This week’s poll: revisiting HS2

How should the new government tackle the issue of the plans for a high-speed rail link between London, the Midlands and the North?
The transition to a new government, whether that’s by a general election or a change of Prime Minister and his (or her, but in the current case his) choice of ministers to form his administration, always brings uncertainty over the plans put in place by their predecessors. As Boris Johnson and his team settle into their new roles, one of the biggest commitments they are likely to review is that of HS2.
The proposed high-speed rail link between London, Birmingham and onward to Leeds and Manchester in two branches has been controversial since it was first proposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010 (the first studies took place under the prior Labour administration), with the decision to go ahead with the network announced in 2012. The subsequent Conservative majority government under David Cameron reaffirmed the commitment despite opposition, and Theresa May’s cabinet opted to continue with the plans, despite reported cost overruns and a review including recommendations to cut speeds and change the make up of the track. This review also recommended moving the London terminus of the line from Euston to Old Oak Common.
Visiting Manchester this week, Johnson spoke about the advantages of linking northern cities by high-speed rail, but did not clarify whether linking this new network to London was still part of his plans. With Brexit the overwhelming priority of the new government, a review of HS2 will certainly not be the first policy and spending commitment to be discussed, but it is equally certain to be very near the top of the list of priorities, and we know from comments on recent articles that some of our readers have it in mind.
So what should be done about this particular infrastructure plan? Is there still any practical logic behind the full network proposal (if, indeed, there was any in the first place)? Is there a pressing need for new lines to be constructed in the North of England? Would updating the existing infrastructure be sufficient to improve services for both passengers and freight? Should the whole 19th-century concept of rail be abandoned to consider more up-to-date technology? Is the project already too far ahead to be abandoned without incurring even more cost?
We’d welcome discussion on this topic, although as usual we ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting and remind them that all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 6 August.
The large companies involved so far have not shown their best side, it’s already out of control. We still have to establish when Crossrail will be completed so not a good position. Do that many people need it high speed rail compared to their need for reliable broadband, 3G, 4G? Even in the middle of our major cities you often can’t get 4G or have phone calls stay up, the future is digital communication and a reliable service everywhere is what people seek, this will enable flexible working especially in rural communities. I am a regular rail user, lets make the current system more reliable.
Upgrade existing lines only:- Our existing railway infrastructure is falling apart and suffers through lack of investment, so if we have £100 Billion to spare (because that is the current HS2 cost guesstimate) it definitely would be better spent on upgrading the existing infrastructure.
Also, I would suggest that ‘any’ work on improving/upgrading the railways should always start with the Northern sections and only complete the London sections last, that would ensure the North were not short changed and would provide the requisite pressure on schedules from London (and for the record I’m a southerner).
Since Beeching took his axe to the rail network the population of the UK has more than doubled. To expect the existing lines to cope with additional demand with the greater population and the push to get us to use public transport more is pure fantasy. More capacity is needed; anyone who has used the vastly over crowded network will have noticed. Using air travel on this island demonstrates how far behind we are French, German and Spanish railways.
One other point – view Michael Portillo’s railway journeys using his Bradshaw guide – the cities and towns that accepted the railway flourished while the ones that rejected it went down. With all the work currently done it will be a waste of money to scrap it. We need a modern new railway not an 1800 version with updates .
Upgrade existing infrastructure, the North does not end at Manchester and Leeds.
Start in the North by re-opening the Woodhead route, Manchester to Sheffield. The UK construction industry has priced themselves out of the market with totally ridiculous cost estimates. They need to rebase their desire for zero-risk elongated cash flows to a model based on doing real work effectively in meaningful timeframes. External cost parallels, with exception of Berlin airport, put the current planning approach to shame.
All this will do is pull more money out of the regions and into London. The money should be invested in improving regional rail networks, improving commuting and productivity in the small and mid sized cities and towns.
As Malcolm says; since Beeching the population of the UK has more than doubled, with ‘housewives’ working and extensions of working age, I reckon the number in work has more than doubled from this again. And as cars have become affordable, ‘the masses’ have been able to commute, living and working further afield. The volume of commuting traffic since Beeching has increased many many times-fold and this is where we should be investing money for alternative transport methods.
Why are these projects being considered using 1950’s pantograph technology? Surely we need to develop train systems with integrated clean power sources like hydrogen. Fahrzeugmanagement Region Frankfurt RheinMain (fahma), a rail operator in the Frankfurt Rhine-Main Metropolitan Area, has ordered 27 hydrogen-powered trains of the Coradia iLint type. The vehicles will be delivered by the end of 2022. The supply costs around 500 million Euros. Our Government will spend at least that long deciding what colour the meeting room chairs should be; then the project will take twice as long and cost three times as much as budgetted.
