The Engineering Design Show – 19 – 20 October 2021

The Engineering Design Show

Dates: 19 – 20 October, 2021

Venue: The Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Website: https://www.engineeringdesignshows.co.uk/

The Engineering Design Show, the UK’s only event entirely dedicated to engineering, electronics and embedded design, is back in person this October! Design engineers will benefit from direct access to the latest products, services and innovations available to the sector. With over 200 exhibitors and countless networking, this is the premium design engineering event.

Enjoy two days of free conference sessions, exclusively curated by the market leading publications: Eureka, New Electronics and new for 2021, The Engineer. Hear straight from an expert line-up of speakers from companies including Cranfield University, HP, IBM, Rolls-Royce and Siemens.

Get unrivalled access to the latest engineering best practice, new design techniques and industry issues. The agenda will cover everything from: engineering net-zero, the future of manufacturing and AI, FPGAs, 3D printing, cyber security and much more!

Join us at EDS to stay ahead of the curve with everything to do with the future of engineering, electronics and embedded design.