Poll: UK road pricing – yes or no?

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether readers think a “pay by the mile” model should be used to generate the tax revenues that will be lost through the switch to zero carbon motoring.
The UK government is reported to be considering road pricing to make up for an estimated £40bn tax shortfall resulting from the proposed 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.
Expected to be announced this week, the fast-tracking of the ban on sales of fossil-fuelled vehicles from the original date of 2035 has been hailed by some as a sign of the government’s strengthening commitment to its net-zero strategy, and a statement of intent that it’s serious about supporting the low carbon vehicle sector.
However, with taxes on motoring currently raising around £40bn per year, and the bulk of this revenue linked to fuel duties, it’s feared that without significant changes to the tax system the speeded up transition could leave a huge hole in public finances.
The government is said to be considering a number of options for addressing this, including – perhaps most controversially – the introduction of a national road-pricing scheme that would use either road tolls or a “pay as you drive” concept to replace the lost tax revenue.
Road-pricing has been suggested many times in the past, and has never gone down particularly well. When former PM Tony Blair explored the idea back in 2007, motoring groups and the shadow conservative government of the time accused him of trying to introduce a stealth tax and “big brother” surveillance system.
Whilst any serious attempt to revisit the issue is likely to be similarly unpopular with huge swathes of the population, a lot has changed since 2007. And the shift to zero carbon transportation certainly creates a more compelling case for such a scheme.
But should the government press ahead with this plan, it’s going to have to tread incredibly carefully and work hard with industry to develop a technologically complex system that is practical to implement and fair and nuanced in use: which doesn’t – for instance – disproportionately impact communities with poor transport links.
In this week’s poll we’re asking a simple question: is road-pricing the solution to the problem? But as always we would welcome your comments on the complexities of this debate below the line.
Do you think such a scheme is the right solution to the problem? And if so, how should it be structured? Should, for instance, the drivers of the large number of petrol driven vehicles remaining on the roads – who will still presumably be paying vehicle tax – be exempt from the charge?
Perhaps you feel a less divisive solution might be to continue with some form of motoring tax for all vehicles regardless of their green credentials. But then how would this be balanced with the incentives that are currently in place to encourage the adoption of low carbon vehicles?
Or perhaps our relationship with transport technology will have altered so fundamentally by 2030 that none of these things will be issues.
As always, we look forward to hearing your thoughts. Please note, that all comments are moderated.
Surely it’s a no-brainer? A fair system is where people pay for what they use. Fuel tax is pretty close, particularly because it makes us pay more for luxury. It’s not difficult to devise systems that protect privacy, or at least don’t degrade it more than we have now.
The poll should include the option of ‘road pricing to completely replace road tax’.
We already pay to use our roads.
We are unlikely to want to pay twice.
We already do! Based on how many miles we drive and how much fuel we use. The more mileage done the more fuel used and hence the greater the amount of fuel duty and VAT we pay. The more mileage the the more frequent the maintenance, servicing and replacements, therefore the more VAT paid. We pay a fixed charge which used to be called Road Tax, which was how roads were built and maintained in the early days and now a fixed charge merely for the privilege of possessing a vehicle, duplicated if we own more than one, which we can only use one at a time! Talk of this charge is merely another way of extracting more revenue from us as individuals.
I think it’s inevitable. Where else will the government get the revenue lost by the switch from fossil fuels to electric? You can’t tax electricity to the same extent. It could also eliminate city centre congestion charging systems , road tolls and bridge tolls. We would need a way to charge vehicles coming over from the continent but it’s likely that all of Europe will do the same so it could be co-ordinated.
Yes, but not in the big-brother, GPS-tracked manner it was proposed under Blair (though this was before black-boxes in cars for motor insurance).
Road pricing could be charged in the same manner as domestic gas or electric is now – you can submit odometer readings, to get an accurate estimate of use, and this can be verified by a third party during the MOT. If people want the convenience, perhaps a module could plug into a car and use the same network as for smart-meters to send the usage data automatically.
GPS tracking is not going to be accepted, but simple tax on mileage would be hard to argue against.
This proposal is a double-whammy against the “poorer” motorist. The wealthy motorist will grumble a bit but no real problem: his electric car will be provided by the company, so he will not suffer the cost penalty also, he will avoid the fuel-tax which will no doubt be increased too. Government initiatives (i.e. subsidies) will be clawed back in the mileage charge as part of a triple whammy.
