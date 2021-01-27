Skills Barometer aims to gauge training needs

Manufacturers are being encouraged to take part in a major new Skills Barometer survey designed to identify the current skills landscape.

In-Comm Training has launched its Skills Barometer to help it identify how Brexit and Covid-19 is impacting on firms and their planned investment in training and the talent of the future.

The Engineer Q&A: SME resilience in a time of crisis

The 5-minute online survey aims to get an insight into if apprentices are being kept on, if businesses are still training staff who are on furlough, and how future intentions on training and apprenticeship recruitment are shaping up.

The data will then be used to provide a convincing ‘skill’s case’ to help trade bodies talk to government about the support and funding required.

“The last year has been one of the most demanding in living memory, with companies having to contend with the uncertainty and economic pressure created by a joint combination of Brexit and Covid-19,” Gareth Jones, managing director of In-Comm Training said in a statement.

“There is little doubt that the way businesses approach skills and training has changed, and we need to make sure we can help management teams continue to invest in their workforces.”

He continued: “If we can understand how firms will utilise skills development as part of their bounce back against the pandemic, then it will help us to ensure we are providing courses that will boost productivity, increase efficiencies and deliver other tangible bottom-line benefits.

“Our Barometer will hopefully be the largest report on skills completed in the last twelve months and we will use the findings in discussions with MPs, [government] ministers and trade organisations, including the Confederation of British Metalforming, Make UK and Made in the Midlands.”

In-Comm is also running a Barometer for school pupils about their thoughts on possible career paths, apprenticeships and what attracts them to the vocational learning route.

Results of both Skills Barometers will be published on the February 8, which coincides with the first day of National Apprenticeship Week 2021.