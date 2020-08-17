RAEng announces winners of President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service

The extraordinary efforts of Britain’s engineers during the COVID-19 pandemic have been acknowledged with the President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The awards have been made to teams, organisations, individuals, collaborations and projects across all technical specialities, disciplines and career stages within the UK engineering community who have contributed to addressing the challenges of COVID-19. Specially commissioned silver medals will be presented to all 19 winners later this year.

In a statement, Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis of our time and has presented society with multiple challenges. Engineering expertise and innovation has been central to the global fight to save lives and protect livelihoods.

“I am also incredibly proud of engineers everywhere who have worked round the clock to maintain essential services, critical supply chains and infrastructure in unprecedented circumstances, using their training and skills to find innovative solutions to a host of problems and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives.”

“While I am delighted that we are able to recognise some of these outstanding achievements with these awards I am mindful that the important work of the vast majority of engineers will remain largely outside the public’s consciousness,” said Professor Raffaella Ocone OBE FREng FRSE, Chair of the Academy’s Awards Committee. “They are all deserving of our thanks and admiration for their continuing positive contribution to society.”

Winners of the President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service: