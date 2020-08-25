Poll: Is supersonic passenger flight back on?

Could a resurgence of interest in supersonic passenger flight help to power the civil aviation sector out of the COVID-induced doldrums?
From mass redundancies to cancelled orders for new aircraft, the drastic reduction in air-travel triggered by the pandemic has had an eye-watering impact on the civil aviation sector.
But could a new generation of supersonic passenger jets help forge a new role for the industry, and provide an opportunity for some of the world’s most innovative aerospace engineering organisations?
Despite the notable cancellation of the Rolls-Royce / Airbus E-Fan X project – which had hoped to demonstrate the world’s first large hybrid-electric passenger jet – the sector has been keen to stress that low carbon innovation remains front and centre of its plans for the future. But a slew of recent announcements would suggest that it might be looking elsewhere for the big opportunities of the future.
As previously reported by The Engineer, there has been growing interest in supersonic passenger flight for a number of years now – largely amongst a community of disruptive startups keen to open up new opportunities in a crowded industry.
But this interest now appears to have crossed over into mainstream. Just last week, Rolls-Royce Plc (the company that powered Concorde) announced that it is collaborating with Virgin Galactic on the development of a propulsion system for a MACH 3 passenger aircraft.
The company also revealed that it had joined forces with Reaction Engines on the development of supersonic and hypersonic propulsion systems technologies. And – as if that wasn’t enough – it’s also collaborating with supersonic startup Boom on engine systems for the the company’s Overture supersonic aircraft.
There’s also growing interest from many of the industry’s other major players. For instance, Rolls-Royce rival GE Aviation is reported to be making progress on its Affinity supersonic engine – which is expected to be used on a 10 passenger supersonic business jet under development by Boeing backed startup Aerion Supersonic.
In this week’s poll we’re asking what readers make of the apparently renewed enthusiasm for faster than sound passenger flight.
With the “pack-’em-in”, high volume business model perhaps irreparably damaged by the pandemic, is a new compelling business case emerging for a faster, more socially distanced , and more expensive mode of air travel? Are we heading into a new era where passenger flight largely becomes the preserve of the wealthy few? Or is the technology currently under development compatible with civil aviation’s pre-Covid and future passenger growth plans? And could this growing interest in high speed flight mark a shift away from the sector’s much vaunted low carbon plans?
As always please vote below for the option with which you most strongly agree and join the debate in the comments box at the bottom of this page. All comments are moderated.
An obscene and totally environmentally destructive idea. Concorde proved decisively that this is not needed.
If the Covid fiasco has taught us anything it is that we don’t need to travel to work effectively.
The rich don’t need fast transport, if they do then let them fund their own supersonic coffins and pay huge offset taxes and business certainly doesn’t need people travelling vast distances at supersonic speeds for meetings that can be done online.
We need to make the air industry we already have much more environmentally efficient and we need to make it more expensive, people need to pay for the real cost of air travel.
Yes supersonic travels are the future
This is completely inappropriate, we have a climate emergency.
Perhaps the aviation sector should be focusing on a 50-50–50 option for short and medium range travel. 50% reduced fuel consumption, 50% quieter and 50% cheaper to own and operate compared to the current best in class equivalent.
The doom mongers will press for aviation to be deleted as a travel option but it has a role which it is difficult to deny for domestic and cross border flights in Europe.
Turbo-props could be a potential answer .
Regardless of the environmental lobby complaints (understandable), it will be the economics that kills it off. Development costs will huge, consequently cost per aircraft v.high, likely orders minimal, RTI non-existant. Concorde…been there, ..done that.. same end result
I regret to say it, but I believe the age of supersonic commercial air travel is over.
The difference in the RR/RE collaboration (and RE’s founders were all ex-RR anyway) is that the Sabre engine is hydrogen powered which, super, hyper or subsonic must be better then throwing even more CO2 into the atmosphere. The issue of whether we need it is something else of course – whether OZ./NZ actually want to be only 4 hours from the UK is a question only Australians and New Zealanders can answer!
Hydrogen powered, Mach 2.7 SSTs have been studied since 1974. You can indulge in ecohysteria if you want & shut down the modern world, but many people will die if you do. 7 billion+ people need technology to survive.
Better to be pragmatic. A switch to hydrogen fuel would counter much of the criticism of air transport. Low supersonic speed (Mach 1.2 to 1.7) new airliners can be shaped (area ruled) to produce no supersonic boom at ground level.
Capacity needs to be at least 110 (50 lie flat business/first, 60 economy+) to be viable.
Range needs to be at least 5000 nm, preferably 6000 nm, to have enough city pairs to make the network large enough.
Travel for business and pleasure must be restored as soon as possible: this is human development at its best. The idea that the air industry is a significant contributor to global CO2 is nonsense, it is as minor as the UK’s (0.5 %) contribution to the so-called, but, as yet, unmeasurable “climate emergency”.
Supersonic travel could make Australia and New Zealand easy destinations (rather than 2-days each way), I’m ready to book!