This week’s video comes from Texas where a new hands-on technique is being used to produce carbon nanotubes.

Carbon nanotubes have a range of desirable properties, including very high tensile strength, plus high elasticity and flexibility.

Here, Rice chemists – including lead researcher Matteo Pasquali – describe how they are taking a low-tech approach to produce short lengths of strong, conductive fibres from bulk nanotubes in about an hour. The research is published in Advanced Materials.

