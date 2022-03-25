Royal Mint to build plant for turning e-waste to gold

The Royal Mint has announced plans to build a world-first plant in South Wales to recover gold from electronic waste.
The development follows its recently announced partnership with Canadian tech start-up Excir, whose patented technology is said to be capable of recovering over 99 per cent of the gold within circuit boards of laptops and mobile phones, selectively targeting the metal in seconds.
The facility aims to help address a growing environmental issue, support jobs and skills in Britain, and create a new source of high quality precious metals for the business.
Construction of the plant begins this month. It will be located within The Royal Mint’s site and, when fully operational in 2023, is expected to process up to 90 tonnes of UK-sourced circuit boards per week.
This will generate hundreds of kilograms of gold per year, and is expected to support around 40 jobs, helping existing employees to reskill as well as recruiting new chemists and engineers.
Royal Mint and Excir to recover precious metals from e-waste
Each year, over 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is produced globally but less than 20 per cent is recycled. Without intervention, this is set to reach 74 million tonnes by 2030.
Instead of electronic waste leaving UK shores to be processed at high temperatures in smelters, the approach will see precious metals recovered at room temperature at The Royal Mint’s plant. Embracing circular economy principles, the plant will process the entire circuit boards, preserving natural resources for longer.
Sean Millard, chief growth officer at The Royal Mint said that the technology introduced in partnership with Excir will offer a ‘revolutionary’ approach, offering huge potential to reduce environmental footprint of electronic waste.
“We estimate that 99 per cent of the UK’s circuit boards are currently shipped overseas to be processed at high temperatures in smelters,” Millard said.
“As the volume of electronic waste increases each year, this problem is only set to become bigger. When fully operational our plant will be the first of its kind in the world – processing tonnes of electronic waste each week, and providing a new source of high quality gold direct to The Royal Mint.”
News, but not Engineering news is it? What’s the ‘revolutionary’ process involved? what’s the waste stream? Please give us some interesting bits!
Hardly a world first – I recall visiting a precious metals recycling facility in the north-west of England during the 1990’s – before the term ‘e-waste’ had even been – ahem – coined. They used a seriously heavy duty “granulator” I suspect it was getting on for 1000 HP – certainly when they started it the lights dimmed throughout the building (and beyond!). This beast of a machine ground down whole items of electrical equipment – including mainframe computers – without pre-processing to a grade smaller than breakfast cereal and separation was based on water-washing these fragments to separate light from heavy – analogous to “panning” for gold I suppose – but on an industrial scale
What is the net benefit? What resource and how much energy is required to reclaim 1g of gold?
Hardly a “new ” process, Precious metal recovery from electronic components has been around for years. I have been involved in Printed circuit manufacture for over fifty years. There are several established companies in the UK offering this service. I saw a TV article about the Royal Mints proposals, it was almost farcical. Shown as a laboratory process involving “secret” chemicals ie nitric acid !
I hope the Royal mint realise the health and safety implications and the serious problems of waste disposal especially the chemical waste and the extraction of toxic fumes generated.
It is revolutionary,
90 tonnes a week is a dam load of PCB,
Will mean people in the industry,
Can send large batches,
Without so much going on logistics sending abroad,
Coudose to the Royal Mint for taking the Dive
Right here in the UK.