So where is this new vibrant, thrusting Government going to put its new Trans-Pennine track- has Boris even considered that pantographs don’t fit into Victorian tunnels? If they don’t cut a new tunnel, they will have to go round, via Burnley or Woodhead, defeating the object of making it faster.
The whole system needs to be massively upgraded, otherwise it will be like a motorway, never fully open from end to end because of rolling minor improvements. By the time the whole M1 is ‘SMARTened’ it will be time for re-surfacing.
Malcolm, ‘since Beeching took his axe to the rail network the population of the UK has more than doubled’, this is true, however at the time of the cuts the usage was approximately 10M passangers / day. This steadily dropped to 5M in the early 90’s just prior to privatisation. Since then the passenger rate has increased to almost that of the pre Beeching era. The number of trains on the rails has gone up (more trains more frequent) but, the seating capacity has declined less carriages – hence over crowding.
What is required is more carriages especially at peek times on better tracks. Speed of connection is not a big issue as currently the Leeds – Manchester train is far quicker than driving the M62.
Yes, but the extra capacity comes from more trains and more carriages per train. Unlike the major airports where landings and take-off slots are at capacity, rail lines can easily accommodate more trains per hour. The rail infrastructure could and should be upgraded to reflect this obvious fact. I agree that high speed is less important in a country of our size than is the capacity to travel in comfort and at a frequency conducive to both business and leisure activities.
I have heard that the East Coast mainline never runs at full designed speed because the signalling can not cope. Surely that is a good place to start.
Strangely the signaling and control in cross rail seems to be a problem too.
Reinforcing the relatively well connected Manchester-Leeds route is not the big gain (though it is far more useful than HS2 which simply sucks resource into London). Woodhead (Manchester-Sheffield) is a diabolical route at present: any time I need to do that journey outside rush hour I leave myself 2 hours to travel 35 miles-as-the-crow-flies door-to-door. Never attempt it in rush hour!!
We don’t need high speed as much as we need high capacity. Door-to-door total time means that high-speed doesn’t give much gain, especially over the relatively short distances between Liverpool and Doncaster. But frequent high-capacity trains would make a difference… after we’ve sorted out the roads first, of course!
One can only hope the contracts for HS2 were bid and let in £ and not € …
The arguments for HS2 have swung from saving 20 minutes to Birmingham and definitely not about capacity to “its all about capacity”. Then from making the UK less London centric to admitting it would make the UK more London centric. Speeds up to 250 mph were advertised then withdrawn when basic practicalities were pointed out. Then it was to save CO2 before it was admitted that it would use more concrete than you can dream of , probably imported from China and cooked on our scrap tyres, and now they propose to heat 500 houses from waste heat in one tunnel. To spend 85 billion on a project so ill-conceived and contrary to environmental objectives is just not British.
If a few old rails were re-instated on the Chiltern line, you would have the extra capacity to Birmingham. Remember the proposed freight line on the same tracks? Do that and spend the rest on light rail schemes and northern infrastructure.
I know, lets allow ‘technology’ to come up with a solution: if B-the-B believes such will save the backstop or the hard or soft border of the Good Friday agreement and such are only words, an edict from the cleverest person in the country should do the trick!
Q have we elected someone who is NOT the cleverest?
If HS2 was about capacity, it would have been from Old Oak Common to the Crewe hub only, with all run-ins into cities via existing tracks…..and FOUR tracks. It is none of this.
I regularly fly aircraft from the Midlands area to the South Coast usually around 2000′ high. At this level good views can be made of train lines and the countryside below. Here are a few observations and thoughts:
1. Most trains operate with 7-9 carriages only. Could/Should they operate with more carriages?
2.Most trains operate at distances from each other of at least 3km. (By contrast our road traffic is ‘bumper to bumper’). Is it possible with modern technology to load up our existing rail lines?
3.If we do increase rail tracks then is it possible to copy the London Underground/
Channel Tunnel/Crossrail and go underground? No snow on the lines or rail buckling or Planning issues of damaging existing towns or villages or countryside?
HS2 was in my opinion only ment to be built from London to Birmingham (NEC) to be a conduit for an over spill for north London, s
housing problems. The well known Meriden gap of five and a half miles between the NEC and north west Coventry will become a suburb of north London with tens of thousands of homes being built,with us taxpayers subsidising the unknown train fare.
If it was to be built in its proposed format it would cost more like 200 billion. And finally by the time the first train runs on the line it will be old technology!!