Rolls-Royce and European Space Agency embark on digital shipping project

Rolls-Royce and the European Space Agency have signed an agreement to investigate the use of space technologies for remote-controlled and autonomous shipping.
Operating vessels remotely is not new to the space industry, so the collaborators will explore the possibility of software and satellite-based technologies developed by the sector being used in the maritime field.
This includes developments to wireless networks including satellite carrier systems to allow vessel-to-shore and ship-to-ship communication.
The commercial shipping industry could benefit from technologies that provide continuity of communications, according to Antonio Franchi, Future Projects, Telecommunications and Integrated Applications Directorate at ESA.
This could lead to the development of smart logistics systems, with seamless communication with cargo from the warehouse, through its transit in port and the ship crossing, to its final destination, he said.
The organisations will also investigate the idea of developing satellite-based positioning for smart ships, based on ESA’s Earth observation system. This would give those operating the ships better spatial and situational awareness, while allowing satellites to capture and share information from different vessels simultaneously.
“The upcoming challenges for satellite-based positioning for smart ships in a marine environment are quite unique,” said Franchi.
Whatever the satellite-based positioning system in use, autonomous checks must be performed by the on-board receiver to protect users from local sources of error, such as interference, he said.
“Innovative positioning solutions to the specific challenges of smart ships will mostly rely on a combination of on-board PNT [Positioning, Navigation, Timing] sensors, of which satellite sensors are only one, albeit fundamental, subset,” said Franchi.
In its new navigation research and technology programme, called the Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAVISP), ESA is studying and testing technologies for smart ships and for a variety of nautical tasks, he said.
“The combination of multi-source navigation – including satellite-based – coupled with additional situational awareness devices and weather sensors, and the integration of advanced data links, including satellite communications, will provide the required system reliability and integrity to enable smart ships and make autonomous shipping a reality,” he said.
The partners are also planning to work together to explore the use of big data in shipping, including technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, and data analytics. This could help to improve operational efficiency, reliability and safety.
Information from sensors can be used in augmented and virtual reality systems, and to create a so-called digital twin of the ship, or an AI copy of the vessel and its on-board systems in the form of a hologram.
This can then be used as a virtual testbed, to investigate the safety and performance of the vessel, both before it is built and during its operation.
One can envisage autonomous ships operating well in an open see situation but clearly, very tight control will be essential in crowded shipping lanes. Then comes the issue of departing from or arriving at a dockside – which would seem impossible without having a local pilot aboard … unless it’s intended that he controls it all from his i-Phone!
A local pilot in control. As long as he gets enough data (e.g. video feeds to simulate the view from the bridge – maybe plus cameras giving uninterrupted views of the full perimeter of the ship) he need not be aboard. He could sit shoreside, switching from one ship to another as he dispatches them. Think of something more like an office or a call centre – capable and experienced local pilots who can work in comfortable and flexible conditions without ever having to board the ships they’re piloting.
If we are talking about technology in order to aid a skeleton crew, then this as an idea is probably long overdue and could revolutionise the shipping industry.
If however, the idea is to replace the entire crew, then it all sounds great in theory but practically, I would imagine that these ships would be a pirate’s dream – some of them would probably be half empty by the time they arrived at their destination – either that or they wouldn’t arrive at all and would have been scuppered.
Navigation, Engineering and communication could all conceivably be deskilled but, in my opinion, and if it was my ship, I wouldn’t be too happy about letting it sail across the North Atlantic or up the English channel like the Marie Celeste, without someone capable at hand to override the systems when they inevitably suffer comms. glitches.
That is precisely what I was thinking as well.
What happens in the event of an onboard equipment failure, fire or engine failure? Has anyone checked with insurers about their take on all of this and where the liabilities might fall in the event of a catastrophic failure? This seems to have crossed the line from feasible but not necessarily desirable.
Ships have been on “auto-pilot” on ocean transits for decades. As ever the final mile seems to be the stumbling block. What happens in the case of need for tugs whilst berthing?
Conventional ships rely strongly on the crew on-board as an in situ resource for timely failure recovery at sea and execution of preventive and corrective manual maintenance tasks on ship equipment during the sea voyage.
For an unmanned autonomous ship, this implies that systems essential for operation need to be designed to be reslient to failure and extended maintenance intervals. This lack of permanent on-board crew would increase time spent in harbour to perform required maintenance actions. This would negate the benefit of increased cargo space obtained from the removal of crew facilities.
Also, there is no mention about concerns unmanned vessels are more vulnerable to hijacking or piracy. Hacking could also be an issue.
More questions than answers, what would be the savings? & as already stated what about running repairs, I can see that computer controlled would be an advantage for mapping a course to avoid bad weather & to obtain the most economical route but it will be a long time before you could run a ship without anyone on board, if at all.