UK automotive industry calls on government to rethink Brexit plans

Leading figures from across the UK car industry have told the government that if it doesn’t abandon its Brexit “red-lines” on customs union membership and the single market jobs will be lost and the sector will struggle to compete.
The warning, made at the annual summit of the industry’s trade body SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) came as the latest figures show that despite a record year in 2017 the sector is now seeing job cuts and a slowdown in production output and investment. Indeed, in the first six months of 2018 just £347.3 million has been earmarked for new models, around half the sum announced in the same period last year.
SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes cautioned that the industry’s latest figures (it turned over £82 billion in 2017) are the result of investment decisions made long before the referendum and that the signs are now beginning to look more ominous.
“This is what we can achieve when we are unfettered but the industry has to make long-term decisions and the positive figures generated today are the result of investments made many years ago,” he said.
Leaving the single market and customs union will, he said, bring an end to the seamless movement of goods that the UK sector relies upon and he called on government to rethink its plans. “Government red lines go directly against the interests of industry,” said Hawes. “We must retain membership of the customs union and secure as many of the benefits of single market membership that we can. It makes no sense for our sector to have different regulation to the rest of Europe.”
Hawes added that the repeated claims that post-Brexit trade with non-EU partners will make up for any shortfall are naïve in such politically uncertain times. “We operate in an increasingly hostile protectionist global environment,” he said, “trade deals take time and there’s no deal that matches the scale and importance of our current deal with Europe.”
His comments were echoed by BMW’s UK boss Dr Ian Robertson, who expressed frustration that dealing with Brexit is taking the UK’s eye off the ball at a critical time for the sector, when profound changes in materials, powertrain technology and even ownership present significant opportunities for growth.
“We are in the most competitive environment we’ve ever seen,” he said, “we can ill afford to have things which are thrust into that competitive equation. I’m very proud of the UK’s achievements and I would hate if it was knocked off course because of some change in the political environment.”
Contrary to reports in some newspapers, Robertson said that BMW is not currently considering moving production out of the UK (unlike Aerospace giant Airbus) but that the company is developing contingency plans for what it would do in the event of a hard Brexit, and how the future situation with Europe could impact its Just-In-Time manufacturing processes.
“What we don’t want to see is any delays or impediments that stop that,” said Robertson. “If we do then we will clearly have to make investments to overcome some of it, and that makes the industry less competitive.”
Robertson reiterated SMMT’s calls for government to ensure that the sector’s relationship with Europe remains as close as possible to its current arrangement. “This industry’s resurgence…is based on free flow of materials in and out and a borderless environment,” he said. “We shouldn’t give up on that, we don’t need to give up on that. We want to have what we already have. We recognise, understand and accept that Britain is leaving the EU but it doesn’t need to leave certain parts of the process of the EU: regulation being one and borders being another.”
I do agree with Mr. Robertson that the UK have taken its eye off the ball over Brexit, but it is because of the “remoaners” power base, of which he and Mr. Hawes are active members. The car industry was walloped by the sudden announcement of a phase out of I/c Engines. Diesel suddenly became the enemy and history was re-written in true 1984 style.
The UK has a rapidly deteriorating trade balance with the EU, which amounts to exporting jobs to the EU, and this is true of cars. One would expect a German car suppliers’ rep to be a “remoaner” : enlightened self-interest. Our dreadful EU balance of trade deficit may or may not be improved by Brexit, but the focus will be stronger.
If the government were to accept the penal customs-union terms so beloved of “remoaners”, it will be out at the next election, and they know this.
The Engineer needs to show some balance in dealing with this topic, even though engineers are probably less supportive of Brexit than the general population.
According to independent fact checking service Full Fact, about 52% of UK exports went to the EU in 1999, and about 48% in 2016.The value of exports was about £145billion in 1999 and about £290billion in 2016. Import values were about £150billion in 1999 and £290billion in 2016. That’s not a “rapidly deteriorating” trade balance by any definition of “rapid” or “deteriorating” (https://fullfact.org/europe/uk-eu-trade/). We’re reporting comments made by major employers. If any major employers made remarks about the potential of Brexit, we’d report them too.
Of course the opinions put across by The Engineer are anti-Brexit- you stated yourself that engineers are against. That’s probably because Engineers think and plan before they do anything : “measure twice- cut once “. Thats’ why we are in this mess now, because there was no measurement beforehand and the Electorate were conned into voting for a black box.
