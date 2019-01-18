The promise and paradox of autonomous vehicles

Jeff Casey and Mike DeBacker of Burns & McDonnell look at the possible impact of autonomous vehicles
The rise of electric vehicles and the emergence of driverless cars brings with it significant disruption to many aspects of modern business and lifestyles. Earlier this month, the Localis think tank stated that outdated energy and infrastructure policies must urgently be modernised if the government is to avoid exacerbating UK social divides. As things stand, some communities are set to miss out on some of the major benefits new vehicles may bring. This is another sign that in this revolutionary time, society will need to confront opportunities laced with challenges, and being open to change is critical to embracing the transformation.
Transport is critical to moving goods, however, its ultimate focus is on people. People experience transport in many different ways, from cars and buses, to trains and beyond. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are symbolic of managing change, both at the personal level and for business. The idea of AVs may engender excitement or dread – but what is for definite is that the coming of AVs puts us on the cusp of one of the fastest and deepest disruptions in transport history.
Hands free, minds occupied
Imagine a world where your car drives you. Your commute is now hands-free. You can nap, work or read as you’re delivered to your office. It’s highly likely you won’t own a car. It will be much more convenient and cheaper to use your mobile device to call a ride when you need it. Consider some of the savings and implications of these scenarios:
- Your garage won’t be needed for storing cars.
- With fewer or no personally owned cars, perhaps you won’t have to pay for insurance or maintenance.
- With fewer cars on the road, cities can convert land currently set aside for parking into housing or public spaces. In the UK, public car parks account for an area larger than 14,000 football pitches.
- It is estimated by futurist Thomas Frey that one AV will likely replace 15-20 traditional cars and vans. That has implications for jobs related to owning vehicles such as car dealerships and petrol stations.
- AVs don’t get distracted, fall asleep, or drink and drive, so crashes will decline dramatically, saving tens of thousands of lives annually.
- As we model the impacts of AVs, we estimate the technology will allow 200 percent more cars to share the same amount of space, in keeping with calculations by the Institution of Civil Engineers. That means we may have reached “peak concrete” in many locations — the need to construct ever-bigger motorways and roads may be coming to an end.
Promise and paradox
As we migrate towards different modes of mobility, there is promise and paradox:
- New vehicles will be cleaner, but they will break traditional revenue models.
- AVs will be safer, but they may be susceptible to cyber attack.
- New technology will free up more time, but we may use it to do more work.
- We will be more connected than ever, but we may find ourselves more isolated as well.
To survive and thrive in this world of paradox, individuals and companies alike must be adaptable.
Two methodologies for being adaptable are gaining momentum. One way is to think about multiple futures, rather than a straight-line prediction. Most governments use scenario planning to look at long-term and emerging trends to help them get more comfortable with uncertainty.
People tend to struggle with non-linear prediction because of an innate desire to be precise. Most people prefer certainty over uncertainty, gravitating towards the precise even if it’s precisely wrong instead of generally right. We need to learn to give ourselves more latitude.
A second methodology is to create a culture of innovation, recognising that managing change often means cultural shift and adaptation. The key is to communicate why change is needed, because people fear loss of control and change for its own sake.
One undeniable trend behind our certainty that AVs will change our lives and businesses is that the rate of adoption of new technology is accelerating. For instance, in 1995, 10 years into the history of mobile phones, penetration in the UK was just 7%, but by 1999 it had grown to 46%, with a mobile being sold every 4 seconds. Five years later, there were more mobile phones in the UK than people.
Conclusion
Technologies like AVs will drive enormous change in people’s lives both at work and home. How can we make the most of these opportunities?
- Don’t be scared of change, but try to adapt and adjust.
- Avoid silos. Work together across disciplines as this can unleash significant problem-solving power.
- Talk about what we do and don’t know about the future; discuss the opportunities and ponder the difficulties.
In today’s world, we know that information is just a few simple clicks away. But having information is not enough. The most valuable skill set in the future will be knowing how to use that information to find creative solutions to challenges that haven’t even been considered yet. As we embrace the opportunities presented by technologies like AVs, we reject the false choice of either-or proposals. We live and succeed in the world of “and.”
Jeff Casey is Development Director, and Mike DeBacker, Transportation Director at Burns & McDonnell, an international engineering consultancy
I think we maybe missing addressing how people actually use their cars currently – for example, I have my choice of child-seat in my car – I don’t carry it around with me (it’s too large!). I have a umbrella & walking boots in the back of the car .. I don’t see how the current thinking addresses these desires/needs/requirements/reasons why people have their *own* car
Technology being developed and only focussing on what are perceived as the positive benefits, many of which for most situations are laudable. But ultimately it relies totally on technology working and being available at all times, including those situations out of the norm, emergencies or even just being able to go where you can and do what you want with a humand driven vehicle that an autonomous cannot.
