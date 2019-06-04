TCT Show – The Event for Design-to-Manufacturing Innovation

The TCT Show, a world leading event focused on additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology, is part of the TCT Group whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of technologies and innovations that play a part in the design-to-manufacturing process chain.

The group’s events and media products now deliver business-critical insights, intelligence and inspiration across Europe, North America and Asia on 3D printing, additive manufacturing, CAD/CAM/CAE, metrology, inspection and materials as well as highlighting the latest developments in conventional manufacturing processes such as moulding, casting and CNC machining.

For over 20 years, TCT Show has set the agenda for product development, engineering and manufacturing professionals, bringing together experts, world-class speakers, three hundred exhibiting companies and over 10,000 attendees from 60 countries.

Attendees from across the complete spectrum of industry attend to explore the current state of the art and get an insight into the future. They attend with a view to acquiring products and solutions to achieve the goal of world-class design and manufacturing functions within their organisations.

​TCT Show is the place for insight, intelligence and inspiration and importantly where companies come to do business.

TCT Show 2019 will take place in Halls 3 and 3A of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 24-26 September 2019.

For further information visit: http://bit.ly/-tct-19