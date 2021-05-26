This week’s Poll: Is a UK boiler ban realistic and desirable?

In this week’s poll we’re asking for your reaction to the proposed 2025 ban on conventional domestic heating boilers. Is it feasible, practical and desirable? Or is it unnecessary? Cast your vote at the bottom of this page
For many, the realities of the battle against climate change remain an abstract, arms-length issue.
It makes little practical difference to the average consumer whether the electricity used to keep the lights on is generated by offshore renewables or coal fired power plant.
But recent tabloid talk of a “boiler ban” has bought the implications of the UK’s net zero push firmly into the nation’s living rooms, and perhaps also caused heating engineers and plumbers a few sleepless nights.
The outcry was prompted by the International Energy Agency and CBI’s recent warnings that conventional gas boilers should be banned from sale by 2025. The UK government, which is making green issues a priority as it gears up to host the COP26 climate summit later this year, is widely expected to back the proposal in its soon to be unveiled heat and buildings strategy.
It is of course possible that Boris Johnson’s famed populist tendencies could prompt a watering down of these ambitions but there’s no escaping the fact that decarbonisation of heating – which accounts for as much as 17 per cent of the UK carbon emissions – will be key to delivering on the UK’s accelerated net zero ambitions.
A switch to low carbon heating will require a range of different technologies from improved insulation through to district heating schemes, heat pumps, heat batteries and even – as previously reported by The Engineer – geothermal sources that tap into the heat trapped in flooded, abandoned mines. But it seems increasingly likely that one of the main elements will be a shift from natural gas to hydrogen fuelled boilers – a transition that will ultimately require most home owners to install new boilers.
As we report in our forthcoming June issue, achieving this presents a significant, but not insurmountable, technical challenge. Indeed, experts talk of a phased switchover akin to the UK’s towns gas conversion of the 1960s and 70s. The biggest challenge, given the tone of recent newspaper headlines, might be persuading the general public that it’s a good idea.
In this week’s poll we’re asking for your views on the proposed ban. Is it necessary, realistic and achievable? Or should the government rule out the idea now. Let us know what you think by casting your vote and expand on your views in the comments box below.
Timescales totally impractical, it will not happen by 2025, if at all.
The cost is out of reach for the great majority of people.
The proposed technology is not sufficiently mature.
Currently, most Hydrogen is ‘Blue’, ie. extracted from fossil fuels – not Green.
District Heating schemes tie the Public into one supplier, removes possibility of switching.
Current schemes don’t provide sufficient heat for cold snaps and don’t allow easy switching on and off and are impractical for Flats and multiple occupancy accomodation.
In conclusion it’s unrealistic and unnecessary (environmentally). More substance-less, badly thought out, PR prior to COP26. Par for the course for this government.
As is usual with government approaches to these issues, they are casting around for a “One size fits all solution” Neither banning Fossil fuel boilers nor the idea that air source heatpumps will achieve our green targets, a multi mode appraoch is required.
The other point is that for boilers the idea of “green” is narrowly defined in terms of CO2 emmissions, completely neglecting the fact that as far as the planet is concerned, the “whole of life” value, manufacturing, use, maintenance & recycling is the only one with any relevance at all.
A well serviced boiler has a life of 20 years or more, assuming that you don’t go for the complex and inherantly unreliable “combi” with all its electronics existing in a hostile environment. So to call time on all those boilers before the end of their life is not green at all.
The government has applied the same thinking to EVs with the same sort of narrow definition as to what is “green”
My understanding is that, like the combustion engine ban – it would only apply to new boilers, not force replacement of existing boilers.
It does seem that with only 4 years to go, there is not that much in the way of reliable, universal options to replace the gas/oil boilers with
We live in a 200yo+ property with (mainly) oil heating (we also have a stove and a stand alone ASHP in one room). Insulating to a level required to make ASHP practicable, and refitting with a complete new heating system isn’t financially viable and we would lose a lot of the interesting features in our home; the reality is we would be at a point where it would make more sense to knock it down and build half a dozen executive homes on the plot.
For new builds, I think it is a good policy to restrict sales, as they can be built to a suitable standard. But there is a lot of existing housing stock that isn’t suitable and will require maintaining for some time to come.
We are having a replacement gas boiler fitted soon. We looked at heat pump alternatives but although living in a modern house the actual installation of a hear pump and it’s plumbing has not proved feasible with what is available right now. I’ve concluded that with our current housing stock until there is a direct replacement system for conventional boilers which is economical, many homes will have to stay with what they have.
I understood that it applied to new installations only? I.e. new build properties? In which case it is entirely feasible and realistic. We need bolder moves from government to put right the issues we’re facing with climate change. Yes it’ll be tough and may be a drop in the ocean considering the size and population of the UK. However, making these moves now will allow the UK to become a market leader in greener domestic technologies. If this was supported by government grants and support for R&D in this area, I think we would be on to a winner.
