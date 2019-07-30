This week’s poll: revisiting HS2

How should the new government tackle the issue of the plans for a high-speed rail link between London, the Midlands and the North?

The transition to a new government, whether that’s by a general election or a change of Prime Minister and his (or her, but in the current case his) choice of ministers to form his administration, always brings uncertainty over the plans put in place by their predecessors. As Boris Johnson and his team settle into their new roles, one of the biggest commitments they are likely to review is that of HS2.

The proposed high-speed rail link between London, Birmingham and onward to Leeds and Manchester in two branches has been controversial since it was first proposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010 (the first studies took place under the prior Labour administration), with the decision to go ahead with the network announced in 2012. The subsequent Conservative majority government under David Cameron reaffirmed the commitment despite opposition, and Theresa May’s cabinet opted to continue with the plans, despite reported cost overruns and a review including recommendations to cut speeds and change the make up of the track. This review also recommended moving the London terminus of the line from Euston to Old Oak Common.

Visiting Manchester this week, Johnson spoke about the advantages of linking northern cities by high-speed rail, but did not clarify whether linking this new network to London was still part of his plans. With Brexit the overwhelming priority of the new government, a review of HS2 will certainly not be the first policy and spending commitment to be discussed, but it is equally certain to be very near the top of the list of priorities, and we know from comments on recent articles that some of our readers have it in mind.

So what should be done about this particular infrastructure plan? Is there still any practical logic behind the full network proposal (if, indeed, there was any in the first place)? Is there a pressing need for new lines to be constructed in the North of England? Would updating the existing infrastructure be sufficient to improve services for both passengers and freight? Should the whole 19th-century concept of rail be abandoned to consider more up-to-date technology? Is the project already too far ahead to be abandoned without incurring even more cost?

We’d welcome discussion on this topic, although as usual we ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting and remind them that all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 6 August.

CLICK FOR NEWS