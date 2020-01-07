This week’s poll: where should UK infrastructure investment be targeted?

In this week’s poll we’re asking where you think the UK government should target its proposed infrastructure investment?

From Jeremy Corbyn’s promise to roll out nationwide fibre optic broadband, to Boris Johnson’s vow to spend more on potholes than childcare, pledges to invest in the UK’s infrastructure came thick and fast during last year’s election campaign.

Now, chancellor Sajid Javid has indicated that the next budget (due on March 11) will see tens of billions allocated to new infrastructure.

Setting out his plans for the UK’s first “post-Brexit” budget, Javid echoed the language of PM Boris Johnson, claiming that his “transformative” spending plans will “unleash Britain’s potential” ushering in “a decade of renewal”.

Few would argue that the UK is desperately in need of infrastructure investment across a range of areas, but given the public spending constraints Javid faces he will have to choose his areas of investment carefully. With that in mind, what do you think should be the priority area for the chancellor’s promised infrastructure bonanza?

As always, we welcome your comments below the line, but please take a look at our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting.