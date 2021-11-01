Jon Excell, editor of The Engineer, talks to Carl Arntzen, CEO of Worcester Bosch about heating the home with hydrogen.
The Engineer Talks EP2: Net Zero
By The Engineer
Hydrogen gas is too premium a fuel just to burn for heat only.
It should be used for operating a CHP ICE unit. Best for this is a single-rotor ACR-type Wankel unit which is small and quiet. The shaft power drives a generator so providing 48% or so electrical power; most of the remainder is heat. Save the electrical power in a battery if nec.
The electrical power can be saved in a barrey for later use if required
Are WB going to share technology with competitors at some point, in order to expedite the introduction of H2 boilers?
This seems a much more realistic option for going carbon neutral in the home than expecting everyone to find the enormous amount of money to switch to heat pumps and electric cookers. And of course heat pumps are unsuitable for many homes so presumably storage heaters would have to used and we all remember how unsatisfactory they are/were.
Is the gas pipeline network capable of carrying hydrogen? I have heard that hydrogen, being a smaller molecule, is more likely to leak.
When hydrogen is burnt water is produced. What happens to this water? Is it expelled as steam?
How would the switch from natural gas to hydrogen be managed? Would the modified boilers be able to handle both? How was this problem dealt with when we switched from town gas to natural gas?
It is essential that Fusion is developed: it has been promised for decades now. The ITER development is similar to CERN as an international high tech unit. It is about 80% complete and hopes to produce plasma in 2025. The other schemes are more hopeful it seems and will probably depend on ITER for their technical development. The commercial world is looking at investing £ 1.8 b, ITER costs £ 22b as a comparison.
The information about fusion tends to focus on the plasma / lasers that are used to generate temperatures of 150 m C. There does not seem to be much info on proposals to capture the energy produced once self-sustaining fusion is achieved. Would be interested to know more about the super-magnets that are being developed too.
We certainly need to produce electricity in a carbon neutral way but that doesn’t address the issue that most people in the country use gas boilers to heat their homes and most also use gas for cooking. If we switch to electricity for heating and cooking that will still involve homes spending large amounts of money on new equipment. The attraction of hydrogen is that it uses existing boilers and cookers with minimal expenditure on adaptation for the consumer.
I agree with Mr Arntzen’s assessment that air-source heat pumps (ASHP) are unsuitable for much of the UK’s older and poorly-insulated housing stock but disagree that hydrogen-ready boilers have much role for domestic heating
On the road to ‘net-zero’ 2050, I foresee a ‘scarce electricity’ period – perhaps from now to 2035 – as all coal generation and most nuclear generation ceases and existing and new demand (electric vehicle charging and subsidised early adoption of ASHP) is rising
Further ahead as supply catches up with and overtakes demand an ‘abundant but patchy electricity’ period for 2035-2050+ as long lead-time new nuclear projects come online and new capital projects (rounds 5 … 6 … 7) of offshore wind generation are built
So from 2021 to 2035 it is likely there will never be an hour when natural gas is not burnt in combined cycle gas turbine generation (CCGT) plant for electricity, at a conversion rate of 2 kW-h gas = 1 kW-h; if elsewhere hydrogen is produced by electrolysis using renewable electricity at 70% efficiency then it will take 1.4 kW-h electricity to produce that 1 kW-h of H2. Better instead to put 1.4 kW-h of renewable electricity directly into the grid and ‘turn down’ the CCGT by the same amount, thus saving 2.8 kW-h of natural gas. 1 kW-h of natural gas can go for heating (having foregone the hydrogen) net saving 1.8 kW-h
From 2035 onwards things change. CCGT is relegated to standby status and renewable generation has been overrated to the extent that we need to find uses for the surplus. Electrolytic hydrogen produced during cheap surplus periods will have a role, but traditional electric storage heaters would provide a cheap (~£1k vs. £15k for ASHP) and effective way to do this (as before H2 being only 70% efficiency of direct ohmic heating)
A significant minority of households may be in locations that could benefit from district heating networks and Heat Interface Units (HIUs) as a drop in replacement for a gas boiler. These could include combined heat and power (including small modular nuclear) – industrial waste heat recovery – energy from waste etc.
@ Paul Usher
Zero emission for hydrogen is a theoretical value.
(only possible using pure Hydrogen & pure Oxygen).
In practice hydrogen burned in air produces more NOx than natural gas due to the high flame speed
Burning hydrogen in pure oxygen just produces H2O… However, hydrogen would normally be burnt in air and some of the ferociously active oxygen atoms combine with nitrogen in the air to form NOx. There are no carbon atoms for the oxygen atoms to combine with, so a higher proportion combines with nitrogen from the air to form NOx. For this reason burning hydrogen in air produces up to 6 times as many NOx emissions as burning methane in air. There is therefore a seriously increased health risk of burning hydrogen for heating as compared to burning fossil gas
.
Burning hydrogen in air can produce up to six times as much NOx as burning methane in air
See: H2 Emission Potential Literature Review by E4tech for BEIS, April 2019 page 26, paragraph 4.4, Emissions from end-use of hydrogen.
In a hypothetical, 100% hydrogen, gas-grid world, one possible technical fix to the NOx problem would be to include a small proportion of ammonia (I’m thinking 1% NH3: 99% H2) in the gas. A ‘low NOx’ boiler fitted with a wet scrubber (could be as simple as bubbling the gas through water) to produce a saturated aqueous ammonia solution, a burner for the insoluble hydrogen plus any surplus ammonia, followed by a selective catalytic reactor (SCR) to react NOx-containing flue gases with a spray of the ammonia solution and finally a condensing-boiler style heat exchanger to extract heat post the SCR. Collect some of the condensate to replenish the water supply for the wet scrubber – a completely self-sustaining setup requiring only gas + air. The ammonia could also serve as an alternative odorant (“can you smell gas?”) to sulphur/mercaptan compounds, which may be undesirable catalyst poisons in other applications for hydrogen e.g. fuel cells. Ammonia can, of course be manufactured from 100% ‘green’ hydrogen.