This week’s poll: T-levels and how they will help

As the first schools and colleges that will teach the new T-level technical qualifications are announced, we ask in what ways – if any – these new qualifications might be useful

T-levels, designed to be a vocational alternative to A-levels, will begin to be taught to teenagers in 2020, covering subjects such as construction, digital skills, education, and on a less technical level, hair care and beauty and childcare. Announced by chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond in the 2017 budget, the 22 planned courses will have more teaching hours than most current technical programs and will include a compulsory work placement of 40 to 60 days. The first 52 schools and colleges that will teach T-levels were announced over the weekend.

According to prime minister Theresa May, T-levels represent the most significant reform to advance technical education in the UK for 70 years, and Jane Gratton, head of skills policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, believes they will be important part of the solution to the problem of filling the skills gap, as experienced workers in technical industries retire and there are not enough properly qualified younger people to fill the vacancies they leave.

There have always been a variety of routes in the British education system for people to enter technical industries, and although these have changed over the years, the standard routes of studying STEM subjects in preparation for an apprenticeship or university course in science or engineering are well established.

So we would like to ask about whether these new qualifications will be valuable, and if so, what is their greatest value likely to be? Assuming that the courses are well formulated and funded, will their biggest contribution to the economy be in making sure that more school leavers are ready for work and do not need lengthy periods of training before they can make a proper contribution to their employer? Will they take pressure off university STEM courses, removing the need for remedial or catch up sections to make sure that all students have the requisite knowledge to continue? Is there a danger that they will be seen as an alternative to apprenticeships rather than bolstering them? Is the whole idea of diverting possible A-level students into a heavily vocational course contrary to the spirit of education, which is supposed to prepare one for life and not just for a job?

We would remind readers that all comments are moderated and urge them to read our guidelines for the content of comments. We may edit for grammar or clarity, and will ensure that discussion flows freely and does not get sidetracked. We will publish the results of this poll on June 5, 2018.