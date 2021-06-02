In this episode The Engineer talks to Ric Allott, Director of Business Development at the Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC), about industrial applications of two of the UK’s premier scientific research facilities: STFC’s Central Laser Facility and the ISIS Neutron and Muon source.
The Engineer Talks EP 7: Industrial applications of big science
By The Engineer
