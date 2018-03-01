Video of the week: Stratolaunch mega-plane hits 40 knots during taxi tests

Stratolaunch, the world’s largest aeroplane, has performed a series of taxi tests at its California base where it reached ground speeds of 40 knots.
Designed to assist payloads of around 250,000kg reach low Earth orbit (LEO), Stratolaunch is a composite aircraft powered by six Pratt & Whitney PW4056 engines. At 76m long and with a wingspan of 118m, the twin-hulled plane looks like it requires some skill to manoeuver, not least when its massive frame is still on the ground.
The taxi tests at the Mojave Air & Space Port saw Stratolaunch performing taxi tests between speeds of 10 and 40 knots. This outing for the space plane builds on the first taxi tests, carried out in December 2017.
(Credit: SSC)
According to company founder Paul Allen, the project’s objective is to ‘normalise’ access to LEO with a reusable platform that is “a consistent, flexible and viable alternative to traditional ground-launched rockets.”
Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, said the advantages to this approach include lower costs and more missions as the aircraft – with a range of up to 1,000 nautical miles – will be able to launch from different runways.
The aircraft’s first launch could happen as early as 2019.
(Credit: SSC)
I just can’t get my head round these twin hulled aircraft. Why don’t they oscillate to pieces like the early twin boom jets? Active stabilisation I presume. Does that work under braking? The Millennium bridge also looked wrong and was wrong until heavy dampers were fitted.
We will see when further steps are taken. One step at a time. See how she flies without payload, then start stacking on the payloads incrementally?
I hope they have done their calculations correctly. The combination of torsional and bending stresses in the centre wing section could be critical. It looks like a connection between the two fuselages at the tail might be needed.
As mentioned already a connection between the tail end would seem logical and with the torsional issues in that large centre section then a second wing between the fuselages at the bottom to create a stiffening effect and also additional lift. Maintaining CofG must be a nightmare!
If it looks wrong, it almost certainly is! Not really sufficiently knowledgeable to comment: but somehow this looks wrong? My sole exposure to calculating ‘stiffness’ in sections of unusual structure/shape was calculating and recognising that the late 1959/early 1960’s Austin A 35 body shell was more highly stressed when the boot was empty than when it was full! A valuable lesson to be learnt: That it is NOT always the maximum load which gives the maximum stress and resulting strain? I do recall seeing a film -it involved premature explosion of a torpedo in its ‘tube’- where one might have thought that the stresses could be safely ignored until the missile as ‘out’ -when it was in fact the setting of the various parameters to the guide mechanism (by what was affectionately called the fruit box) which have the highest forces: enough to prematurely explode. I am sure there are others who can comment on this: but I did learn another lesson BLUETIT: before leaping, understand everything: think it through.