This has all the hall marks of zealots as ever telling the population what to do without any real understanding of the implications of their proposals. It looks like a recipe for life lived in cold, dark, damp and generally miserable conditions. Being dependent solely on heat pumps would then make things vulnerable to intermittent wind power. The Gadarene rush to electrify has overlooked the need to have available adequate and consistent power generation. On the present trajectory we are going to be struggling just as heat pumps become the only sanctioned provider of domestic and commercial heating. Perhaps those advocating this approach should reflect on their positions.
I’m hanging onto my log burner!
Significant technical problems with national grid roll-out of Hydrogen to supply all homes. People currently manage to cause significant explosions with their natural gas supplies to boilers. Heat pumps very expensive and Air Source not so clever in the colder months when the air is colder. Ground Source seemingly better but seem to be most appropriate to Cornwall region.
One of the problems with hydrogen in an aged infrastructure will be leakage. Hydrogen is a very small molecule and is likely to leak a lot more than natural gas does. This could be a potential danger.
Maybe it would be easier to make sustainable methane, even if not quite so simple as just producing hydrogen. This would not require any infrastructure changes.
While still at a very low TRL the article below may be interesting
https://www.theengineer.co.uk/kaust-catalyst-sustainable-co2-conversion/
Hydrogen boilers will be impractical as all the current natural gas pipework will need replacing due to Hydrogen embrittlement issues. Far easier to replace heating with heat pumps on new builds as I’ve seen on some recent houses built by private individuals and can be retrofitted to existing houses as gas fired boilers wear out and need replacing. Current boilers can accept a mix of hydrogen and natural gas but if your boiler is an older type then it won’t run on a 20% Hydrogen Mix.
We’re currently replacing our mixer shower from the combi gas boiler with an electric one and this has bemused all the plumbers and electricians we have asked to quote fitting the electric one, this needs to change going forward so consumers are educated that they need to start thinking about phasing out gas in the future.
Same goes for Gas hobs and ovens.
Haven’t quite worked out how you can have hydrogen and natural gas boilers connected to the same grid. Maybe as an electrical/electronics engineer the physics and chemistry is beyond me!
But if my concern is right – Then this begs the question how do you do co-ordinate it ?
It would need to be a changeover by a specified area in one go – with possibly new mains pipes and infrastructure required, are the current ones compatible with hydrogen?
i.e. You might not be able to simply change from natural gas to hydrogen when you boiler needs replacing !
Can our Electrical grid/power generation deal with the extra load from heat pumps, electric cars and more electric only cooking.
This timescale looks like a flight of fancy by the government, but there again they are great believers in unicorns and that Brexit would be good for the country and reduce costs and paper work!
So great track record for far guys!
Wasn’t town gas about 50% hydrogen? Converting appliances from burning town gas to natural gas didn’t seem insuperable when it was done, quite smoothly, in the 1970s. Maybe we could convert to gas containing 50% hydrogen as in interim measure, with new boilers designed for 100% hydrogen introduced as the older boilers were retired. As it is, the net-zero sounds worryingly like zealotry. It is quite likely that as you approach 100% zero CO2 it becomes more and more onerous, and to truly achieve 100% (with current technology) very damaging economically.
It would be good if someone looked at this in terms of a cost / benefit assessment. The cost is vast in terms of replacing about 38 million serviceable heating systems and providing a suitable reliable electricity system to match this. The cost of fitting air-heat pumps is not fully clear, but exceeds £ 15000 per house = £ 570 b. Remember that at present, the winter peak heat load (170 GW) is over 3 times the winter peak electrical load (53GW) and as we stand there is no viable alternative to air-cycle heat pumps whose CoP in cold winter tends towards unity. Even with ground sourced heat pumps we would need another 60 GW at about £ 150b plus distribution costs. Thus, the costs from taxes etc is about 50% of current UK GDP, taken from schools, hospitals etc., so what are the benefits?
The claimed benefit is “fighting the climate war” as emotive headlines always cry. However, the effect of this change on the worlds CO2 emissions is so small as to be negligible: so who will actually gain from squandering a vast amount of money on replacing things that does not need replacement, rather than spending on what really needs improvement (health and welfare??)?
It is instructive to compare quite how differently two Western European countries with similar populations do things. From the http://gridwatch.templar.co.uk/ site, just now, I see electrical generation output figures:
UK – 36 GW (Gas 14 Nuclear 5 Biomass 3 Wind 5)
France – 49 GW (Nuclear 38 Hydro 8)
The additional 13 GW is accounted for by France’s much greater use of electricity for space heating, domestic hot water, cooking etc.
Storage heaters and hot water cylinders are tried and tested solutions for taking electricity at off-peak/cheap/surplus times and storing the energy, as heat, at the multi-Gigawatt-hour scale and far more effectively than batteries or dangling weights off ropes. And direct use of electricity for domestic heating will always be more efficient than doing the same job by burning electrolysis-derived hydrogen
Availability of all that extra electricity for heating ~ AND simultaneously converting to EV’s for transportation, substituting hydrogen in heavy industry, aviation etc. just at the moment we’re shutting down all coal-fired powers stations by 2025 and all but one of our nuclear power stations by 2030 – now that is another question
Another pie in the sky proposal. Good on paper but completely devoid of any common-sense appreciation of what is actually involved. In principle it is a good idea. However the amount of additional energy to replace gas is many times greater than that of current electrical power demands. Approx 350 TWH of electricity pa, 500TWH of transport fossil fuel and something like that again for gas heating, We can only generate approaching the existing electrical never mind trebling it in the space of 10 years! The grid cannot cope, and is not extensive enough. If the Government was actually interested in pursuing this unrealistic timescale they would be investing in the infrastructure now.
