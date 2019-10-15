This week’s poll: would you buy an electric car?

In this week’s poll we’re asking readers whether, given the clear technological advances being made, they would consider investing in an electric car?

Take Our Poll

Many of us will know someone who drives an electric vehicle, and some of us will have even taken the plunge ourselves into the world of fossil fuel free motoring.

There’s little doubt that electric cars – or cars boasting some significant level of electrification – are hurtling into the mainstream, with major manufacturers and governments around the world now championing a technology that was still very much at the fringes just a decade ago.

And whilst the proportion of electric cars on the world’s roads is still relatively low, a combination of improved range and reduction in cost is fuelling the expectation that we are heading towards a tipping point in terms of adoption.

Much of this is being driven by a growing political and industrial appetite to drive the technology forward. At the recent conservative party conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, put electric vehicles at the heart of £1.5bn pledge to tackle climate change, whilst the Labour party has promised to end the sale internal combustion engine powered cars by 2030 and plans to invest as much as £5bn in technology and battery manufacturing infrastructure. And many of our European neighbours are signing up to similar, if not more ambitious, plans for the future.

It’s very easy to get carried away by the technology’s apparently inexorable rise, although as the recent and much-publicised demise of Dyson’s electric car plans demonstrated, it still faces a number of challenges.

Against this complex backdrop, we’re interested in finding out the views of readers of The Engineer on electric vehicles. Are you a fully paid of member of the EV revolution? Do you own an electric car? Would you seriously consider buying one or do you have misgivings over the technology such as concerns over range or the availability of charging points?

Let us know what you think, by voting for one of the options in this week’s poll and by taking part in the discussion below the line.