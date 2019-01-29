PEMD 2020: International Conference on Power Electronics, Machines and Drives

Call for Papers deadline: 13 September 2019

Get your latest research in front of over 450 experts in Power Electronics, Machines and Drives at PEMD 2020.

PEMD showcases the very latest in practical innovations, technical developments and new theoretical research across multiple themes including energy systems, transportation systems, drives and controls, advanced manufacturing, power electronics and machines.

It’s a huge knowledge sharing platform for hundreds of like-minded specialists, and we want to hear from you!

Find out more about International Conference on Power Electronics, Machines and Drives