Promoted content: SICK next-generation photoelectric sensors pilot the future of sensing

Launched in a global release, SICK’s next-generation W16 and W26 smart sensors with BluePilot alignment are at the helm of a streamlined portfolio of photoelectric sensors, radically upgraded to optimise ease-of-use with complete object detection reliability.

The W16 and W26 proximity, reflex and through-beam sensors are manufactured at a purpose-built, fully-automated production facility in southern Germany. They mark the culmination of a two-year, multi-million-euro research and development project involving extensive consultation with SICK customers worldwide.

“When we asked our customers what was most important for future development of photoelectric object detection, they put usability top of the list; they already expected our sensors to be robust, 100 per cent reliable and always available,” says David Hannaby, SICK’s UK Product Manager for Presence Detection.

“So, we set out on a journey to achieve the best of all worlds in one family. We developed the new operating technologies our customers wanted, as well as bringing together all of SICK’s leading optical sensing capabilities to produce a consistent high-flier.”

For usability, the W16 and W26 sensors are launched with SICK’s new BluePilot assistant, which features a line of five LEDs mounted on top of the sensor for quick, easy and accurate alignment of the light spot even over long distances. The BluePilot combines a potentiometer and teach-in button to simplify set up, range assessment and application mode selection, and provides a real-time on-sensor status display.

Manufactured in new robotic production facility to ensure consistent plug-and-play alignment of every device, SICK W16 and W26 sensors bring together the best of SICK’s optical sensing technologies to meet any detection challenge:

SICK’s patented Twin-Eye technology achieves reliable detection for reflective materials such as films, foils, contrast-rich or uneven surfaces. The Twin-Eye’s unique second receiving channel builds in high process stability reducing the risk of false or missed signals due to deflections of the light beam.

SICK has incorporated LineSpot linear optics to provide highly-reliable detection where the object has mesh, perforations, integral gaps or breaks.

SICK ClearSens optical filter technology makes light work of semi-transparent and transparent objects, such as bottles and plastic trays. Intuitive mode selection on the device make it easy to set up the sensor according to the characteristics of object to be detected.

With SICK’s revolutionary OptoFilter technology onboard, the sensors are immune to interference from unwanted light sources and reflections, including LED lighting, hi-vis safety workwear or reflections from machinery.

SICK’s AutoAdapt function means if the reflector or the front screen of the sensor becomes contaminated, the photoelectric sensor automatically adjusts its switching thresholds for reliable detection.

An industry-first in-built Bluetooth option allows easy monitoring and advanced commissioning from smart phones or tablets.

Smart IO-Link two-way communication is standard on all devices to enable easy set up and parameter cloning of replacement sensors, addressability and diagnostic functions, as well as opportunity to incorporate sensor-level smart tasks such as counting and time measurement.

Every W16 and W26 comes in a robust Vistal housing to withstand all chemical, thermal and mechanical environmental conditions as well shocks and vibrations. The casing is laser-etched with all product identification so that the sensor remains easily identifiable even after years of service. A 2D barcode enables easy identification and access to product manuals via mobile phone.

