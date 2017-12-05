Last week’s poll: the industrial strategy white paper

What do Engineer readers think of the government’s new industrial strategy?
The latest industrial strategy, covered in this article, has been relatively well received, with many bodies noting that Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has listened to the concerns of industry in the white paper’s formulation.
This prompted The Engineer to focus attention on the thoughts of its readers and their opinions on the latest attempt to focus government activity on improving productivity and high-tech innovation.
No clear winner emerged from the poll, with the most participants agreeing that the industrial strategy white paper doesn’t do enough for SMEs (38 per cent), and a third (33 per cent) believing it’ll need more funding.
Contained within the white paper was the announcement of an Industrial Strategy Council to measure progress. Of the 210 respondents, 15 per cent thought the industrial strategy would require a stronger ‘watchdog’, and only six per cent thought it would meet most of industry’s needs.
The remaining eight per cent chose ‘other’ and the opinions that followed pulled no punches.
Edited highlights include that from Another Steve who said: “Any so-called strategy put forward by a single political party is doomed from the outset. A strategy for the UK should be developed, agreed and championed by ALL political parties with an agreement to implement the strategy regardless of who is in power. If political parties cannot identify and agree what’s best for the UK then they’re in the wrong job!”
A certain John Sally Swigglebottom weighed in with: “A joke, the five pillars could describe anything. It could be a strategy on how to plow a field. It is too little too late. It is a strategy on how to ‘just about cope with the fallout of Brexit’. The most effective industrial strategy would be to cancel this madness.”
David Oliver said: “The reality is that it doesn’t do enough for SMEs, it will require more funding, it will require a stronger watchdog and it does not meet most of industry’s needs. That said this strategy does provide an interesting framework and we should not just want to stomp all over it! We need to get real, we will leave the EU and UK plc does not earn remotely near enough to fund all of the institutions that the public demands.”
Support for the industrial strategy came from Edward, who said: “I quite like the strategy – it’s a massive step forward from anything that we have seen in the past 40 years. It has also been developed by talking to industry, the catapults and the engineering institutions which makes a refreshing change. The strategy will clearly need to be backed by hard cash but it is a good start.”
The debate remains open and your thoughts are welcome in Comments below.
What is the point in developing products and then have the financial backers flog it off to the highest bidder. The government should step in and support development but ensure the companies are clear that to raise funds they do not use financial services that require 51% of your shares.
As usual for government, it likes to think it knows best and then uses the available politician (aka Departmental Minister) to promote it. It is at this stage failure sets in because the Minister usually only knows what he has been briefed about by the Department’s civil servants, which is where the problems really lay. Career Civil Servants advising would be career politicians. All short termism.
I despair of politicians who have never done a day’s work and have never even stepped inside a manufacturing operation.
Millions no billions are wasted on non value added activities.
The only way out of the debt morass (nearly £2 trillion ) is to invest in productive assets. Our politicians would not recognise a productive asset if it stood up and hit them in the face.
Example…..40 years to not decide on a third runway for Heathrow whilst China constructs 42 new airports. HELP.
Any strategy is better than no strategy, however at this stage the strategy is only words and as with so many other governments it is only a strategy until the next party gets into power and derails it with ideas from yet more politicians who, as so aptly pointed out above, have never worked in a productive environment in their lives. How many times have we, as a country, been the innovators of industry only to have it capitalised on by other countries, who then reap the financial rewards. Our politicians and city financiers can only seem to see up to the next vote or annual profit. Will we never learn from the Japanese and Germans who are into industrial development for the long term and who are prepared to wait for long term growth rather than short term profit.
As for encouraging people to go into industrial work it is time that as a country we recognised the value of skilled trades rather than trying to convince every school child that they must get a degree to succeed. This is patently not true and unfortunately many are finding out when they are committed and it is too late to change direction and then find themselves in no-man’s land with a degree not recognised within business and no other skill upon which they can fall back.
Working in industry and adding value to create a product for resale is crucial to the future of this country whatever the level within a company one may reach. And what chance do we have for encouraging this and increasing productivity when we insist on paying people for doing nothing. There are tasks within the community or even with some employers that could be serviced by people on benefits even if it is part-time to allow for job searching. Having visited India and Mexico where people receive no benefits, are pleased to have jobs and will work hard to keep them makes me feel that we, as a country and a race of people, have a lot to learn about the downsides of socialism as well as the upsides.
