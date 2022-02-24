The Engineering Design Show 12-13 October 2022 | Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Celebrating 10 years as the leading event for design engineers, The Engineering Design Show will be back at the Coventry Building Society Arena from the 12-13 October in 2022.

The Engineering Design Show (EDS) is the UK’s longest-running event entirely dedicated to engineering, electronics and embedded design. It is also the only design engineering event powered by Eureka, New Electronics and The Engineer publications. EDS provides the ideal environment for design engineers to benefit from direct access to the latest products, services and innovations available to the sector.

Celebrating 10 years

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, EDS 2022 will include the best suppliers from across the industry, two days of expert-led conference sessions, practical workshops and a few extra surprises that will be revealed over the coming months.

A two-day conference will run in parallel to the exhibition and include panel discussions and keynote addresses. The programme provides visitors with unrivalled access to the latest best practice, new design techniques and industry issues. Having previously featured Airbus Defence & Space, AMRC and Rolls-Royce Plc, it promises to attract high calibre speakers from some of the industry’s most prominent leaders and disruptors.

Interested in finding out more? Head to the website for more information on visiting the show or to explore the exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

