The Engineer Talks EP 7: Industrial applications of big science

By

In this episode The Engineer talks to Ric Allott, Director of Business Development at the Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC), about industrial applications of two of the UK’s premier scientific research facilities: STFC’s Central Laser Facility and the ISIS Neutron and Muon source.

More Information

https://stfc.ukri.org/

Latest ArticlesComments