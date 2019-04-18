Product Development in Motion | 13 June 2019

13 June 2019 | The Manufacturing Technology Centre | Coventry, UK

Product Development in Motion will set out the trends and technologies you need to know today across a programme of keynote speeches, workshops and a connected expo to support the development of future mobility across all sectors, including:

Electrification

• ADAS and Connected Vehicle Development

• Virtual Validation

• Future of the combustion engine

• Motorsport

Powertrain development and validation have become more challenging and exciting than ever before with:

1. New all-electric powertrains on the road already

2. The combustion engine is seeing a second life via significant technical improvements on the engine itself and electrical components being able to help overcome the shortcomings of pure combustion powertrains leading to a “zoo of hybrids”. So, what will be the mix between even further combustion engine development, hybrid and pure electric?

3. The demand to connect the vehicle to its environment and assist or totally replace the driver. Nobody knows today what an AD/ADAS lab will look like – but powerful first steps are being made

4. Inevitably the call for virtual validation to broaden the validation funnel, do validation earlier in the process and cheaper will only be stronger when reading all of the above

Whilst the benefits of the new technologies in safety, consumption, performance, emission and convenience are enormous the automotive industry as a whole face the challenge of taking decisions, develop safe and cost effective reliable solutions – all at the same time with literally the same teams and budgets.

This means the field of product development is in motion – PDiM19 looks at the trends you need to know.

For the PDiM 2019 in Coventry, AVL is following a format developed with participants including:

Keynote speeches in the plenum by drivers in the field and industry voices

speeches in the plenum by drivers in the field and industry voices Workshops by these speakers and others on trending topics

by these speakers and others on trending topics Connected expo

Evening Networking where delegates can enjoy an Austrian buffet

Confirmed Industry speakers:

Rodi Basso – Motorsport Director at McLaren Applied Technologies

– Motorsport Director at McLaren Applied Technologies Chris Brace – Professor of Automotive Propulsion at University of Bath

– Professor of Automotive Propulsion at University of Bath David Greenwood – Advanced Propulsion Systems at University of Warwick

– Advanced Propulsion Systems at University of Warwick George Thompson & Richard Weston – Comau

– Comau Karl Samuelsson – Director of Research & Development at Powercell

– Director of Research & Development at Powercell Sulabh Dhingra – Lead Engineer Vehicle Calibration, Controls & Test Methodology at Jaguar Land Rover

Register Here