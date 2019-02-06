Competition alert: Subcon’s Launchpad to reward entrepreneurial startups

A new initiative, set to take part at this year’s Subcon show, aims to propel manufacturing and engineering-based start-ups to success by giving them a platform to share their innovations with thousands of professionals.

As part of the Subcon Launchpad competition, eight entrepreneurs will be given a free stand in the Launchpad area, as well be entry into the inaugural Subcon Launchpad Awards. Each exhibitor will be asked to present their innovation on stage to a panel of expert judges. The winner will receive a £10,000 package including a free stand on the main floor at Subcon 2020 as well as comprehensive PR and marketing support.

To qualify, businesses must be under three years old with a product or service that relates to engineering and/or manufacturing. Alongside a stand at this year’s event, successful applicants will receive expert advice, marketing support, and valuable industry exposure.

“The Launchpad initiative is set to showcase not only cutting-edge engineering but also the entrepreneurial drive that will propel UK manufacturing and engineering forward… we are on the hunt for the very best British engineering and manufacturing start-ups have to offer!” said Subcon event director Gordon Kirk.

Subcon, the UK’s premier subcontract manufacturing supply chain show, runs from 4-6 June 2019, at the NEC, Birmingham. For further details on the Subcon Launchpad or to submit your entry, please see http://www.subconshow.co.uk