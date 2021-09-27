Radwell International is an ISO 9001:2015 accredited award-winning global distributor of industrial automation parts and market leading repair solutions. They repair and supply machinery parts including sensors, drives, scanners and motors to businesses with any form of automation.

Established in 2011, their distribution centre based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire covers an impressive 58,000 square feet, has a 120 strong workforce and serves 55,000 customers in 179 countries.

Radwell offers a complete industrial automation repair service for a wide variety of industries including Pulp & Paper, Food Processing, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and the Automotive sectors. 150 global technicians work with thousands of different parts and manufacturers, covering all maintenance, repair and operational needs from single items to total repair management.

Repair Technicians repair and calibrate industrial controls including printed circuit boards (PCB’s), timers, counters, programmable logic controllers (PLC’s), drives, human machine interfaces (HMI’s), temperature & process controls. Supported by 2,600 test fixtures and robot capabilities that ensures high-quality testing and the complete and proper repair of each unit with established Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) procedures in place.

Their production centre is fully equipped to repair and test a large variety of industrial automation parts and electronic control components, supported by Engineering teams who continually develop new test functionality. ISO 9001:2015 status ensures customers have confidence in service levels, quality and delivery of repairs within promised delivery timeframes.

VIDEO CONTENT Radwell Company Profile YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfHajoxu4BE Radwell Repair Services YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH3OnWYrXDk Repair Technician Job Description YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYRr015w3vM&list=PLOi4s-T3_8og7r66BsWQoIkVBJ7oMkQzY

Radwell is an equal opportunities employer and recruit staff from all over the world. They take great pride in the development of staff who receive an induction in every department, giving them a detailed insight into processes, which helps customer facing teams develop a deeper understanding of their colleague’s roles. They encourage staff to gain qualifications and consistently reward staff for their hard work and dedication through monthly reviews, celebratory lunches and recognising employees’ achievements with a reward scheme that translates into a percentage, directly impacting annual pay rises.

Employees at Radwell are treated as family members and receive the following benefits –

Competitive salary

Monthly bonus plan

Pension

25 days annual leave

One hour paid lunch break

Annual pay increase based on performance evaluation

Reward and recognition incentives for hard work, dedication and idea generation

Employee appreciation events and celebrations

Free Radwear clothing on the first day and annual clothing vouchers

Discounts and rewards for local attractions and restaurants

Annual e-training modules covering ISO and health & safety

A confidential employee assistance helpline covering physical and emotional support

Free career advancement courses and succession planning

Jobs are promoted internally providing job transfer opportunities

Charity involvement including fundraising and volunteering opportunities

Radwell is ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 accredited and complies with waste management procedures recycling all metals, batteries, plastic, cardboard, glass and wood. They have evaluated and considered the major environmental contributors of our export operations and implemented ways to reduce the environmental impact.

Radwell continues to positively influence Staffordshire’s economy by recruiting local people with 93% of the current workforce living within 20 minutes of the facility. Located within an excellent area in Staffordshire with good transportation links is helping to bring more diversity in the city and to the company, as well as increasing employment in the area.

Radwell’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy is embedded into their culture and mission statement. Corporate values, ethical code of conduct and group policies collectively set out how they do business and ensures that these practices are upheld by employees.