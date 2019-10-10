Renishaw on the hunt for 70 grads for 2020 intake

UK engineering firm Renishaw is looking to recruit 70 candidates for its graduate scheme for 2020.

The Gloucestershire-based company is seeking software engineers (now including embedded software engineering), manufacturing graduates (with mechanical and electronics roles), commercial graduates, operational management roles, mechanical design engineers, applications engineers, electronic engineers, process engineers, physics and scientific roles, as well as project coordinators.

Renishaw regularly features on lists of the best UK companies for young engineers to work at. Grads there have access to the company’s benefits package, which includes a nine per cent non-contributory pension, discretional annual bonus and pay reviews and a subsidised onsite restaurant. They can also benefit from support to gain Chartered Engineer status and private healthcare.

“Graduates are an essential part of our business, as their technical mindset helps bring new perspectives to industry challenges,” said Becca Hiorns, graduate lead at Renishaw.

“Renishaw is committed to developing the skills of its people and promoting them internally. employees are mentored, trained and encouraged to work towards chartered status —the opportunities are endless. In fact, William Lee, Renishaw’s CEO joined the company as a graduate in 1996.”

If selected, grads complete a comprehensive group induction programme, after which most candidates undertake six-month rotations around different divisions, before the offer of a permanent position in the company.

“Renishaw’s graduate scheme broadened my technical knowledge and allowed me to meet clever and innovative people,” said Amy Wilson, graduate machine shop planner at Renishaw. “It is obvious the company is prepared to invest in your future; it is interested in the individual.”

To be considered for the 2020 Renishaw Graduate Scheme, applicants are required to have achieved, or are expected to achieve, a minimum 2:2 degree in a relevant discipline. Applications for Renishaw’s graduate schemes are open until 1st November 2019. For more information visit www.renishaw.com/graduates.