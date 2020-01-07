This week’s poll: where should UK infrastructure investment be targeted?

In this week’s poll we’re asking where you think the UK government should target its proposed infrastructure investment?
From Jeremy Corbyn’s promise to roll out nationwide fibre optic broadband, to Boris Johnson’s vow to spend more on potholes than childcare, pledges to invest in the UK’s infrastructure came thick and fast during last year’s election campaign.
Now, chancellor Sajid Javid has indicated that the next budget (due on March 11) will see tens of billions allocated to new infrastructure.
Setting out his plans for the UK’s first “post-Brexit” budget, Javid echoed the language of PM Boris Johnson, claiming that his “transformative” spending plans will “unleash Britain’s potential” ushering in “a decade of renewal”.
Few would argue that the UK is desperately in need of infrastructure investment across a range of areas, but given the public spending constraints Javid faces he will have to choose his areas of investment carefully. With that in mind, what do you think should be the priority area for the chancellor’s promised infrastructure bonanza?
I’m torn between Rail and Energy, but opted for Rail – but definitely NOT HS2.
Rail has the potential side benefits of getting people off the roads which could help alleviate road problems and would be good for the environment. We need investment to enable a regular, reliable service where you can get a seat across the entire UK, not just London.
However, we have yet to see if this government is one of real action and delivery or just yet another purveyor of empty and false promises with no funding !
I voted energy. Lets invest in modern small nuclear reactors. This will benefit the whole country
I would say local (commuting) rail, and national road infrastructures.
National rail travel is too expensive to be attractive, but increased local rail services will make a difference around commuter towns.
Energy: If we’re really serious about going totally electric (carbon-free) then we desperately need a lot more power stations and an uprated distribution network. I believe that tidal barrages are the real answer to generation, but government had fought against these since at least the mid 1970s. We already have the proven technology and the guaranteed motive force in the tides, so let’s forget about wind and solar power, as these are much too weather dependent. If we still can’t get government interested in barrages, then it’ll have to be nuclear!
Like Another Steve I was torn between rail (not HS2) and energy. I went for energy as if the uptake of electric vehicles continues at its current rate combined with the phasing out of ICE then energy distribution will be paramount.
I think far more people could work from home reducing the need for travel whether by road or rail, I know a lot of people who commute to work and sit at a computer all day.
Has to be energy (specifically electricity). All coal-fired power stations are due to close by 2025 and we will be down to one nuclear power station (Sizewell B; or two if Hinkley Point C is completed) by 2030. We’re going to struggle to match present-day capacity let alone new demands like EV charging and ASHP for domestic hot water and space heating
I voted Energy but not nuclear.
The UK should invest more in the huge tidal resource we have.
While specific transport (rail or bus) are of interest they do not have the scope to reach anywhere other than relatively dense population hubs. Clearly transport is a major issue and the need for changing energy sources and distrubution is the most critical engineering issue we have. There is woeful undercapacity at present to facilitate anything other than a pipe-dream of zero carbon transport. We can work at home but still need goods and services to be delivered or have access to. Transport is the one thing that has allowed improvements in society and move on from when we were reliant on horses and feet. It is no surprise that the rise in carbon emmissions (and corresponding reduction in free oxygen levels) has come about since we started to use motorised transport. Transport is the modern society enabler, without which we revert to a localised agrarian economy.
Got to be energy (with rail a close second). Preferably renewable, if not then small modular nuclear, designed and built in the country.
Not included in the priority list, however, the mitigation of Coastal Erosion, and Land Stabilization and Reclamation should become a very high priority. Remember the rising sea levels and weather extremes.
Like others have suggested, its Rail and Energy. Top of the list is rail. Scrap HS2 and use a fraction of the savings to deliver the ‘low hanging fruit’. These are schemes long advocated which deliver real benefits at minimal cost. Most involve simply re-opening closed lines but which provide large populations with access to railway stations and/or provide effective alternative routes when major arteries are closed for engineering or other reasons. eg….
Okehampton- Tavistock, Colne- Skipton, North Newcastle network to Morpeth, Southampton-Fawley, Carlisle-Tweedbank, Oxford- Cambridge, Woodhead (Manchester- Sheffield), Matlock-Buxton, Honeyborne- Stratford-u-Avon.