The ordinary motorist will be faced with buying an expensive new EV, a second-hand EV or a second-hand ICE and paying fuel tax plus a mileage tax . In simple economic terms, the fleet of petrol / diesel cars will be kept going as long as motorists can do so, then the poorer motorist will be forced off the roads ….. Progress????
If, ultra fast internet infrastructure is in place and less travelling is required for work reasons. I don’t see any reason why a pay per mile tax shouldn’t be implemented. Assuming the average mileage less 20% is already covered in initial road tax costs.
Road pricing is the unevitable answer to lost revenue from fuel duty BUT it must be VERY carefully designed. ALL of the following factors should be ‘built -in’ to any road pricing scheme that eventually is introduced:
(i) The scheme MUST NOT create double taxation for drivers of carbon-fuelled vehicles
(ii) A tax free mileage MUST be allowed to avoid hardship for people who live in rural areas and who are faced with unavoidable travel just as part of daily life.
(iii) Any kind of toll booth system must be avoided at all costs.
(iv) Ideally the tax should be collected as part of an on-board recording system that could be made mandatory (and incorruptible) on all electric/hydrogen powered cars. It should NOT record location for taxation purposes. (i.e. record distance but not locations visited*)
(v) The new system definitely must not collect more tax per mile than was taken under the fuel tax system and ideally, should be significantly less.
(vi) Where higher tax charges might be deemed necessary (e.g. inner city congested areas) a higher tax rate could be triggered by a radio beam system)
(vii) Possibly some form of on-board ‘black box’ system could be developed that would avoid the need to incorporate any software into vehicle design and which could be incorporated into vehicle visiting from abroad so that all the foreign trucks (and some cars) would be charged too, hence avoiding loss of tax from foreign operators.
With this degree of complexity and a need to co-ordinate with other countries (I’m still thinking of Europe) it will probably take until 2030 to develop a viable tax scheme – so starting to plan now is appropriate.
We can’t have roads for free and without fuel duty, which is in effect a Tax per mile, then we should expect to pay for using our roads.
There is a danger of driving traffic away from major routes and causing congestion and danger on minor roads. However, surely we have the technology to implement a fair ‘pay as you go’ system.
In view we pay a road tax that all may not be spent on roads but diverted to other needs, then we pay tax on the petrol we use , for those who do the most miles they are already paying more at the pump and that seems a fairer way if this is going to happen.
Road pricing would seem to be the only way to go, but unless it is implemented alongside better and more attractively priced public transport it could be very unfair to some sectors of society.
Road usage charging only really works fairly as a means to pay for the maintenance of the whole road network if you are able to charge for all usage, regardless of route. This may be possible using GPS tracking of all vehicles, but is not easy to securely implement to existing vehicle stock. Careful consideration needs to be given to the incentive repercussions: is it really desirable to encourage everyone to live in high density town’s and cities where there are mass transit systems and short journey distances? This may benefit transport energy consumption, but there are a lot of downsides.
As an aside, 2030 will may see an end to sales of new ICE only vehicles, but it is a long way from the end of the internal combustion engine in vehicles. The majority of the vehicles in 2030 are likely to be hybrids, quite possibly with very limited electric only capability (defined by limited range and tight driving style constraints), which are actually less environmentally friendly than an ICE only alternative the rest of the time.
Its just wrong to replace an unfair tax with one that is even unfairer and worst represents a further big brother intrusion into the lives of citzens.
At least the fuel tax is partially arguable on the grounds of being a green tax. Road usage isn’t.
The lost income needs to come via general taxation, probably the fairest is a rise in income tax.
The vehicle tax (road fund license) actual covers the cost of roads (and more!)
Yes road pricing is fairer and cyclists should also be required to pay.
Bear in mind that electricity pricing is going to change. If you want to use electricity at 6pm on a cold, still , winter’s day, you’ll have to pay more than if you use it at 3am, or when it’s sunny or windy.
Like wise with roads. You will have to pay more to use a congested road at 5pm than in the wilds of North Yorkshire at 3am (though your insurance may be higher on the latter). And that needs GPS and map matching.