Why are people driving to work? Surely working from home or using some form of modern, efficient, safe, reliable, available public transport disposes of the need for a car commute with all of the implied infrastructure capacity provision issues.
“It’s highly likely you won’t own a car.”
So in the future the morning commute will now consist of everyone calling a car to pick them up and take them to work, then the car is then free to go elsewhere, then recalled to take people home again. That means a lot of cars on the road going to pick people up all at generally the same time, and even worse in the evening for going home. There will be fleets of cars clogging up the roads in the morning, all heading to homes, then factories and offices, and then leaving said factories and offices to go elsewhere. Then repeat for the 5pm rush. Then there’s the school drop-off and pick-up. There are many jobs that require a vehicle to get around and carry tools, etc. Then there are people who work on-call and need to respond quickly such as firemen, carers.
I, like many others, intend to keep my car so I can use it whenever and wherever I want, and keep whatever personal items I want in it, including fitted items such as child seats, food & drink, blanket (and a decent sound system!). I’m not calling an AV every time I need to take the kids to after school activities, or pop out to the shop for some milk or go visit friends and family locally, etc.
Then there’s the question of hygiene. I won’t know who has used that cab previously, or what state it may be in, what germs it may be harbouring. A taxi driver will usually try to maintain his/her cab in a reasonable state, otherwise he/she will lose customers. Who’s going to maintain these AVs throughout the day?
The reality is that we will STILL need garages and everything else that is required to support personal car ownership, but in ADDITION, we will have to accommodate all those people using AVs as a taxi service.
I completely agree with RKP. Humans are somewhat unpredictable and do unpredictable things at unpredictable times.
And as he points out, the traffic jams in the mornings and afternoons will be twice the size as the AVs go out and return as well as do the commute. And no one seems to think that these AVs will need somewhere to park and recharge while they are waiting to be summoned. Are they just going to disappear in a puff of electricity when they are not in use?
Like most utopian ideas that meet the grind of reality it doesn’t actually translate into a better world.
I don’t own a car but my wife, because she’s got 15 miles to work and me only 2. Beside this I can go with her a part of my commute or use a bike or bus. We often meet elsewhere after work and join for training lessons in different places. I can reach most of these by train, bus and bicycle. But I would love to use AV’s. If people would use AV’s to commute we have to keep in mind that they will communicate with each other. The technology will advance as such that AV’s will avoid traffic jams and will always keep safety distance and prevent incidents much better than humans. When many people want to go to work in the morning to home in the afternoon, then the AV’s will negotiate with the server and with each other to find the most economic route and time. With AV’s we will not have to deal with recharging the accumulator or finding a charging station. I assume we would just swap the cars. Instead of car garages there will develop an AV service industry. Something similar to current garages, but a combination of charging, cleaning and repair station. Maybe there. will be interchangeable passenger cabins where you can store your personal belongings, kids seat, boots, umbrella and so forth and they swap the chassis and wheels. Thus no longer complete vehicles but transport of your cabin with whatever means is more practically.
The conclusions of this article appear to be very high minded, telling us how we must embrace change for the better future of the community, but it ignores the fact that some of us enjoy driving for its own sake. The culture around cars and driving is every bit as valid as any other culture in society. Yes, for commuting, having an AV come and pick you up and take you to work could be fine, essentially the AVs are driverless taxis, but this would make the roads into slow moving processions of over-cautious pods. People who actually want to drive will be prevented from pursuing their interest by the built-in negativity of the AVs. Enjoying driving is not a possibly questionable pastime, like say, fox-hunting or gun ownership, it is a genuinely reasonable thing to do, like bird-watching or playing the cello. There’s too much to say about this for a comment, so please forgive the generalisations and abbreviations used here.
You say “AVs will be safer”. They’re not at the moment and I don’t see any new technology on the horizon that will address their poor safety record.
This might work in the parts of the world that are population dense, but I still see the inconvenience of not being able to have already packed in the car your personal “kit”. Suppose you work as a “hit” man, and you want your “kit” ready to go…I see all manner of problems similar. Will this AV revolution inspire umbrellas that fold down to a billfold sized item? Same with rain boots, snow shoes, etc.?
In population sparse areas, this entire concept is a non-starter, unless one owns, leases, or otherwise takes sole possession of the ride. You want your ride present when it comes time to make that 150 mile return trip. Will that AV have sufficient range (300+) for uphill, upwind leg(s) of the trip?
I would at least feel more assured if like as in MIB II autopilot were at least an inflatable dummy named “Otto”.
I think that was Airplane.
No the autopilot in Airplane was “ROC”
BTW I will not be sharing the road with any AI vehicles. I don’t want to be cosseted in cotton wool as I like to drive and love to ride my motorcycles. I foresee a “luddite” approach to any of these things coming to my part of the world.
Obviously anyone who is in favour of these things & IoT & AI in general has not read enough sci-fi from the 60’s & 70’s. The Forbin project, Demon Seed anyone?