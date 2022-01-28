Storedot claims EV battery life breakthrough

Fast battery charging battery specialist StoreDot has unveiled technology that it claims will enable a dramatic extension the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The Israeli firm, whose core XFC battery technology is said to provide a 50 per cent reduction in charging time, claims that this latest innovation will extend the lifespan of EV batteries thereby reducing their environmental impact and enabling drivers to maintain performance of their vehicles for many more years without compromising on range.

According to a statement from the company, the improved technology combines the innovative electrochemistry system of its silicon dominant cells to ensure that there is minimal drop off in performance even as the battery ages beyond its useful EV life.

It claims that the technology enables batteries to maintain a robust performance after 1000 cycles and 80% capacity, the point at which rival lithium-ion fast charging technologies start to rapidly deteriorate in performance. Indeed, even after 1700 cycles, long after the accepted industry norm, StoreDot’s batteries are said to maintain 70% of the original capacity. This potentially makes them effective for second life usage in applications such as energy storage and grid load balancing.

The technology also works in tandem with StoreDot’s recently announced self-repairing cells system, which identifies underperforming cells in the electric vehicle and takes them out of service to unobtrusively fix them.

StoreDot CEO Dr Doron Myersdorf said: “StoreDot is well known for creating extreme fast charging technologies and helping drivers overcome charging anxiety which is currently the biggest barrier to EV ownership. …..We now have the ability to hugely extend the life of our batteries, long after their vehicle service life. This not only has benefits for the drivers of EVs, allowing them to maintain performance of their vehicles for many more years, but also in second-life applications.

The company – whose strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK – is said to be in advanced talks with leading global car makers and remains on track to deliver mass-produced XFC batteries by 2024.