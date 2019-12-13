Predictive Maintenance 2020 | 14-16 January 2020 | Berlin, Germany

Predictive Maintenance 2020 brings together 100+ utility maintenance leaders to review the practical application and future possibilities of predictive maintenance. This end-user driven, implementation focused conference includes 14+ utility case studies over three intensive days, with sessions focused on key aspects of developing predictive maintenance capabilities by addressing the technology, data management practices and open platforms that will become an integral part of the digitised utility’s tool set.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/PDM20ENGL