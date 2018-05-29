This week’s poll: T-levels and how they will help

As the first schools and colleges that will teach the new T-level technical qualifications are announced, we ask in what ways – if any – these new qualifications might be useful
T-levels, designed to be a vocational alternative to A-levels, will begin to be taught to teenagers in 2020, covering subjects such as construction, digital skills, education, and on a less technical level, hair care and beauty and childcare. Announced by chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond in the 2017 budget, the 22 planned courses will have more teaching hours than most current technical programs and will include a compulsory work placement of 40 to 60 days. The first 52 schools and colleges that will teach T-levels were announced over the weekend.
According to prime minister Theresa May, T-levels represent the most significant reform to advance technical education in the UK for 70 years, and Jane Gratton, head of skills policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, believes they will be important part of the solution to the problem of filling the skills gap, as experienced workers in technical industries retire and there are not enough properly qualified younger people to fill the vacancies they leave.
There have always been a variety of routes in the British education system for people to enter technical industries, and although these have changed over the years, the standard routes of studying STEM subjects in preparation for an apprenticeship or university course in science or engineering are well established.
So we would like to ask about whether these new qualifications will be valuable, and if so, what is their greatest value likely to be? Assuming that the courses are well formulated and funded, will their biggest contribution to the economy be in making sure that more school leavers are ready for work and do not need lengthy periods of training before they can make a proper contribution to their employer? Will they take pressure off university STEM courses, removing the need for remedial or catch up sections to make sure that all students have the requisite knowledge to continue? Is there a danger that they will be seen as an alternative to apprenticeships rather than bolstering them? Is the whole idea of diverting possible A-level students into a heavily vocational course contrary to the spirit of education, which is supposed to prepare one for life and not just for a job?
WHO SAID?
Unless ‘one’ is independently wealthy -probably the greatest curse that any parent can give to their children- one is always going to have and need a job!
And as the majority of our waking hours for most of our lives after formal education will be spent in that job…I can find little reason for NOT preparing students of all levels of ability to by teaching them ‘life-skills.
Once again, dear CP Snow -the Arts and Sciences together, mutually supporting and both essential for the creation of a well educated person.
We have had a variety of technical qualifications for many decades already. City and Guilds as well as the O& HNC. It is not what they are called but the way they are viewed by the invariably white collared classically educated recruiters and managers. They will always be seen as second class qualifications until such time as those in charge of society’s future and progress recognise that it is those with technical skills that underpin any growing or growable economy. Getting hands ‘dirty’ is not a sign of inferiority but an indication of productivity and usefulness.
Any move that gets people into engineering is a good thing. If it lets the young see what engineers do (as opposed to the perceived view) then great, but it should be in addition to a good rounded education.
Engineering needs new blood, this may be the answer, so long as it is run properly and gives a proper insight to the profession.
Can someone who understands this, explain the difference between BTEC Level 3 and the new T-levels. Are the T-levels a blend of apprenticeship (but only about 40-60 days), City & Guilds, and BTEC level 3? i.e. a bit like a 3-4 year advanced engineering apprenticeship but possible to be run by schools in 2 years as long as they can find employers to cover the work experience?
I can’t help feeling that the current arrangement for advanced engineering apprenticeships is OK, and T-level are aimed more at non-engineering or at students targeting higher apprenticeships after T-levels.
In 1972 – yes 46 years ago- I joined a novel OND Technology course. This was equivalent to A-levels, taught a wide range of subjects including electrical and mechanical engineering, foundry work, computing ( on paper tape) tech drawing, business studies, and included project work and career discussion . This gave a broad experience of different possibilities without locking the student into a particular path.
This broad base has been invaluable to me in giving me an insight and knowledge of a wide range of industries, far deeper and wider than 6th form could offer via 3 A-levels.
However, it seems predictable that where we have a national shortage, the critical courses have been left to the second or third tranche and the B-Ark courses take precedence.
We don’t seem to have made much progress- and meanwhile another 3 or 4 cohorts miss out.
don’t knock the B-Ark careers, remember the other two-thirds of the Golgafrinchan population were wiped out by a virulent disease contracted via unsanitary telephones 🙂
What was wrong with the original approach, general education, technical education and academic education?
Since these fundamentals were politically meessed about with nothing has really improved or progressed.
Rather than strive to improve what we have let’s introduce yet another qualification! Judging by the meddling that has been going on via the trailblazer style apprenticeships (selfishly designed by specific industry for job -specific roles rather than good broad-based apprenticeships) , a seemingly dumbed down new HNC/D that very few colleges wish to adopt and the near abandonment of the revised Level 3 BTEC’s it clearly obvious the decision makers have not got much of an idea. Someone at ministerial level needs to get a grip and soon.
Well here we are again, yet another label to put on a new set of qualifications! It seems to me that every few years, probably to create the money, some person in central government decides its time to mess with the education system AGAIN and confuse everybody at the same time. I don’t see any great benefit from yet another new scheme. If it aint broke don’t fix it, its not the education system that is letting the students down its the targets on schools to get kids through A+ results rather than giving them a more in depth education. Students today have a raft of qualifications usually at a high grade but don’t seem to have a ’rounded in-depth knowledge’ of anything.
the success or failure of T levels will most likely come down to the quality of the curriculum (or lack of … )
There are practical people and there are academic people, unfortunately the academic people seem to always be in charge of the education systems, whereas the practical people build, make and invent stuff. In my long electronics career and as an employer I have noted that there is almost always some snobbery by engineering people towards tradespeople. The reality is that we need both and neither is better than the other. We are all different and have different skill sets. I would note that without builders, plumbers and electricians, academics would have nowhere to live! I am all for more technical education no matter what the academics want to call it.
Joe Holland
I left school with little qualifications and went into an apprenticeship with day release and evening lessons. Through this approach I was able to achieve a HNC,HND and Master degree. I have held roles as MD, European Engineering Director, Academy Director. The key issue for me is the flexibility by employees and educational institutes to allow life time learning for individuals to gain both work experience and progression and the right level of high quality education and qualifications.
I know many young lads for whom school was a pain, but once put into an apprenticeship with time at college learning about stuff they wanted to know about, they took to it like a duck to water.
An academic route may suit some, but many prefer the ‘hands on’ approach – these are the people whom the academics will rely on to actually build the stuff they dream up. As John Drain points out (above), we need both. Neither is superior to the other, they just have different skill sets.