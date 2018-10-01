Promoted content: EuroBLECH 2018

EuroBLECH 2018: Enormous potential in digitalisation for sheet metal working companies

This year’s 25th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibition will take place from 23rd – 26th October 2018 in Hanover, Germany. A total of 1,500 exhibitors from 39 countries secured their stand at the world’s leading sheet metal working technology exhibition. This year, the show is mainly influenced by the topics Digitalisation and Industry 4.0. The Online Show Preview, which was recently published, provides an overview of new products and technological innovations which will be presented at the show in October.

A total of 1,500 exhibitors from 39 countries have booked their stands at the world’s leading exhibition for the sheet metal working industry. EuroBLECH 2018 will feature more than 89,000 square metres net exhibition space, another growth of around 2% compared to the previous event. The most important exhibitor countries are Germany, Italy, China, Turkey, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark and the USA.

For this year’s 25th edition of EuroBLECH, the main topics are Industry 4.0, big data and digitalisation. Especially for small and medium-sized companies these developments offer enormous potential. These new business approaches offer advantages in terms of streamlined and less complex processes as well as improvement of productivity and efficiency.

“While an app for maintenance control of machines or the interaction of machines and robots across the whole production process were still a vision of the future a couple of years ago, today this is the reality in sheet metal working. Currently, not only large companies are gaining ground in this area, SMEs have also recognised their potential here. Their company size usually allows them to react flexibly and quickly to such transitions, therefore they are in a good position to use digitalisation to their advantage”, says Evelyn Warwick, Exhibition Director of EuroBLECH on behalf of the organisers Mack Brooks Exhibitions.

“At EuroBLECH 2018 as the world’s largest sheet metal working exhibition, visitors can expect the most comprehensive technology range in terms of industrial digitalisation of sheet metal working. 1,500 companies will be exhibiting, ranging from large industrial corporations to small innovative start-ups”, continues Evelyn Warwick.

Show Preview now available at www.euroblech.com

The comprehensive Online Show Preview, with detailed information on many exhibitors and their products, is now available. In preparation of their visit, users will be able to sort entries by product categories or halls, to discover their personal highlights of this year’s exhibition. In this way, visitors can search exhibitor profiles including products and services presented at EuroBLECH 2018 and create their personalised version of the show preview.

New EuroBLECH White Papers available: Digitalisation, Lightweight construction and E-mobility

Digitalisation, E-mobility, Lightweight construction – these topics currently play a crucial role in the sheet metal working industry. Networked manufacturing is a key development in Industry 4.0 to increase productivity and reduce downtime of machines. E-mobility bears a lot of challenges for sheet metal working, due to the different manufacturing processes and materials required for electric cars. This goes hand in hand with lightweight construction, where composites and new technologies become increasingly important and bear certain challenges when joining or separating materials.

The new EuroBLECH White Papers covering these three topics will shed some light on the recent developments within these areas and will provide some insight into new trends in the industry.

All three White Papers are now available free of charge on the exhibition website www.euroblech.com.

Friday, 26 October: Student Day at EuroBLECH 2018

The young generation is increasingly gaining importance in the sheet metal working industry due to the digital transformation and the related changes to occupational profiles. Therefore, EuroBLECH offers students the opportunity to visit EuroBLECH free of charge. On Friday, 26 October 2018, students will be able to get free entry to the show when presenting a valid student ID at the entrance. During all other show days, students are invited to visit at a reduced student fare of €15 per day ticket. At the show, there will be a job board, where exhibiting companies are advertising latest job openings. The job board is also available online

EuroBLECH Exhibition Profile

EuroBLECH 2018 covers the entire sheet metal working technology chain: sheet metal, semi-finished and finished products, handling, separation, forming, flexible sheet metal working, joining, welding and surface treatment, processing of hybrid structures, tools, additive manufacturing, quality control, CAD/CAM/CIM systems and R&D. The show attracts sheet metal working specialists at every management level in small and medium-sized companies as well as in large enterprises. Visitors include design engineers, production managers, quality managers, buyers, manufacturers, technical directors and experts from associations and R&D.

Show Planner and EuroBLECH App

The new show planner is now available on the EuroBLECH website www.euroblech.com and offers, next to a free text search, the option to select product categories or sort the exhibitor list by countries or halls. The new EuroBLECH App for Android and iPhone can now be downloaded via the App Store. It includes an interactive area map and a function to search for exhibitors and plan your visit to the show, as well as further useful features for visitors of EuroBLECH.

Venue and Opening hours

EuroBLECH 2018 takes place at the Hanover Exhibition Grounds in Germany in halls 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 27. The show is accessible via entrances West 1, West 2, Nord 1, Ost 3 and Süd 1. The opening hours of the exhibition are from Tuesday, 23rd October, to Friday, 26th October 2018 from 9.00 to 18.00h.

Advance ticket sale

Entrance tickets for EuroBLECH 2018 are now available at a discounted price via the online ticket shop. Tickets can also be purchased on-site throughout the duration of the exhibition. A ticket in pre-sale via the online shop costs €32 instead of €42 on-site and a season ticket online costs €52 instead of €62 on-site.

Further extensive visitor information is available on the EuroBLECH website: www.euroblech.com.