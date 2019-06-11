This week’s poll: growing the renewable sector’s talent pool

The Engineer’s 2019 salary survey, which was published earlier this week, contained some notable findings, not least that engineering salaries appear to be on the increase across the board.

But perhaps one of the most significant statistics to be drawn from this year’s report is the fact that respondents working in the renewables and nuclear sectors now enjoy the highest salaries, higher than their peers in the oil and gas sector for the first time in the survey’s history.

Given the rapid pace of technological change in the energy sector and its critical importance to many of the challenges we face – from the need to transition to a zero-carbon economy, to bolstering the UK’s energy security – it’s hardly surprising that engineers working in this field are highly valued.

But in an already challenging skills market, ensuring that the sector attracts the engineers it requires to continue its upward trajectory will be a major challenge in the months and years ahead.

In this week’s poll we’re asking what, if anything, you think needs to be done to ensure the renewables sector taps into the talent it requires. Let us know your thoughts on the issue in the comments section below. The results of the poll will be published on June 18th.