Julian is correct, town gas was about 50% hydrogen plus a bit of methane and carbon monoxide. Recent research shows existing boilers work even better with hydrogen blended with methane. My 60+y network has just been replaced from cast iron to plastic so the risks of leakages are reduced. Embrittlement at low temperatures is not a great problem. Hydrogen being light doesn’t tend to linger around so can be less dangerous than methane. It is also not a greenhouse gas, should it it leak. So as long as the hydrogen is turquoise to green I’m for the evolution approach to gas heating.
I seem to remember that Falkirk Council in Scotland built some houses for rent with heat pumps to great fanfare. The tenants complained they cost a lot more to heat than a normal house. Is global warming virtue signalling going to hit the poorest most?
Heat pumps work well in Scandinavia, as the houses have thick walls & there is a big difference between outside & inside temperatures. Britain’s old houses have thin walls & the temperature difference is not so large, so heat pumps are likely to be dearer than gas boilers to run. Why not add Hydrogen to natural gas & go back to the town gas mix? You cut emissions, while not causing great disruption.
More help is needed for the low paid to insulate their homes, but previous government schemes have been poorly designed, so take up was low & often caused problems with the wrong solution enforced by gov on an unsuitable dwelling. Please can we have a simple scheme that say gives a £100/£200 grant towards each old single pane window that is replaced with double or triple glazing.
Yes tackle climate change, but more pragmatism & less virtue signalling please.
Strikes me that plumbers will start to miraculously be able to repair boilers that used to be ‘needs a new one mate’ .Seriously I think the definition of a gas only boiler will change to ‘ Hydrogen ready’ and all will be fine.
Heat pumps are currently expensive compared with gas boilers of similar output, but there’s good reason to suppose that costs would decline with more widespread use. Basically, a heat pump is like a ‘fridge working in reverse, and the underlying technology very well understood. Two other points: the comment about ASHPs is misleading…there’s plenty of extractable heat energy even in deep-winter air. The comment about Cornwall being better for ground source heat pumps implies a confusion with geothermal energy extraction?
This is to ignore climate change and all its impacts.
The new Hydrogen Boilers use aforced draught Burner via an inverter driven fan and modulating Gas Solenoid valve, the ionisation flame sensing on Hydrocarbon Boilers is replaced with UV Signature detection – as a Hydrogen Flame wont ionise, Software Parameters are adjusted for the Gas in question.
I live in the Isle of Man, I install Heat Pumps, I’ve had meetings with the Local Electric Company – they like the UK Electric Companies are not concerned with Heat Pumps. Typically they use inverter driven compressors, run for long periods drawing less than 2Kw/h once upto temperature (I’ve seen smaler installations run at 0.7Kw/h when left switched on 24/7)
The Current UK Targets are No Gas or Oil Fired Heating Systems installed in new Build Homes from 2025. Existing Heating Appliances will have right to repair while spares are available. Existing Homes will have right to replace existing Gas Boiler.
This is unlikely to change for some time, and if supply chain problems continue through out the construction industry could be even further away.
New homes have average U-Values of 0.18K/m2 – so we are talking less than 2Kw/h of heating load on a New Build 3 Bedroom House. This is easily within the scope of a modern Heat Pump, just 600W of Electrical Power will heat the entire house. Hot Water is another subject
1. It only applies to new sales, no-one will be forced to rip out serviceable gas boilers, so the transition will happen over 25-35 years.
2. Coal only supplies about 3 TWh per year in the UK, coal and nuclear together less than 50 TWh the proposed increase of 24 GW of offshore wind should supply 90-120 TWh let alone increases in solar, onshore wind, geothermal, marine energy etc. energy supply is not the big issue
3. Air source heat pumps can operate down to -20 C or even -30 for special designs. At – 5C properly specified heatpumps can still have a COP of 2-3. However the sensible thing to do is operate them during the warmer parts of the day and use the thermal mass of the building to store some of the heat.
4. Most burners can use 10-20% hydrogen without modification and much higher hydrogen concentrations can be handles as they were in the past with a simple burner modification when coal gas 40-50% hydrogen was replaced with natural gas.
5. French housing is even worse than British housing from an energy efficiency point of view because they thought a) that the promise of nuclear energy that was “too cheap to meter” and b) resistive heating helps stabilise the nightime load on said nuclear power plants
I recently explored replacing my combi gas boiler with air source heating, only to be advised that as air source heating runs at about 55-60C for the central heating , all my radiators would have to be upscaled to achieve the same level of comfort we currently experience. Alternatively, rip out all the radiators and install underfloor heating! Neither of these solutions is either practical nor financially sound. Air source heating clearly has some way to go in development before it can put into general use. It may well be OK for new build where the build can fit the air source requirements, but for retrofit, certainly not for me.