This week’s poll: language and the climate

What is the most appropriate way to talk about the situation with the Earth’s climate?

Last week, the editor of the Guardian, Katherine Viner, sent a memo to all its writers setting out how the newspaper was going to change the language that it used to talk about the climate. This, she explained, was to press home the magnitude of the challenge that climatic changes are posing, and how seriously it should be taken by readers and policymakers. This week, we would like to know what readers think of the way Viner recommended that her journalists referred to the climate in particular.

The term “climate change” is too mild and vague to convey how serious the challenges truly are, the Guardian says. “The phrase ‘climate change’… sounds rather passive and gentle when what scientists are talking about is a catastrophe for humanity,” Viner explained. Henceforth it will instead refer to “climate emergency”, “climate crisis” or “climate breakdown”. These are the terms we are focusing on in the poll this week. Other changes in the Guardian’s language include changing “global warming” for “global heating”, “wildlife” instead of “biodiversity”, “fish populations” instead of “fish stocks” and “climate science denier” rather than “climate sceptic”. These changes, the newspaper says, reflects how leading experts such as Prof Richard Betts, who leads the Met office’s climate research, Prof Hans Joachim Schellnhuber , a former adviser to Angela Merkel, the European Union and the Pope, and political figures such as the United Nations Secretary-General now talk about the climate. It has included these changes in its official style guide, which is also used by many other organisations (The Engineer’s house style is based on The Economist style guide).

Language is of course vital to public discourse, as authors including George Orwell understood well; Orwell used it as a major point in his classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four. The changes to the Guardian’s language of course have their critics: it has been accused of undue alarmism, and giving in to pressure from campaigners such as the group Extinction Rebellion and the young campaigner Greta Thunberg. Other criticisms have been more targeted: the words “emergency” and “crisis” are unduly emotional and not scientific enough, while climate science is so complex that words like “breakdown” imply an understanding of how the system should be behaving which we simply do not have. My personal view as a writer is that I agree the seriousness of the situation should be stressed, but as a science communicator I also see the need for rigour, but the difficulty of balancing this with clarity for all readers should not be underestimated (I must admit, it’s not a comfortable fence to sit on).

