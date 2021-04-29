Space-Comm Expo – 7-8 July 2021

Venue: Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre
Space-Comm Expo is a new trade exhibition showcasing the commercial future of space for business, defence, and aerospace
Organised by Hub Exhibitions, in partnership with Farnborough International and supported by ADS, KTN, UK Space Agency, ESA and UKspace. This exciting new event will showcase the manufacturing supply chain for products, services and solutions supplying commercial enterprises and developments in space.
Taking place at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, Space-Comm Expo will bring the entire sector for two days of business and networking, providing one of the first opportunities for industry to reconnect in person.
Confirmed speakers include
Helen Sharman CMG OBE – the first Briton in space
Will Whitehorn – President of UKspace
Dallas Campbell – TV Science Presenter, Writer & Broadcaster
Why visit Space-Comm Expo:
- A strategically important two-day event featuring exhibition and conference sessions
- Leading industry and government speakers
- Meet the Buyer matchmaking, bringing together suppliers and key decision makers
- Meet the next generation of innovators and disruptors in our Start Up Zone
- Face-to-face roundtables, 1-2-1 meetings, specialist educational content
- Meet with a phenomenal exhibitor line-up