Telexistence technology to assess robot in hazardous tasks

A Boston Dynamics quadruped robot is being fitted with telexistence technology that will allow researchers to assess the effectiveness of robotic assistance in hazardous environments.

The robot, part of the Spot range created by Boston Dynamics, is being put to work at the National Robotarium, which is based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

BladeBUG makes robotic ‘blade walk’ on operational wind turbine

SpotMini joins Boston Dynamics’ canine family

Experts at the National Robotarium will use Spot to carry out research into how robots can support humans in hazardous environments such as offshore energy inspection and disaster recovery.

The £60,000 robot will be fitted with so-called telexistence technology that will let humans experience an environment without being there, using devices like microphones and cameras to relay sounds and videos.

In a statement, Professor Yvan Petillot, professor of robotics and autonomous systems at Heriot-Watt University and co-academic lead of the National Robotarium, said: “Fitting this robot with our telexistence technology means we can carry out a range of experiments.

“We can test how the robot can help and support people working in hazardous environments, including oil and gas platforms and oil refineries.

“In search and rescue operations or following accidents, Spot robots fitted with our sensors could monitor a casualty’s vital signs and transmit images and sounds back to a hospital, allowing doctors to offer advice on treatment or decide when it’s safe to move a patient.

“Robots of this design can climb over rubble, walk up and down stairs, and cope with hazards like dust and rain. These features will prove very useful as we develop more ways to ensure robots can help keep people safe and save companies money.”

Dr Sen Wang, an associate professor at Heriot-Watt University and robotics and autonomous systems lead at the National Robotarium added that lidar will be added to the robot through a project with the ORCA Hub that supports the construction industry.

“[Lidar] will allow the robot to build up a picture of its surroundings while spotting obstacles like rubble on construction sites,” he said. “Our Spot, however, is unique. We have set it up to be a moving data collector and data centre, equipped with advanced telepresence solutions. When we deploy it on construction sites, it will collect and measure in real time, relaying the data to multiple experts at once, all around the world. This means construction companies, regardless of their location, can benefit from worldwide expertise. Using Spot in this way has the potential to speed up the construction process, reduce costs of re-work, detect hazards, increase efficiency and improve quality control.”

The National Robotarium is a partnership between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh. The National Robotarium building will open on Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh campus in 2022.