What penal Customs Union terms? There are no customs duties or formalities inside the EU. Outside they are not penal but normal practice. Consider Russia, our nearest large market other than the EU and next after the rEU and USA as an opportunity (the gravity model of trade is real). Russia has much more by way of barriers to trade than the EU. Australia, 10,000 miles away with 24 million people already greatly outperforms its potential in terms of trade. It is impossible to see how increased trade with Australia could compensate for a few percent lost with the EU.
Brexiteers are going to impose a cost of £40 on each export shipment from the UK to the EU because of the need for customs documentation. (£40 is typically charged by freight forwarders). This amounts to £17-£20 billion a year additional costs according to evidence presented to the Leaving the EU committee of the House of Commons whose report is published today. This alone completely swamps the costs of our contribution to the EU. Brexiteers constantly focus on the small picture.
Our industrial leaders should be worried by Brexit. Instead of being the lapdogs of the EU and having disproportionately large salaries they will now be required to contribute more proactively to their companies fortunes.
To my mind it is doubtful if the present incumbents will be up to the task ahead as there is no doubt the necessary “can do” attitude is missing from some quarters.
These companies should be pressuring the EU as well, all so far is a negotiating stance and until “real” talks are in progress there can not be any definitive statements from the UK. It strikes me that many of the remoaners have no idea how negotiations actually work in practice, megaphone talking will get you nowehere.
Are you suggesting that major multinational organisations like BMW and Airbus have no idea how negotiations work?
In this case multinationals clearly know how to use the form of negotiation that works by attempting to scare people through the use of fear. Many (note not check by an reference to Full-fact) will have voted remain because they fear economic upheavals and see as a kind of ‘if it ain’t broke’ don’t fix it approach, and so see the Status Quo as a viable and best option. Of all of the reasons for voters not supporting Leave, it is the one I actually have the most respect for.
That section of the referendum voters will likely have their thought’s reinforced by this approach. Borderliners may be swayed – but potentially both ways. Leaver’s will be reinforced in the idea that it is multi-nationals (who prefer to do their lobbying behund closed doors or through lobbying in Brussels) are negotiating over their heads, this time forced to do it in public- outside voters one chance in a lifetime to give a strong direction/instruction to their political representatives. Indeed it is this kind of Globalised supra negotiations that many voters here and abroad are fed up with.
Of course negotiations (at least balanced ones) also often have the possibility that one party may decide to look elsewhere. Which applies to multinational negotiatons, buying a car or in international negotiations. May be the workers at Airbus and BMW should call a permanent strike until they are given watertight guarantees that work will not be taken abroad? Fanciful – but ultimately workers only have their labour to force negoatiations as we are on the topic and they do have the power to knock heads together here. The Remaining left are strangely silent on that issue…preferring to side with the ‘capitlists’ . So much for the EU and workers right!
My real point is that rather than create policies from fear (of which all sides in this episode do) it would be refreshing if they, uk Govt, multi-nationals and the EU – proposed something new exciting and good- even utopian, rather than offering a future based on more of the same (or in the case of Brexiters – of which I am one, ill thought out policies from a supposed golden age).
Thanks Jack – if you can point us to a UK automotive company that thinks all of this is a good idea we will happily report on it. We haven’t found any yet, but happy to be proved wrong. What we have done is reported on what industry is actually saying.
To The Engineer, please show me a UK “owned” Automotive company, these so called UK Automotive companies you have quoted are all Japanese, German or US owned. There is no way the EU would jeopardise the export of Peugeot, Citroen, Renault, Fiat, BMW, VW, AUDI and Mercedes vehicles to the UK by imposing any kind of import duties on UK made automotive products into the EU.
UK-owned automotive? McLaren, Aston-Martin. Considerable export earnings.
Just as with Airbus, this has little or nothing to do with import duties. This is about the unimpeded movement of just-in-time components that traverse the Channel, which will potentially be severely impacted if the UK leaves the customs union. As you mention, ‘UK’ automotive companies are largely foreign-owned, making it even less likely that they will continue to manufacture here if barriers to trade go up.
Unlikely that automotive suppliers will want to leave EU. Suggest Tim Martin of Wetherspoons as a vocal business-leader advocate of Brexit, I’m sure there are others, but they are not as media-aware as the auto-men.
Why would the Engineer consult Tim Martin about anything? He owns mass-market pubs, not manufacturing. Completely different factors impacting his business, utterly irrelevant to our readers.
Any suggestions for these ‘new exciting and good- even utopian’ policies?