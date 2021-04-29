Space-Comm Expo – 7-8 July 2021

Venue: Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre

Space-Comm Expo is a new trade exhibition showcasing the commercial future of space for business, defence, and aerospace

Organised by Hub Exhibitions, in partnership with Farnborough International and supported by ADS, KTN, UK Space Agency, ESA and UKspace. This exciting new event will showcase the manufacturing supply chain for products, services and solutions supplying commercial enterprises and developments in space.

Taking place at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, Space-Comm Expo will bring the entire sector for two days of business and networking, providing one of the first opportunities for industry to reconnect in person.

Confirmed speakers include

Helen Sharman CMG OBE – the first Briton in space

Will Whitehorn – President of UKspace

Dallas Campbell – TV Science Presenter, Writer & Broadcaster

Why visit Space-Comm Expo:

A strategically important two-day event featuring exhibition and conference sessions

Leading industry and government speakers

Meet the Buyer matchmaking, bringing together suppliers and key decision makers

Meet the next generation of innovators and disruptors in our Start Up Zone

Face-to-face roundtables, 1-2-1 meetings, specialist educational content

Meet with a phenomenal exhibitor line-up

