep evolving to stay ahead of the game, Formula E can remain at the forefront of EV development – including efficiency and thus range.
F1 I ceased watching years ago when Nigel Mansell & “Red 1″ were about(he went to USA & demonstrated to the media that their races were easily won with driving ability)
I haven’t watched the F”E” series as a result of not being interested enough to hunt which channel is showing the series(& my initial impression of it being Scalextric for adults) I am interested in watching the EV developments so I’m subscribed to YouTube channels that review EV’s,range anxiety is being addressed by latest EV’s as figures of 400 mile ranges are mentioned. The recharge times though will still prevent a major shift to EV usage,so battery exchange stations seems the way forwards. This requires manufacturers to adopt a “single type” connection system(similar to mobile phones)so EV owners can connect to any charge point rather than need to include the journey to their vehicles charge point in the EV’s range,or require the owner to have a different charger every time they replace their EV. There is an EV race during the IOM TT,that I’ve only ever caught a few seconds of due to lack of TV coverage. The winner of these races is announced is the sole reason I knew they existed. I’m also confused by the laws on UK usage of electric 2 wheels,as when does an electric bicycle cease being a bicycle & become a motorcycle? I ask this as I know of bicycles that can reach 40+ miles per hour. As an “observer” of EV technology,I can see that there is little “joined up” thought gone into addressing issues that affect likely converts(such as how many chargers are likely to be needed every time a different model is bought/rented) I’m curious so I’ve taken apart such as a mobility scooters battery whereupon I discovered it used exactly the same 18650 type as I use in my vaping devices/an old laptop supplied the batteries for my DIY vaping power devices,electric bicycles use them(or 26650’s) & even Tesla cars use the same type of 18650 packs(just many more than say a bicycle)so why the multiple charger types?
Exchanging batteries has been done before, the Italians had a bus that could do it.
Paul has the right idea, Formula E ought to allow battery changes. How about you are allowed an automated system and you don’t have to stop. The way tyre changing developed (1.92s is the record) shows how racing would develop a system. Let’s let the engineers innovate!
I saw Renault’s battery swapping system, developed with Better Place company, at their showroom in Paris more than ten years ago. I don’t know where Renault stands with it now and what was wrong with the solution, which looked very feasible to me in the showroom demo, that made Better Place fail.
Charger speeds are constantly increasing, Tesla has just released their V3 chargers which charge up to 250 kWh which equates to 900 – 1000 mph of added range or 75 miles in 5min.
https://electrek.co/2019/03/06/tesla-supercharger-v3-kw-capacity-efficiency/
Welcome back “La Jamais Contente” in better shape and performance. Sorry it took us more than a century to understand (some still don’t and it’s very difficult to convince them, so why bother?) that there is no comparison to ICE and that we should have never abandoned you and the EV concept. I don’t think we should have individual cars, not at the current volume for sure, but as long as we make and use cars, they must be efficient and have minimum impact on life on our planet.
More about energy technologies abandoned and restored: http://www.buchetchastel.fr/retrofutur–collectif-9782283031919
Have you ever had the misfortune to be forced to use the company pool car especially if you are at the bottom of the pecking order, it ends up like a traveling garden shed. The system would then devolve into the likes of Avis and Hertz running the system and valeting the cars. The cab drivers would go one step down the employment reward ladder which is where this automation of driving is heading.
Why was “It cannot compete with Formula One” even an option? That isn’t an answer to the question asked.