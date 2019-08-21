How will a data driven approach change engineering? What changes are already happening within the industry? What risks are created and need to be mitigated?

To explore these questions, Society of Operations Engineers (SOE) are holding their first Symposium in Birmingham on November 7.

The SOE Symposium 2019 will be perfect for senior engineers responsible for inspection, maintenance and management of fixed and mobile process and power plant, light and heavy vehicle, utilities, lifting gear, environmental engineering.

The day will include presentations and discussions on how data usage can help improve maintenance outcomes, manage risk, and improve safety, with dedicated streams for:

Risk, Safety and Engineering Competence

Fixed Plant Operations and Maintenance

Commercial Vehicle Technology

