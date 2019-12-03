The Engineer and Machinery to publish printed show daily at MACH 2020

The Engineer and Machinery, two of the UK’s most respected and longest-running engineering publications, will be producing the official show daily at MACH 2020, the UK’s largest manufacturing technology exhibition.

Organised by trade association the MTA, MACH 2020 – which runs from 20–24th April at the NEC, Birmingham – is expected to attract 25,000 visitors and around 600 exhibitors.

The daily printed publication – which will also be distributed digitally to visitors by email and via the two publications’ websites – www.theengineer.co.uk and www.machinery.co.uk – will provide attendees with the latest announcements and breaking news directly from the show floor.

Commenting on the announcement, Jon Excell, Editor of The Engineer, said: “MACH is an unrivalled showcase for the best that UK manufacturing has to offer, and we’re excited to be a part of it. The show daily is a great opportunity for The Engineer – in partnership with its stablemate publication Machinery – to explore this expertise and give UK manufacturers an even bigger platform to highlight their success.”

Andy Allcock, Editor of Machinery, added: “Machinery very much looks forward to working alongside The Engineer to deliver the show daily at the UK’s most important and influential manufacturing technology showcase, MACH. We will be highlighting some of the most notable exhibits, technology trends, show features and events, plus the business successes that will emerge as the show unfolds.”

James Fudge, Head of Events and Members Services at the MTA said “We’re delighted to partner with The Engineer for the MACH 2020 show daily. The daily was a great addition to MACH 2018 and gave a real flavour of what was happening at the show, we look forward to it returning at MACH 2020”.

The Engineer and Machinery are both published by Mark Allen Group – where, alongside Eureka!, Manufacturing Management, Machinery Classified, FAST, New Electronics, MADE In Ireland, Transport Engineer, Engineering Designer and Operations Engineer they form a portfolio of magazines, newsletters and websites that reach in excess of 1.3million readers in the engineering and manufacturing space.